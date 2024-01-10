Charlotte Irving Lindsey

Latest News
Patricia A. Conway
LAKEVILLE — Patricia A. (Marquette) Conway, beloved daughter of the late Edmund and Agnes (Eichler) Marquette, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2024 with her family at her side, at the age of 76.
Born in New York City, Pat grew up in both New York City and then Lakeville.
A graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, class of 1964, Pat then attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, and proudly earned her degree and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Francis, later coming to Boston, working for New England Deaconess Hospital as the transplant coordinator. Pat furthered her education by attending and obtaining a Master’s Degree from Simmon’s College in Boston. Earning this degree was another proud accomplishment for Pat. She flourished at being a nurse. When she moved on from Lahey New England Deaconess, she finished her career at the Greater Lawrence Community Family Health Center, where she retired from her extensive and rewarding career.
Pat volunteered her time at the Mission of Deeds in Reading as well as volunteering in St. Lucia for families that needed care. When she was not working, Pat enjoyed traveling, walking along the beach collecting sea glass and being with her beloved pets. Pat took great delight in her nieces and nephews and loved watching them grown and become parents to her great nieces and nephews. Pat will be missed by her loving family and many close friends.
Pat is the devoted sister of Margaret Card and her husband Dennis of Lakeville, and Ann Zona and her husband Peter of Scituate, Massachusetts. Cherished aunt of Allison Pena and her husband Balta of Melrose, Massachusetts, Laura Zona and her husband John Lupo of New Jersey, Timothy Zona and his partner Stephanie Rattigan of Maine and Brian Zona and his wife Hillary of New Hampshire. Beloved great aunt to Amalia and Clara Pena, Harper and Isla Lupo and Weston and Madison Zona. She also leaves dear friend Lisa LaCroix, close cousin Diane Lehtola and many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pat’s memory to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 582, Salisbury, CT 06068 or online at www.salisburyambulance.org. or to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, MA.
For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.
Keep ReadingShow less
Dorothy Cass
CORNWALL — After a long, full life Dorothy Cass entered eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2023.
She was born on June 15, 1925, and grew up in Queens, New York, a daughter to Susanna and Frederick York and sister to siblings, Dolores Orton, her twin, Germaine Wininger and Howard York.
She married her husband Joseph B. Cass and moved to the country where she resided with him and their children. They moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, until his death, at which time she returned to Connecticut to be closer to her children. She resided in Cornwall for the last twenty five years of her life.
She died in her home surrounded by family.
She was an avid gardener and had many treasured friends. Dorothy was an active member of the Woman’s Society of Cornwall and helped in many fund raisers.
In addition to her husband Joseph B. Cass, she was predeceased by three children; Brad, Michael and Amanda, three grandchildren; Wendy Jackson, Jody Cass and Michael Southworth.
She is survived by her three sons; Kenny, Frederick and his wife Maryann, Brian Cass, and her two daughters Jane Jackson (Cass) and her husband Roger, Susanne Scott (Cass) and her husband Robert Pierce. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Stephanie and Allison Chase, Marty Cass, Janice Barnes, Skeeter (Roger) Garren and his wife Chrissy, Chelby and Ben Cass, Rebecca Scott and Emily Svenningsen; six great grandchildren; Dyllan Munson, Willie, Katy, and Izzy Barnes, Colton and Brianna Southworth and two great great grandchildren; Ryker and Talyn Munson.
She will be sadly missed by her nieces who loved her as a surrogate mom; Annie Barnes, Lisa Morales, Mary Mosegard, Karolyn Shepard and Kathy Venute.
It gave her great joy when they, along with all of her nieces and nephews came to visit her.
She also had a special fondness for Rob Budny who was a caregiver for Kenny and became like another son to her.
At her request services will be private for the family.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Joan Schuster
MILLERTON — Joan C. Schuster, 88, a fifteen year resident of Cedar Hill, Texas and a thirty- four year resident of Stanfordville, New York, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at her home in Cedar Hill. Joan was a retired school bus driver for Dutchess B.O.C.E.S in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born July 30, 1935, in Millerton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert N. and Florence (Parmalee) Silvernail. She was educated in the Webutuck Central School District. On April 9, 1955 in Millerton, she married Robert F. “Bob” Schuster. Their marriage lasted nearly fifty-four years. Mr. Schuster passed away on December 4, 2008.
