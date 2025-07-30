Charles and Maureen Brahney

CANAAN — With heavy hearts, we have lost both Ed (Charles) Brahney & Maureen (Irwin) Brahney, beloved spouses and parents.Ed (Charles) was born on Jan. 3, 1932, and passed away on Feb. 14, 2023, at the age of 91, after a long battle with Parkinsons.Maureen was born on July 19, 1936, and passed on Sept. 30, 2023, at the age of 87.

Their’s was a love story.Together they shared 71 years of love and companionship.They were married in Oct. of 1954(69 years), and together they raised 3 children;Ed Brahney, who unfortunately passed on May 6, 2023, and is survived by his wife Julie Brahney (Braim) Great Barrington, Massachusetts, Jean Williamson, and her husband David Williamson from Parrish, Florida and Chrystene Graboski and her husband Paul Graboski from Parrish, Florida.They are also survived by a grandson, Matthew Butts and Great Granddaughter Ava.Granddaughter Aubrey Hamlin and her husband Dustin (North Carolina) and 3 great grandchildren, Jaxyn, Ryley and Xander.

Ed moved to Canaan, from Jersey City, New Jersey when he was a teenager.He worked for Federated Homes until he helped found Berkshire Construction in Falls Village.He was a volunteer fireman and EMT for Falls Village as well.Maureen, was born in Canaan and after raising 3 children, Maureen worked at Bicron Electronics and then for the local high school, HVRHS.They enjoyed time fishing together on all the local lakes. Ed was a Boy Scout leader and Maureen was a Girl Scout leader and they were active in their community and church.

Ed and Maureen decided to move to Ft Myers Beach Florida in 2004 where they enjoyed the Florida lifestyle until their passing.

The family is having a mass for Ed and Maureen at St Joseph Church in Canaan, CT on August 23, 2025, at 10 a.m.All are welcome to attend.

