Chili Cook-off raises alarm with Torrington Area Health District

CORNWALL — In a last-minute intervention, Torrington Area Health District put a lid on last weekend’s Chili Cook-off, extinguishing any would-be-fiery competition.

Fast-acting Park and Recreation volunteers pivoted and salvaged the evening that was hailed as “one of the best nights out” by an attendee.

Just days prior to the March 1 event, Cook-off organizers were alerted by TAHD representatives that, according to TAHD’s Food Code (which was made to conform to federal standards in 2023), the service of homecooked meals at public events is simply disallowed. But those involved, many of whom have scheduled and overseen similar events in the past, have found navigating this code to be anything but simple.

“The rules haven’t always been consistent or easy to understand,” said Cornwall Park and Rec Commission Chair Michelle Shipp, identifying the dense, 700-page Food Code as the primary resource that TAHD makes available for the quick and easy clarification of regulations.

“We have displayed approved signs or received exclusions from TAHD for previous events with homecooked food,” said Shipp, believing that adherence to prior guidance would ensure the compliance of the Chili Cook-off. But, when asked for comment, representatives from the TAHD asserted that “there has never been an avenue within the code for homecooked meals to be served to the public.”

Further confounding the issue were unclear distinctions between public and private; sharing and serving; cooking and warming. However, what has become especially concerning for community event planners is the less ambiguous distinction between home and commercial kitchens.

Even with rules around home kitchen usage now more clearly delineated, Shipp claimed that their adoption by the community would mean taking on an impracticable burden.

“We only have one publicly available commercial kitchen in Cornwall,” said Shipp, insisting that it would not be logistically possible for the Chili Cookoff to materialize if all participating cooks were forced to share this limited space. “We’re now clear on the rules,” said Shipp, “but this is not an acceptable policy for a community like ours.”

Cornwall, like the various rural towns that surround it, runs on tight budgets and enthusiastic volunteerism. A beloved and long-standing tradition of community potlucks forms the backbone of its yearly event calendar.

With limited municipal resources to expend on items like prepared food, the future of these events now seems uncertain. But Shipp has called on the community to advocate for its way of life.

Speaking from the stage at the Cornwall Town Hall on the evening of the quashed Cook-off, Shipp implored attendees, among them residents of other towns; members of other organizations and committees; to “think about what kind of events you hold, how often you have events with food,” and to reflect on how essential these events may be.

“This is going to affect all our towns,” Shipp continued, proposing that the greater community come to the State with a request for its particular needs and capabilities to be addressed.

There has been precedent, according to Shipp, for a coalition of towns to effect divergence from state regulations in areas like early voting, housing development, and waste management.

“The next step is to reach out to our representatives and ask them to do something about this issue, to adapt these regulations,” Shipp announced.

All the while, guests plated store-prepared food from a compliant buffet of sandwiches and sides; the hometown-fronted Glori Wilder Band tuning up over the murmurs of a growing crowd.

“They can change the rules,” called out Shipp, in closing, “but they can’t diminish our community spirit.”

Sealing this affirmation, the dancing began.