Carving wooden spoons from scratch at Sloane

Rick Liegl shows axe carving techniques.

Lans Christensen
eric sloan museum

KENT — On Saturday, Aug. 10, the Eric Sloane Museum hosted a hands-on workshop devoted to custom carved wooden spoons. Master Craftsman Rick Liegl of South Windsor led the class.

A group of six attended the workshop and learned not just spoon carving but the enormous variety and importance of early American woodcrafts.

As Liegl said, “There’s a universe in this green woodworking world.”

In the early days, he explained, if you had a job and needed a tool, you made the tool out of the most available material: wood.

Eric Sloane Museum in Kent hosted a day-long course Aug. 10 to teach attendees the art of carving wooden spoons by hand.Lans Christensen

The Eric Sloane Museum has a vast and fascinating collection of wooden tools and Liegl provided a brief tour of the displays. As the six-hour workshop progressed, participants learned volumes about wood variety, axe carving, knife carving methods, and safety as well.

Not just historically significant, this workshop sent happy participants home with their own hand carved wooden spoon.

eric sloan museum

Latest News

Street Fair showcases vibrant, engaged nonprofit community

Street Fair showcases vibrant, engaged nonprofit community

Crescendo’s Mary Sullivan quizzed visitors on their singing abilities during the Lakeville Journal/Millerton News Street Fair Saturday, Aug. 10.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — After several days of rain, Saturday, Aug. 10, was bright, sunny and above all dry for the third annual Lakeville Journal/Millerton News Street Fair on Academy Street in downtown Salisbury.

The fair coincided with the 127th birthday of the Journal, which launched its first edition in August 1897. Northwest Corner nonprofits joined the celebration with dozens of representatives engaging with community members.

community

Sharon Hospital maintains five-star rating from CMS

Bridget Starr Taylor

SHARON — The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has given Sharon Hospital a five-star rating for the fifth consecutive year.

In 2024, Sharon Hospital was the sole facility in Connecticut to receive the top rank by CMS. Last year there were two other five-star hospitals in the state, but Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association were each given four stars this year.

sharon hospital

Voter turnout low despite extended hours

Registrar Jayne Ridgway works on a puzzle while waiting for voters at Cornwall Town Hall.

Provided

Early voting made its second appearance in Northwest Connecticut last week with a Republican primary election between Matthew Corey and Gerry Smith for the nomination to run against incumbent Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) for the U.S. Senate seat this November.

Registrars across the Northwest Corner staffed polling stations for extended hours over the seven-day early voting period. All town halls in the region reported low turnout.

elections

A wildlife lover’s dream come true

A wildlife lover’s dream come true

Lindsay Burr with a dog in the town kennel. Burr is Animal Control Officer for Falls Village and North Canaan.

Photo provided

NORTH CANAAN — Lindsay Burr, who spent her childhood watching Animal Planet, is now living a similar life to the people on her favorite shows. An Animal Control Officer since 2018, she is in charge of the furry and feathered residents of North Canaan and Falls Village.

For the past 20 years Burr has been involved in animal care, specifically with horses. “I just always knew I wanted to work with animals,” Burr reflected.

animal control