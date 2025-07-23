Clambake supports victims of cancer

Attendees of the clambake helped shuck corn at Satre Hill Saturday, July 19.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Three hours before the official start of the annual clambake fundraiser for the Jane Lloyd Fund, Satre Hill was a busy place. Saturday, July 19.

Barbara Bettigole was helping Brian Bartram with the food scrap management.

She started pulling apart a stack of five-gallon buckets, only to discover they still smelled like last year.

On the plus side, the labels designating the buckets for “food scraps only” survived intact.

Eliot Osborn was setting up the equipment for the informal group of musicians who regularly show up.

He rigged an umbrella to shield the public address board from the sun.

“This modern stuff, it doesn’t like heat and if it gets too hot it shuts down,” Osborn said.

Tanya Tedder, who didn’t need a PA system, shouted for cornhusking volunteers, and in short order eight or 10 people were hard at it.

The clambake professionals from Turners Falls Schuetzen Verein in Gill, Massachusetts, led by Ray Zukowski, lit the fire at 2:10 p.m.

By this point the band had been playing for 45 minutes and what had been a trickle of hungry ticketholders became a steady flow.

In addition to the lobsters, clams and corn in the fire, there was also a raw bar, clam chowder, burgers, chicken, ice cream and beer from the Norbrook Farm Brewery.

The clambake fundraiser is an annual tradition, now in its 18th year.

Jane Lloyd of Salisbury died of cancer in 2005. The Jane Lloyd Fund was established by her family to help families who are struggling financially with the costs of cancer treatment. It is an endowed fund within the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation.

Lakeville Journal Intern Theo Maniatis contributed to this story.

