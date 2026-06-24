CHORE Garden Party raises support for seniors, caregivers

Community members gathered at the hillside home of Jamie Delany and Michael Cullen on Saturday, June 20, to help ensure that their senior and disabled neighbors are able to remain independent.

The event was the annual CHORE Service garden party. The organization provides a variety of everyday support services people rely on, such as help with errands and light housekeeping, while also providing employment opportunities for local residents.

As guests strolled through the expansive gardens and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, cocktails and one another’s company, they were thanked by staff and board members for their support.

“Because of your support, this past year has been one of meaningful growth and impact,” Jane MacLaren, CHORE Service director, told the audience. “Together we provided nearly 10,000 hours of essential services — an 18% increase over last year — and served 254 residents in our community. We also provided part-time employment to more than 50 caregivers.”

She shared the story of one couple in which the husband is slowing down. While he is largely independent, his wife does not feel comfortable leaving him alone for long periods. Her life had become centered on caregiving, and she felt the need for some time for herself.

She called CHORE, and now, once a week, a caregiver takes her husband out to run errands, giving him an opportunity to stay active and connected while providing her with a break from constant responsibility.

“That’s the difference a few hours can make,” MacLaren said.

She announced that CHORE is expanding its services to include nonmedical respite care for unpaid caregivers like this wife. The organization also plans to expand its transportation program in response to growing demand for rides to medical appointments and social events.

“We look forward to sharing more about these new and expanded initiatives with you in the coming weeks and to demonstrating how your support continues to shape our neighbors’ lives.”

Board Vice Chairman David Becker spoke about the Fund the Cause initiative, which has a goal of $30,000. The funds will be earmarked for transportation to medical appointments.

He noted the beauty of the Northwest Corner but said its lack of transportation options can create significant challenges for many residents.

“Uber doesn’t exist in this part of the state,” he quipped, adding, “No one should miss medical appointments because they don’t have a ride.”

Among the attendees was Darcey Markelon of Litchfield, a CHORE caregiver. She signed up four years ago after retiring as a special education teacher in New Milford. She currently has two clients, and her enthusiasm for the work quickly became apparent.

“I’ve always enjoyed working with the elderly; it’s so rewarding,” Markelon said. “My clients and I have developed close relationships. I look forward to seeing them every week, and they look forward to seeing me.”

For more information, visit choreservice.org