Joan was a parishioner of the North East Baptist Church in Millerton for over fifty years where she served as a Sunday school teacher as well. She was currently a member of the Cedar Heights Baptist Church in Cedar Hill, Texas. Joan was also a member of the Senior Activity Center in Midlothian, Texas. She enjoyed playing cards and Bingo in her spare time and was an avid reader and also liked puzzles. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Terry Young and her son, Mark Schuster; seven grandchildren, Ryan Young, Amanda L. Young, Jessica L. (Young) McGowan, Jennifer (Schuster) Copley, Jacob Schuster, Kellie (Schuster) Derryberry and Kim Schuster; nine great grandchildren, Gavin Singh, Kira Khadivi, Kayla Khadivi, Ryalee Copley, Hailey McGowan, Caitlyn McGowan, Trinity McGowan, Abby Derryberry and Branson Derryberry; her sister-in-law, Joan Silvernail and her nephews, Robbie Silvernail and David and Peter Corbett and many friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Joan was predeceased by her brother, Bernard O. “Bernie” Silvernail and her sister, Isabel Corbett.
Private committal prayers followed by burial in the family plot will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Pine Plains, New York this week. To send an online condolence to the family or plant a tree in Joan’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.
Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa Lansing Simont
CORNWALL — Lisa Lansing (Simont), age 81, of Cornwall, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023, after a short illness.
Lisa was born on May 13, 1942, to Tod and Elizabeth Lansing in Providence, Rhode Island. After she graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, she went on to get her undergraduate degree in 1964 at Mount Holyoke College where she was the chief editor of the Mount Holyoke News.
After her college graduation and knowing that she wanted to be a newspaper reporter, Lisa started a three-year stint working for the Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Massachusetts
In 1967 Lisa left Pittsfield for Washington, D.C. where she took a position at the Congressional Quarterly.
In early 1968, Lisa left the Congressional Quarterly to join her first husband, Milton Gwirtzman, to work on the campaign of Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy. Lisa, who worked for Pierre Salinger, the head of the press operation for Kennedy’s campaign, was with the campaign in California when Bobby Kennedy was assassinated and returned to New York on Air Force One with his body on board.
In 1969, Lisa’s journalistic work in politics took a back seat to motherhood after Matthew, the first of her two children, was born. A year later she spent 18 months in Paris to absorb the culture and to pursue her passion for cooking where she took a six-week course at Cordon Bleu.
While pregnant with her second child, Dan, in 1971, Lisa came back to the US to live in Chevy Chase, Maryland where, throughout the 1970s, she often volunteered her talents to causes she embraced.
In 1976 her family moved to Newton, Massachusetts. In 1981, Lisa earned a master’s degree in business administration with a specialty in public management from Boston University. Later in the 1980s she worked in the development office of the Museum of Science in Boston.
Lisa was passionate about art. She worked at the China Trade Museum until its 1984 merger with the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem.
Often the traveler and adventurer, in 1976, she visited China with Milton in one of the first groups to travel there from the west since 1949. In the mid 1980s Lisa went on an Outward-Bound trip in the Everglades in the southwest coast of Florida.
In 1989, Lisa and Milton had an amicable divorce and she soon met Marc Dalton (Doc) Simont who became her close companion and future husband. She bought a house in Cornwall in 1990, where she spent the rest of her life.
Lisa was the Finance Director for the Town of Cornwall for 16 years until she retired in 2007. She volunteered for a number of societies, served on the board of the Cornwall Library, and also was the President of the Cornwall Historical Society until her death.
Her survivors include her husband, Doc Simont; her two sons, Matthew and Daniel Gwirtzman; a sister, Miss Lydia Lansing, and a brother, Robert Lansing. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Lansing.
There will be a service for Lisa in the spring. In lieu of flowers, gifts to the Cornwall Historical Society and/or the Cornwall Library will be welcome.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading