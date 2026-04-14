Classifieds - April 16, 2026

Tag Sales

Sharon, CT

Everything Must Go Sale!!! We are moving south and taking as little with us as possible. Carpentry tools, furniture, collectible antiques, kitchen items, Kayaks, too much to list. Cash or Venmo only. April 18th, Saturday from 8:00 a.m. on. 195 West Cornwall Road, Sharon, CT. To inquire ahead, please text James (860)-459-9782.

Help Wanted

EXTRAS After-School and Summer Childcare Program: is looking for summer counselors! Please visit our website for more details and other open positions. www.extrasprogram.com/employment.

Gardeners needed for native plant design business: March 15- December 1st. Must be physically fit and dependable. Call for interview 347-496-5168. Resume and references needed.

The Town of Cornwall is hiring lifeguards: and Water Safety Instructors for the 2026 season at Hammond Beach. For more information or to apply, contact Jane Hall, Beach Director, at Hbeach@cornwallct.gov.

Well established lawn landscape business: seeking a full-time, experienced landscaper. Ability to run landscaping & tree removal equipment; excavator, skid-steer, tractor, brush-chipper, chain saw, as well as snow removal equipment. Valid Driver’s License is necessary. Salary dependent on experience. Call 860-824-0053 to schedule an interview.

Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking staff for the 2026 season: Want to work in a beautiful setting with a great team? Full and Part-Time employment available. Positions Available: Bartenders, Dishwashers, Line Cooks, Waitstaff. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Wyantenuck Country Club seeks a Sous Chef: Benefits Available. Work in a beautiful setting with a great team. Please email: brandon@wyantenuck.org or call 413-528-0350.

Services Offered

GARDENING: Spring and Fall Cleanup and Stone W alls. 845-444-4492.

Hector Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. :All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discriminationbased on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental:disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

Millerton, rural, newly renovated house: 2 bedroom, split air heat/a/c system, dishwasher, decks, views, pets considered. $2800 plus utilities. Call 518-567-8277.

Rentals Wanted

Single woman, no pets, non-smoker looking: for a small seasonal rental, June-September. Must be affordable, furnished. 646-334-7645.

Latest News

Robert E. Stapf Sr.

Robert E. Stapf Sr.

MILLERTON — Robert E. Stapf Sr. (Bobbo), a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2026, at the age of 77, happily at home surrounded by lots and lots of love and with the best care ever.

Bob was born Jan. 16, 1949, to the late Peter and Dorothy (Fountain) Stapf. He began working at an early age, met his forever love, Sandy, in 7th grade and later graduated from Pine Plains Central School.

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Michael Joseph Carabine

Michael Joseph Carabine

SHARON — Michael Joseph Carabine, 81, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 3, 2026, at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He was the beloved husband of the late Angela Derrico Carabine and loving father to Caitlin Carabine McLean.

Michael was born on April 23, 1944, in Bronx, New York. He was the son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Carabine of New York.

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Chion Wolf brings ‘Audacious’ radio show to Winsted with show-and-tell event

Chion Wolf brings ‘Audacious’ radio show to Winsted with show-and-tell event
Nils Johnson, co-founder and president of The Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, hosted Chion Wolf and her Connecticut Public show “Audacious LIVE: Show and Tell,” which was broadcast on April 8, drawing a sold-out crowd.
Jennifer Almquist

The parking lot of The Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted was full on Wednesday, April 8, as more than 100 people from 43 Connecticut towns — including New Haven and Vernon — arrived carrying personal treasures for a live taping of “Audacious LIVE Show & Tell.”

Chion Wolf, host and producer of Connecticut Public’s “Audacious,” and her crew, led by production manager Maegn Boone, brought the program to the packed brewery for an evening of story-driven conversation and shared keepsakes.

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radio
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Marge Parkhurst, the preservation detective

Marge Parkhurst, the preservation detective

Marge Parkhurst with a collection of historic nails recovered from wall cavities during restoration work.

Photo courtesy of Marge Parkhurst/Cottage & Country Painting Company
Walls still surprise me. If you look hard enough, you can find buried treasure.
Marge Parkhurst

After nearly 50 years of painting some of Litchfield County’s oldest homes and landmark properties, Marge Parkhurst has developed an eye for the past—reading the clues left behind in stenciled vines, forgotten bottles and newspapers tucked into walls, each revealing a small but vivid piece of Connecticut history.

Parkhurst was stripping wallpaper in a farmhouse in Colebrook — the kind of historic home she has spent decades restoring — when she noticed something odd. Three layers of paper had already come off — each one a different era’s idea of decoration — and beneath them, just barely visible under dull, off-white plaster, a pattern emerged.

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our community

Wings of Spring performance at the Mahaiwe Theater

Wings of Spring performance at the Mahaiwe Theater
Adam Golka
Provided

On Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m., Close Encounters With Music (CEWM) presents On the Wings of Song at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

The program focuses on Robert Schumann’s spellbinding song cycle Dichterliebe (“A Poet’s Love”), a setting of sixteen poems by Heinrich Heine that explores love, longing, and the redemptive power of beauty. Featured artists include John Moore, baritone; Adam Golka, pianist; Miranda Cuckson, viola; and Yehuda Hanani, cello.

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concerts

New climbing gym planned for Great Barrington

New climbing gym planned for Great Barrington

Photo by Alec Linden

A climber explores Great Barrington’s renowned bouldering areas, reflecting the growing local interest in the sport ahead of the planned opening of Berkshire Boulders.

Alec Linden

Berkshire Boulders, a rock climbing gym, is set to open in the Berkshires later this year, aiming to do more than fill a gap in indoor recreation — it could help bring climbing further into the region’s mainstream.

Its co-founders already have their sights set beyond the roughly 2,000 square feet of climbable wall planned for a site off Route 7, just north of downtown Great Barrington.

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fitness
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