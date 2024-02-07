Child Tax Credit

First Selectman Curtis Rand said he wanted to emphasize that the Pope designs “are nothing more than concepts.”

Final plans must go through the relevant town boards and commissions, as with any other application, he said.

McGuire said he received a letter from a concerned neighbor of the Pope property and met with the man, whose concerns included the scale and density of the design concept and the effect on the Rail Trail:

“We agreed to stay in touch.”

Several participants said the committee should hold some kind of public meeting on their work to date. Rand suggested waiting until spring, when residents who winter in balmier climes have returned.