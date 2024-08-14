Carving wooden spoons from scratch at Sloane

Latest News
SALISBURY — After several days of rain, Saturday, Aug. 10, was bright, sunny and above all dry for the third annual Lakeville Journal/Millerton News Street Fair on Academy Street in downtown Salisbury.
The fair coincided with the 127th birthday of the Journal, which launched its first edition in August 1897. Northwest Corner nonprofits joined the celebration with dozens of representatives engaging with community members.
Bill Spalding was operating in a grey area between the Habitat For Humanity of Northwest Connecticut and the Rotary Club of Salisbury.
Asked if he was rotating or habitating, he cheerfully replied, “Both!”
Kelly Rybczyk held down the Project SAGE table. Although now a volunteer, she said she worked for the organization for five and a half years organizing the Trade Secrets fundraiser, as operations manager, and as interim director. She currently works for Community Access to the Arts (CATA) in Great Barrington but keeps her hand in at Project SAGE.
The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News were present with copies of the latest papers. New subscribers and donors were gifted t-shirts with memorable headlines of the past such as “Area man sees moon-shaped UFO.”
Next to The Lakeville Journal/The Millerton News tent, a face painter worked on young Amanda Lucas of Lakeville as her mother looked on.
A couple of earlier face-painting clients shyly eyed the table of brownies and cookies next to the Journal tent, edging ever closer, until they were informed that it was indeed acceptable to help themselves. They did.
Shoppers wasted no time investigating Honeychurch Homes’ tent sale. A straw hat was an early favorite. Elyse Harney Morris tried one on for about 15 seconds and then said, “Sold.”
Mark Alexander’s Mortal Beasts and Deities stilt walking group dominated the upper atmosphere, especially Abigail Elwood Veiovis of Pittsfield, who was maneuvering on what Alexander said were 12-foot stilts.
She corrected him, “Eleven feet eight inches.”
Veiovis made her way carefully along Academy Street to the Academy Building.
The Salisbury Associations’ Lou Bucceri couldn’t resist asking if she’d mind changing a light bulb while she was up there.
Curious how Veiovis was going to get off the extra tall stilts, a reporter followed her back to base, where she sat on a plank between two ladders.
She said she trained in Venezuela, where the stilt walkers got on and off without such aids. They used much shorter stilts, however.
Music was provided by Danny Tieger and Northwest Passage.
There was a lobster truck and a crepe truck and hot dogs and hamburgers and a lot of laughter as the afternoon progressed.
SHARON — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has given Sharon Hospital a five-star rating for the fifth consecutive year.
In 2024, Sharon Hospital was the sole facility in Connecticut to receive the top rank by CMS. Last year there were two other five-star hospitals in the state, but Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association were each given four stars this year.
CMS rates Medicare-certified hospitals from one to five stars based on quality ratings and consumer satisfaction. A variety of data contributes to the score such as patient safety, satisfaction, effectiveness of care, readmissions and mortality.
More than 3,000 hospitals were evaluated and 381 received the top rank. Sharon Hospital has maintained the five-star rating since 2020.
“Our fifth consecutive five-star rating is a testament to the commitment of our inspiring healthcare professionals who share in our culture of excellence,” Sharon Hospital President Christina McCulloch stated in a press release.
Sharon Hospital is part of the Nuvance Health network.
Voter turnout low despite extended hours
Early voting made its second appearance in Northwest Connecticut last week with a Republican primary election between Matthew Corey and Gerry Smith for the nomination to run against incumbent Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) for the U.S. Senate seat this November.
Registrars across the Northwest Corner staffed polling stations for extended hours over the seven-day early voting period. All town halls in the region reported low turnout.
In June 2023, Connecticut passed Public Act 23-5 implementing early voting for general, primary, and special elections. The law provides residents with 14 early voting days for general elections and between four to seven days for primaries and special elections.
Starting for the first time in April, early voting was offered for the Presidential preference primary. The polls were open again the week of Aug. 5 through 11 for early voting ahead of the Connecticut District Primaries on Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Though early voting allows voters more time to cast their ballot, it also increases the time town registrars are in office and strains town budgets. After polling registrars throughout the region, the consensus seemed to be the same: the amount of time allotted is disproportionate to the number of voters.
When a Lakeville Journal reporter entered the voting room at Sharon Town Hall, the registrars were ecstatic at the possibility that a voter might be coming in. “It’s been slow for us, we’ve only had three people so far,” Republican Registrar Barbara Coords said on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
“The shifts are either eight or 12 hours, and three officials must be present – a Democrat and Republican representative and a moderator,” explained Marel Rogers, the Democratic registrar in Sharon. By Thursday, the number of early voters grew to a total of seven.
