Classic car parade rumbles into town

The Vintage Race Car and Sports Car Parade rolled into Falls Village Thursday, Aug. 29 to start the Labor Day weekend.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — The Vintage Race Car and Sports Car Parade left Lime Rock Park at 5 p.m., made its way through Lakeville and Salisbury, and rolled down Main Street to the center of Falls Village at about 5:38 p.m.

There were 128 vehicles registered.

The parade is part of Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival, now in its 42nd year.

The cars were preceded by a group of bagpipers, the Talcott Mountain Highlanders from Simsbury.

And the drivers were welcomed by stiltwalkers from Mortal Beasts and Deities, waving checkered flags.

Of particular note to Falls Village residents: a car bearing the logo from Jacobs Pontiac, and a Corvair truck bearing the legend “John Fitch and Co., Falls Village, Conn. 203 TA 4- 5113.”

Lou Timolat, who was helping to direct traffic, noted that the Fitch garage was at 100 Main St., and that the “TA” in the phone number stood for “Taylor”. (It also corresponds to the now-familiar 824 prefix on Falls Village and North Canaan land line phone numbers.)

Wanda Houston performed with her group. The stiltwalkers danced to the music (and made it look easy).

And racing fans mingled with locals, spreading out over the downtown Falls Village area, eating and drinking and admiring the cars as late afternoon turned into evening.


Patrick L. Sullivan

Main Street in Falls Village was the final destination for the race car parade, part of Lime Rock Park’s Historic Festival.

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

The Great Debate

On learning to love melons

Not long before the start of the Second World War, my parents moved out of Manhattan to a twelve acre woody site on then very rural Long Island. When the war started and food rationing became the law, they soon expanded their little backyard garden to create an unusually large “Victory Garden,” as they were known, not only to help the Ware effort but also to provide better food during those years of restricted supply.

My parents were novice gardeners but their enthusiasm led them to heroic accomplishments, especially considering their lack of agricultural experience. Within a few seasons they were growing peach, pear, and apple trees, various cultivated berries, a giant asparagus patch, a multitude of their favorite vegetables and a long multi-specied grape arbor.

