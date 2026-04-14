Classifieds - April 16, 2026

Latest News
Robert E. Stapf Sr.
Lakeville Journal
Apr 15, 2026
MILLERTON — Robert E. Stapf Sr. (Bobbo), a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2026, at the age of 77, happily at home surrounded by lots and lots of love and with the best care ever.
Bob was born Jan. 16, 1949, to the late Peter and Dorothy (Fountain) Stapf. He began working at an early age, met his forever love, Sandy, in 7th grade and later graduated from Pine Plains Central School.
Following graduation, Bob and Sandy (Snyder) were married on Sept. 18, 1971. Bob soon began as a diesel mechanic, working at H.O. Penn and then Dutchess County Diesel for most of his career. He also loved every minute at Orvis Sandanona and all the other clubs where he worked with his dogs for over 50 years.
While Bob was happy outdoors hunting, snowmobiling and playing golf whenever he could and spending a lot of time customizing his 1949 Chevy Pickup, winning a lot of trophies at car shows all around, he was happiest spending time with family and friends. He could be found almost every morning having coffee with his buddies at Talk of the Town where he was “the mayor.”
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 54 years and best nurse, Sandy, of Millerton, his four children; Michelle Cianfarani and her husband Vinnie, Robin Stapf and her husband Rob, Bobby Jr. and his wife Jean and Kristofer Stapf and his wife Lauren, his 7 grandchildren; Zachary, Adriana, Mackenzie, Addison, “Bobcat,” Audrey and Maddie and his 2 great grandchildren; Nevaeh and Leiana. Bob is also survived by his 3 sisters; Barbara Holdridge (Everett), Debbie Bryant (Terry) and Wendy Lind (George), his 2 brothers: Peter Stapf (Donna) and John Stapf (Jane) along with many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to send our love and sincere appreciation to all of the wonderful nurses and doctors at Vassar Brothers Medical Center along with the nurses from Hospice Care who always took such great care of Bob for us.
Family and friends are invited to share memories and offer condolences on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, 7749 South Main Street, Pine Plains, New York.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a small donation to Hospice Care for continued support to those who need it most. For directions, share a favorite memory or to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.peckandpeck.net
Keep ReadingShow less
Michael Joseph Carabine
Lakeville Journal
Apr 15, 2026
SHARON — Michael Joseph Carabine, 81, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 3, 2026, at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He was the beloved husband of the late Angela Derrico Carabine and loving father to Caitlin Carabine McLean.
Michael was born on April 23, 1944, in Bronx, New York. He was the son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Carabine of New York.
Michael was an alumnus of St. Jerome’s Catholic School (Bronx, New York) and later attended St. Joseph’s School (Barrytown, New York), where he studied briefly to become a Christian brother (which he ultimately decided was not his path in life). He served in the infantry branch of the Army of the United States during the Vietnam War from Feb. 1968 to Jan. 1970, where he earned a National Defense Service medal, a Vietnam Service medal, a Combat Infantry badge, a Vietnam Campaign medal, a Bronze Star medal and two (2) Overseas bars, as well as the title of M14 Expert.
He married Angela Derrico Carabine on Sept. 9, 1978, and they welcomed their only child, Caitlin, on Oct. 11, 1985.
Michael had a storied career in hospitality, acting as general manager for several of New York City’s private clubs. He later translated his love for hospitality into the corporate world, where he worked for Hess Corporation and the Episcopal Church.
In his youth, Michael was an impressive athlete, with a love for handball, softball and swimming. In his later years, he enjoyed reading and listening to music, with his loving (and furry) companion, Henry, and most enjoyed spending time with his beloved grandson, Will.
He is survived by his daughter, Caitlin, son-in-law, Andrew; and grandson, William, all of whom he loved deeply; as well as his sister, Catherine Turpin. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Catherine Carabine, and his brothers, Thomas and William Carabine.
A private service will be held at St. Bernard’s Church in Sharon. Memorial contributions may be made to: the Sharon Historical Society & Museum, the Sharon Fire Department Inc. & Sharon Ambulance, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of all arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Chion Wolf brings ‘Audacious’ radio show to Winsted with show-and-tell event
Jennifer Almquist
Apr 14, 2026
Jennifer Almquist
The parking lot of The Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted was full on Wednesday, April 8, as more than 100 people from 43 Connecticut towns — including New Haven and Vernon — arrived carrying personal treasures for a live taping of “Audacious LIVE Show & Tell.”
