Chocolate Fest brings warmth to Kent’s midwinter

Guests of Chocolate Fest in Kent had a wide variety of sweets to choose from.

Alec Linden
community

Chocolate Fest brings warmth to Kent’s midwinter

KENT — No golden ticket was needed for the 28th Annual Chocolate Fest at the Kent Center School on Feb. 12, and luckily no attendant, child or adult, was turned into a blueberry.

The sugar was flowing, however, reported Rich Barber, who was doling out sweets for eager guests. “I’m just trying to keep the sugar highs from getting out of control,” he said after placing another cookie on an already ample plate.

When Barber isn’t busy distributing delicacies, he serves on the board of the Kent Center School Scholarship Fund, for which the Chocolate Fest is the only fundraiser of the year. The Scholarship, which has been continuously running for 63 years, offers five years of support to Kent Central graduates as they move on to higher education elsewhere. The Fund has awarded over $1,000,000 to over 1,000 students so far, said Chocolate Fest Co-Chair Lee Sohl.

Sohl explained that it remains the sole fundraising event of the year because of the generosity of the Scholarship’s supporters. Chocolate Fest doesn’t raise huge sums — each attendant pays a $5 entry fee for unlimited access to the goodies — but it still plays a more important role, Sohl said: “It’s our connection with the community.”

Plus, it’s just a good time: “It’s fun because everybody’s happy — they’re getting chocolates!”

Cookies, brownies, blondies and beyond were piledhigh on platters surrounding the bustling room, courtesy of kitchens across Kent belonging to local restaurants, area schools, Scholarship board members, past recipients of the Scholarship, and other members of the community.

Sohl expressed her gratitude for all who donated, saying that the restaurants, schools, and other contributors were “just so generous.”

The event was nut-free to accommodate for allergies, and even featured a gluten-free counter. As Sohl put it, “We are full-service.”

Other notable stalls included a chocolate fountain staffed by Cathy Montemorra and Wendy Harvey, who have been dispensing sweets at the Fest for “a good 15 years.”

The Kent Land Trust also had a table decked in hoodies and other merchandise, but KLT Program Manager Melissa Cherniske said that the real action was at the bracelet-making station the Trust had set up for the event. Cherniske expressed that KLT’s participation in Chocolate Fest goes back years, and represents a close relationship between the two organizations: “All our kids went to Kent Central,” she said.

Sweets aside, community and kinship are the heart of Chocolate Fest. As Barber put it, “It’s really just a nice family thing.”

community

Latest News

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Journal seeks young reporters for summer internship

The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News are seeking young journalists for an educational internship program.

The six week program provides training in the everyday operations of a community weekly. Interns will learn the news-gatheringprocess from pitch to print through regular workshops with industry professionals on topics such as photography, libel and copy-editing.

Keep ReadingShow less
ljmn media

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason

Nonnewaug knocks Housatonic out of BL postseason
Nonnewaug's Derek Chung drives past Housatonic's Sam Marcus in the Berkshire League quarterfinal Feb. 18.
Photo by Riley Klein

WOODBURY — Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys basketball was eliminated from the Berkshire League tournament Feb. 18 after a 76-62 loss to reigning champion Nonnewaug High School.

Nonnewaug's triple-threat offense found success both in the paint and on the perimeter against Housatonic. Lincoln Nichols, Brady Herman and Matt Shupenis combined for 64 of the Chiefs' points in the quarterfinal game.

Keep ReadingShow less
hvrhs basketball

The Law

The Law
Cartoon by Peter Steiner
cartoons

Norman Reich

Norman Reich

SALISBURY — Norman Reich, 93, passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, at his beloved home on Twin Lakes in Salisbury. He was the loving husband of Beverly Reich for 62 years, and she remained by his side, fiercely guarding his comfort and dignity, until the end.

Born July 25, 1931, in Brooklyn, New York, Norman was the son of Elsie and Harry Reich. He was deeply proud of having been Sports Editor of the Tulane University Hullabaloo and having served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy after attending New York University Dental School. He often expressed his gratitude for those who protected our country in battle, and he knew that he was lucky to have seen only angry seas instead of war.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries