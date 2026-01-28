Classifieds - 1-29-26

Town of Sharon-Parks and Recreation Director: Full-time, starting salary of $55,000 (commensurate with experience) plus benefits. Responsible for planning and managing recreational programs, facilities, budgets, staff, and community events. Qualifications: Bachelors in Recreation Management or related field preferred; leadership and organizational skills; valid driver’s license; CPR/First Aid and Lifeguard certifications (or willingness to obtain); ability to work evenings/weekends.

Non-CDL ROAD/Facilities Maintainer: Full-time, starting pay $25.75/hr. plus benefits (following successful completion of probationary period). Duties include grounds maintenance at Veterans’ Field and Town Beach; assisting road crew with seasonal tasks, snow/ice removal, and minor facility repairs. Qualifications: HS diploma or equivalent, valid driver’s license and medical card, ability to operate small equipment, perform manual labor in all weather. Experience in maintenance or road work preferred. For full job description, see Town of Sharon website (sharonct.gov) or contact the Selectmen’s office 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selecmen’s Office, PO Box 385, Sharon CT 06069, by 4PM February 6. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

The Scoville Memorial Library: is seeking an experienced Development Coordinator to provide high-level support for our fundraising initiatives on a contract basis. This contractor will play a critical role in donor stewardship, database management, and the execution of seasonal appeals and events. The role is ideal for someone who is deeply connected to the local community and skilled at building authentic relationships that lead to meaningful support. For a full description of the role and to submit a letter of interest and resume, contact Library Director Karin Goodell, kgoodell@scovillelibrary.org .

COLBYS TREE SERVICES: provides reliable tree removal, trimming, and storm cleanup. Locally owned and fully insured, we’re committed to safe work, honest service, and keeping your property looking its best. CALL/TEXT 860-248-9456.

Hector Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut
General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

SINGLE FAMILY HOME: 3BR, 2 Bath, 2 story & bsmnt, full kitchen, DR, laundry, large garden, rural Lakeville btw Hotchkiss & Lime Rock, Available Feb 1. $2,100 plus utilities. Text 650-281-2811.

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

When Connecticut land-use commissions update their regulations, it seems like a no-brainer to jettison old telecommunications regulations adopted decades ago during a short-lived period when municipalities had authority to regulate second generation (2G) transmissions prior to the Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) being ordered by a state court in 2000 to regulate all cell tower infrastructure as “functionally equivalent” services.

It is far better to update those regs instead, especially for macro-towers given new technologies like small cells. Even though only ‘advisory’ to the CSC, the preferences of towns by law must be taken into consideration in CSC decision making. Detailed telecom regs – not just a general wish list -- are evidence that a town has put considerable thought into where they prefer such infrastructure be sited without prohibiting service that many – though not all – citizens want and that first responders rely on for public safety.

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