Chion Wolf, host and producer of Connecticut Public’s “Audacious,” and her crew, led by production manager Maegn Boone, brought the program to the packed brewery for an evening of story-driven conversation and shared keepsakes.
Reflecting on the evening’s spirit, Wolf, a four-time Gracie Award winner from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, said: “To me, Audacious — and Connecticut Public — are about making space for people to be fully themselves: curious, vulnerable, weird, honest, all of it. ‘Show & Tell’ feels like that spirit brought to life.”
Attendees clutched mementos — sentimental, unusual and sometimes humorous — hoping for a chance to step onto the small stage and share their stories.
Caroline Christensen of Winsted carried a large conch shell and told the audience about nearly losing her fiancé to a storm tide while he struggled to retrieve the shell she wanted.
Gerry Griswold, a wildlife rehabilitator and educator from White Memorial Conservation Center in Litchfield, brought a Victorian taxidermied pet dog in a glass case.
When Tim Dwyer of Coventry showed a vintage T-shirt featuring “Bill the Cat,” Wolf rolled up her pants leg to reveal a matching cartoon tattoo.
Author Christine Ieronimo drove from Plymouth with a photograph of her late grandmother, Florence De Mario, holding her beauty contest trophy as a young woman, along with the original silver cup engraved with “Interstate Rhode Island and Connecticut Beauty Contest, September 28, 1929.”
The evening blended humor, nostalgia and vulnerability, with food and drinks provided by Nils Johnson, co-founder of the brewery, which has become a lively gathering place in
Winsted.
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Fitzgerald and Vanessa de la Torre were also part of the Connecticut Public team that helped produce the event. Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television.
Lucy Nalpathanchil, vice president for community engagement, said the organization hosts “Audacious LIVE Show & Tell” events around the state to connect with residents and reach new audiences.
“We’ve hosted them so far in Winsted, Willimantic, Hartford and Stamford,” Nalpathanchil said.
“If your readers have thoughts about where the next one should be held, they can email ideas to events@ctpublic.org,” she said.
Wolf summed up the night simply: “We held the space, sure, but those who attended made the magic. People walked in as strangers carrying meaningful objects from their lives, and by the end of the night, the room felt warm, open and deeply connected. That’s public radio at its best.”
Keep ReadingShow less
Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.
Marge Parkhurst, the preservation detective
Sarah Belzer
Apr 14, 2026
Photo courtesy of Marge Parkhurst/Cottage & Country Painting Company
Walls still surprise me. If you look hard enough, you can find buried treasure.
— Marge Parkhurst
After nearly 50 years of painting some of Litchfield County’s oldest homes and landmark properties, Marge Parkhurst has developed an eye for the past—reading the clues left behind in stenciled vines, forgotten bottles and newspapers tucked into walls, each revealing a small but vivid piece of Connecticut history.
Parkhurst was stripping wallpaper in a farmhouse in Colebrook — the kind of historic home she has spent decades restoring — when she noticed something odd. Three layers of paper had already come off — each one a different era’s idea of decoration — and beneath them, just barely visible under dull, off-white plaster, a pattern emerged.
“At first it just looked like old paint,” said Parkhurst, who has been painting and restoring historic homes in Litchfield County for decades. “Until I realized it was a stencil, a beautiful pattern that repeated.”
She kept going carefully — a wet sponge, hot water, a little fabric softener — peeling back until she could see it clearly. A climbing vine emerged, applied in vertical runs to give the wall the look of wallpaper. Someone had signed it. The signature was faint, tucked above the baseboard in the corner, not fully legible. But the date was clear: 1870.
Parkhurst, owner of Cottage & Country Painting Co., has worked in enough old houses to develop a practiced eye for what they conceal — understanding that layers of paint, paper and plaster in a 19th-century New England home form a kind of compressed archive of the people who lived there.
The stencil bore a strong resemblance to what historians call Moses Eaton-type stenciling — a tradition of itinerant craftsmen who traveled New England in the early 1800s with portable kits of cut-pattern stencils. Their trade flourished because imported wallpaper was expensive. Stenciling offered the same visual effect at a fraction of the cost.
“These stencilers typically worked for a combination of cash, food and lodging,” Parkhurst said. “Their compensation was modest by any standard.” She paused, “He was a tradesman. But the work he left behind — that’s art.”
The vine pattern was dull with age but still legible. One section had survived intact beneath the layers of paper. The homeowners chose not to paint over it — instead building a wooden frame around it, a small window into 1870.
“Preservation means protecting something to prevent further deterioration,” she said. “Restoration means returning something to a previous state. In that room, we preserved what was there.”
A collection of historic nails recovered during restoration work.Photo courtesy of Marge Parkhurst/Cottage & Country Painting Company
A Station’s Secrets
Not every discovery is decorative. Some are written into the bones of a building.
Parkhurst’s own home in Colebrook is a former railroad outbuilding moved from Canaan in 1920. Scraping the trim revealed it had once been sage green — and beneath that, a warm orange-brown soaked into the wood grain. “Old paint was made more like a stain back in the 1800s,” she said. “It penetrated the wood rather than sitting on top of it — so there’s never a shine.”
Up in the attic, eye bolts still anchored in the framing mark where cables stabilized the building during its move a century ago.
The most memorable find came by accident. Cutting open a wall under the stairs, she found a clear glass bottle sealed with a glass stopper held by a rusted wire. The label read: Hartmann Brewing Co., Bridgeport, Conn. It took days of careful oiling to free the stopper. Inside: a handwritten list of sandwiches and drinks, a postage stamp still attached. Not treasure. But a treasure just the same.
“I worked for days to get that thing open — and it was just somebody’s lunch order.”
Newspapers stuffed into wall cavities, hand-wrought nails, paint layers thin as stain — over 50 years, Parkhurst has cataloged the details that tell a trained eye when a house was built and by whom. Litchfield County’s architecture is unusually varied: Georgian and Federal-style houses on Litchfield’s Main Street, industrial buildings along the rivers in Torrington and Winsted. “Each town has its own fingerprint,” she said.
The most consequential mistake she sees is changing a home’s character. “When you paint over stained woodwork, you hide the details. You can’t get them back.” She has talked more than a few owners out of it. Some have listened.
Not long ago, Parkhurst and her grandchildren gathered a few small objects, wrote a letter and tucked it into a wall of her Colebrook home. Someone will find it — a record of people who were once here.
“Walls still surprise me,” she said. “If you look hard enough, you can find buried treasure.”
In a county full of houses whose walls hold untold stories — stenciled by traveling tradesmen, nailed together by farmers, papered over by housewives following the fashions — Marge Parkhurst has spent a lifetime reminding us that history doesn’t only live in museums. Sometimes it’s hiding just behind the wallpaper.
Sarah Belzer is a writer, editor and creative director whose career has crossed journalism, advertising, film and cultural commentary. Managing Editor of The American Rant and founder of Jump Advertising, she has spent three decades shaping narratives for media and national and global brands. Marge Parkhurst is the owner of Cottage & Country Painting Co. She can be reached at marge@cottageandcountryct.com or 860-379-4748.
Keep ReadingShow less
Wings of Spring performance at the Mahaiwe Theater
Mike Cobb
Apr 14, 2026
Provided
On Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m., Close Encounters With Music (CEWM) presents On the Wings of Song at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.
The program focuses on Robert Schumann’s spellbinding song cycle Dichterliebe (“A Poet’s Love”), a setting of sixteen poems by Heinrich Heine that explores love, longing, and the redemptive power of beauty. Featured artists include John Moore, baritone; Adam Golka, pianist; Miranda Cuckson, viola; and Yehuda Hanani, cello.
In a recent interview, Artistic Director Yehuda Hanani said,“Audience members will bask in the glow of Romanticism at its apex with Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, Felix Mendelssohn and the poet whose verse underlies their music—Heinrich Heine.‘In beautiful May, when the buds sprang, love sprang up in my heart: in beautiful May, when the birds all sang, I told you my desire and longing.’”
Dichterliebe strips away the distance between singer and listener, capturing the age-old themes of love and betrayal with exquisite sensitivity. Romanticism here is at its most personal and refined.
Heine’s poetry also captivated Felix Mendelssohn, who set several of the poet’s verses to music, including the iconic “On the Wings of Song,” which lends the concert its title. Mendelssohn’s majestic Piano Trio in D minor—one of the towering chamber works of the nineteenth century—completes the program. Radiant, urgent, and expansive, the trio reflects the composer’s unwavering belief in the possibility of a harmonious, enlightened world and the triumph of beauty through music.
“How can you not fall in love with a song cycle about a sorrowful knight that begins with these beguiling sentiments? This is the start of Dichterliebe, or Poet’s Love, Robert Schumann’s musical rendering of Heine’s Lyrical Intermezzo.Alas, like many love stories, it does not end well. Cupids weep and mourn, and the poet packs his love andhis suffering into a coffin that will be thrown into the sea—so heavy that twelve giants must carry it. All the various states of Poet’s Love—a hothouse of responses to flowers, dreams and fairy tales—end in anger, bitterness, resignation and bewilderment. Yet, despite love betrayed, ardent faith in the power of art leads the way to a harmonious and better world. A timely message,” Hanani added.
On the Wings of Song weaves together poetry and music, intimacy and grandeur, offering audiences a rare opportunity to experience Romantic masterpieces in the uniquely close, immersive spirit that defines Close Encounters With Music.
After each performance, audiences are invited to an “Afterglow” reception to meet the artists and mingle with fellow music lovers. Select concerts will also be available online, extending CEWM’s reach to listeners far beyond the Berkshires.
For tickets and information, go to mahaiwe.org
Keep ReadingShow less
New climbing gym planned for Great Barrington
Alec Linden
Apr 14, 2026
Alec Linden
Berkshire Boulders, a rock climbing gym, is set to open in the Berkshires later this year, aiming to do more than fill a gap in indoor recreation — it could help bring climbing further into the region’s mainstream.
Its co-founders already have their sights set beyond the roughly 2,000 square feet of climbable wall planned for a site off Route 7, just north of downtown Great Barrington.
“There’s an opportunity that I felt was on the table to bring outdoor recreation and these other sports into the public domain,” said Nick Friedman, a Sheffield resident behind the project, alongside Dan Yagmin.
Friedman said that while underground communities in the region around more adventurous outdoor sports, such as rock climbing and mountain biking, have long existed, they have often been overlooked compared with more traditional pastimes like hiking.
With the gym, “I feel like we could make a start in formalizing these forms of outdoor recreation,” Friedman said. He described it as a way to create a more tangible connection between the broader community and a climbing scene that has developed quietly for decades.
Berkshire Boulders is the brainchild of Friedman, who began climbing 20 years ago on the gneiss boulders and bluffs that dot the hills around Great Barrington, and Yagmin, a climber with three decades of experience originally from central Connecticut who now lives between Winsted and Colebrook.
Both bring entrepreneurial experience to the project. Friedman co-founded Theory Wellness, a cannabis dispensary in Great Barrington where he now serves as chief strategic officer. Yagmin combined his passion for climbing, training in fine arts and years as a climbing gym route setter to start Decoy Holds, producing nature-inspired climbing grips.
Yagmin is shaping the climbing experience at the new gym at 325 Stockbridge Rd., which will focus on bouldering, a form of ropeless climbing on walls typically under 15 feet tall, with padded floors for protection. His holds take cues from real rock types, including the granitic gneiss found across the Berkshires and prized by climbers
Even though the gym is indoors, the connection to the rock outside is central to its mission. Friedman serves on the board of the Western Massachusetts Climbers Coalition, which works with governments, landowners and land managers to keep climbing areas open and accessible.
He said the project is structured so that any profits from the gym will support organizations that advance access to climbing.
“I have no investors, no lenders, and I’m self-financing,” he said. “So I plan on donating any available profits to an organization that aligns with the mission, which is really to make climbing more accessible.”
Accessibility, he added, also means affordability. He plans to offer reduced memberships for those facing financial hardship.
“Then hopefully as the gym gets going and grows,” he said, “that can become a bigger and bigger component.”
Yagmin said the gym could become both a hub for local climbers and an entry point for newcomers.
“I think a lot of people just don’t really understand the sport,” he said. With the gym, “hopefully people stop in, start getting familiar with it and see that it’s a positive thing.”
Friedman said that when he and Yagmin were introduced through the local climbing network, the idea of a gym had been “percolating around the Berkshires for decades.”
Until Berkshire Boulders opens — which he estimates will be this summer — the closest dedicated climbing gyms are roughly an hour away, including those in Poughkeepsie, Kingston, Albany and West Hartford.
Until then, Friedman and Yagmin have their plates full. Since announcing the project last month, Friedman said interest from prospective members has been strong.
The pair are in the process of gathering information to plan adult and children’s programming, though details are still to come.
In addition to bouldering walls, the gym will include climbing-specific training equipment and a standard fitness area. An FAQ page on the website, berkshireboulders.com, also references a hangout space, retail section, outdoor area overlooking a bend in the Housatonic River, and possibly a sauna and cold plunge.
Friedman said the final product will reflect the needs of its users.
“This gym is really oriented to be there for the community,” he said, “so we want to reflect that community as best we can.”
Keep ReadingShow less
Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.
loading