In Cornwall, the rate of early voters was even slower. On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Town Hall saw its first voter and on Thursday, Aug. 8, a second came in. Jayne Ridgway, the Democrat registrar, reflected, “We’ve finished more puzzles than the number of voters that have come in.” Ginni Block, the moderator in Cornwall, added, “The extra time is helpful, but being open just to have two votes in four days seems like not the best use of state money.”
The “state money” that Block referenced is the Election Grant of $10,500 each town was given for early voting. In practice, the granted amount is not enough to cover the wages of election workers and the cost of supplies. Ridgway recounted, “It got us through April and to now, but for the November election we’ve had to increase the budget by 47%.”
This increase in budget is not just an issue Cornwall is facing. Joe Cleaveland, the accountant in Salisbury stated, “The budget for wages went from $32,000 to $62,000 this year.” He suggested one solution to this doubling in budget money would be to cut down on the hours of registrars, in turn reducing the number of early voting days.
Registrars were receptive to this idea, emphasizing the small number of voters in each town. In Falls Village, Republican Registrar Susan Kelsey pointed out, “We’ve had six voters out of the 129 registered Republicans in the town.”
While Kent had the highest turnout rate by midweek – nine voters across three days – the registrars there also backed the idea of cutting down the number of early voting days.
In an effort to keep themselves busy, registrars across the state are in communication. “We have a Facebook page for the state registrars,” Kelsey said. “The general consensus is that the amount of early voting days offered should be based on city population.” This would mean smaller towns, like those of the Northwest Corner, would hold a few days or a weekend of early voting while larger cities would be open for the entire week.
The August primary offered some early voting practice for town halls, but staffers remain worried about November. It is not the bigger election they are worried about, it’s the 14 days of early voting that is required.
Cornwall, which in 2022 had about 1,150 active voters, is expecting “to get some” early votes cast in November, “but those some will be spread out across the days”, said Ridgway.
The consensus is that early voting is a thoughtful principle for those who are unable to make it to the polls on Election Day. But at the moment, the benefits are running a hard race against the downsides.
*Visit lakevillejournal.com for full primary results.
A wildlife lover’s dream come true
NORTH CANAAN — Lindsay Burr, who spent her childhood watching Animal Planet, is now living a similar life to the people on her favorite shows. An Animal Control Officer since 2018, she is in charge of the furry and feathered residents of North Canaan and Falls Village.
For the past 20 years Burr has been involved in animal care, specifically with horses. “I just always knew I wanted to work with animals,” Burr reflected.
Originally from Norwalk, she moved to North Canaan in 2013. In 2018 she was recommended for the job by a friend, and took it. To become certified she underwent 80 hours of training at the state academy. After working in North Canaan for three years, Burr decided to add on another town, taking the responsibility of Falls Village in April of 2021.
The job has become a lifestyle for Burr, who has two kids aged 11 and seven. “My kids love to help me,” said Burr. “I have a feeling my daughter, if not both of my kids, will become officers.” When there space is tight in the kennel or the babies are too fragile, Burr opens up her home.
“I’m on all of the time,” she emphasized. Whether she is bottle feeding kittens or responding to a lost dog at midnight, the work day never quite ends. To keep her going, she has an animal loving community behind her.
Similar to Lee Sohl, the ACO for Cornwall, Kent ,Salisbury and Sharon, Burr relies heavily on social media. Facebook in particular aids in the speedy spotting and returning of animals. “Sometimes I have dogs found and in my care before the owner even knows it is missing” stated Burr. The platform not only allows owners to recognize their pet’s image, but extends to family and neighbors as well.
Though the majority of her work is with cats and dogs, Burr has received calls for wildlife ranging from baby skunks and racoons to fawns and owls. In addition to wildlife, she gets calls for roaming livestock. “One time I chased piglets down the road,” recounted Burr. “That was funny.”
Aside from the usual calls of roaming or injured animals, Burr has had to deal with the extreme. In February of 2023, Burr was called in for a hoarding case in Falls Village. Inside the home were over 60 cats. After two months of assessing and treating, almost all of them were rehomed.
Burr recently gained national attention in May after saving Rippy, a mutt who had fallen about 50 feet down a quarry in North Canaan. After at least 24 hours of being stuck, a team of volunteer responders rappelled down and pulled him up for a safe return home.
When big challenges arise in the job, Burr focuses on the positives, which for her include the returning and rehoming process. She stated, “It feels good to know you are doing the best you can for the animal.”