infrastructure

Aging bridges, harsher weather strain Northwest Corner infrastructure, DOT Commissioner says

GOSHEN — State transportation officials pointed to mounting infrastructure challenges across the Northwest Corner, from aging bridges to deteriorating roadways, even as a major Route 44project in Norfolk is now expected to be completed nearly 18 months ahead of schedule.

Speaking at a Thursday, April 9 meeting of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments — which represents 21 towns in northwest Connecticut — Garrett Eucalitto, commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation, said infrastructure across the region is under increasing strain.

“Most of the infrastructure that was built back in the ‘50s and ‘60s is now aging out and needing to be addressed and replaced,” Eucalitto said. “That’s why we see more and more bridges having to be addressed — either repaired, replaced or refurbished to extend their life.”

He pointed to ongoing bridge work on Route 8 and across the Northwest Corner as an example of that approach, noting that the state has increasingly turned to a process known as metallizing to extend the lifespan of bridge structures rather than replacing them outright.

“So you’ll see a lot of metallizing to make sure that we can extend the life of the bridges — get the most from our bridges instead of trying to come in and just replace them,” he said.

The process involves removing existing paint — often costly due to lead — before applying treatments to preserve the steel and extend the structure’s life by decades.

“So what metallizing is, is you remove all the paint … then we actually apply some linseed oil over it to protect the steel, and then paint over it,” Eucalitto said. “That can extend it another few decades.”

While the underlying structure of many bridges is still sound, officials said increasingly severe weather events are accelerating deterioration across the transportation system.

“We have … weather events that are more extreme, and so that is really having an impact on a lot of our culverts and bridges and roadway infrastructure,” Eucalitto said.

Harsh winters are causing challenges for the DOT. Officials said this past season brought supply challenges in terms of road salt, requiring both state and local public works departments to carefully manage their resources.

Despite those challenges, the state has worked to reduce salt usage through technology that monitors road and weather conditions and guides application rates in real time, Eucalitto said.

But Eucalitto pointed to a bright spot in Norfolk, where a major state project on Route 44 in Norfolk is going to be completed ahead of schedule.

The roughly $44 million project — which began in April 2024 and includes retaining wall replacement, slope stabilization and roadway reconstruction — is now expected to be completed by the end of 2026, more than 500 days ahead of schedule.

“We were able to pull in the finish date to hopefully the end of this year,” Eucalitto said, crediting a more efficient construction approach identified by the contractor.

The project has been one of the larger projects in the Northwest Corner for some time, which has long disrupted regional traffic patterns.

infrastructure

Latest News

Chion Wolf brings ‘Audacious’ radio show to Winsted with show-and-tell event

Chion Wolf brings ‘Audacious’ radio show to Winsted with show-and-tell event
Nils Johnson, co-founder and president of The Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, hosted Chion Wolf and her Connecticut Public show “Audacious LIVE: Show and Tell,” which was broadcast on April 8, drawing a sold-out crowd.
Jennifer Almquist

The parking lot of The Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted was full on Wednesday, April 8, as more than 100 people from 43 Connecticut towns — including New Haven and Vernon — arrived carrying personal treasures for a live taping of “Audacious LIVE Show & Tell.”

Chion Wolf, host and producer of Connecticut Public’s “Audacious,” and her crew, led by production manager Maegn Boone, brought the program to the packed brewery for an evening of story-driven conversation and shared keepsakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
radio

Marge Parkhurst, the preservation detective

Marge Parkhurst, the preservation detective

Marge Parkhurst with a collection of historic nails recovered from wall cavities during restoration work.

Photo courtesy of Marge Parkhurst/Cottage & Country Painting Company
Walls still surprise me. If you look hard enough, you can find buried treasure.
Marge Parkhurst

After nearly 50 years of painting some of Litchfield County’s oldest homes and landmark properties, Marge Parkhurst has developed an eye for the past—reading the clues left behind in stenciled vines, forgotten bottles and newspapers tucked into walls, each revealing a small but vivid piece of Connecticut history.

Parkhurst was stripping wallpaper in a farmhouse in Colebrook — the kind of historic home she has spent decades restoring — when she noticed something odd. Three layers of paper had already come off — each one a different era’s idea of decoration — and beneath them, just barely visible under dull, off-white plaster, a pattern emerged.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Wings of Spring performance at the Mahaiwe Theater

Wings of Spring performance at the Mahaiwe Theater
Adam Golka
Provided

On Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m., Close Encounters With Music (CEWM) presents On the Wings of Song at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

The program focuses on Robert Schumann’s spellbinding song cycle Dichterliebe (“A Poet’s Love”), a setting of sixteen poems by Heinrich Heine that explores love, longing, and the redemptive power of beauty. Featured artists include John Moore, baritone; Adam Golka, pianist; Miranda Cuckson, viola; and Yehuda Hanani, cello.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

New climbing gym planned for Great Barrington

New climbing gym planned for Great Barrington

Photo by Alec Linden

A climber explores Great Barrington’s renowned bouldering areas, reflecting the growing local interest in the sport ahead of the planned opening of Berkshire Boulders.

Alec Linden

Berkshire Boulders, a rock climbing gym, is set to open in the Berkshires later this year, aiming to do more than fill a gap in indoor recreation — it could help bring climbing further into the region’s mainstream.

Its co-founders already have their sights set beyond the roughly 2,000 square feet of climbable wall planned for a site off Route 7, just north of downtown Great Barrington.

Keep ReadingShow less
fitness

Wind, tarps and trail wisdom: a day learning how to camp smarter

Wind, tarps and trail wisdom: a day learning how to camp smarter

Mat Jobin teaches the group how to use a permanent platform to rig a tent. The privy and lean-to of the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Limestone Spring Shelter are visible in the background.

Alec Linden

A happy day on the trail all starts with a good night’s sleep the night before. That’s local trekking guide Mat Jobin’s mantra, and he affirms that a good night’s sleep is possible even if it has to be on the trail itself – with the right preparation, that is.

Jobin, of Simsbury, Connecticut, is a 16-year professional guide and the founder and owner of Reach Your Summit, an outdoor experiences company that promotes self-confidence and leadership skills through a variety of excursions and educational workshops in the forests of New England. On Saturday, April 11, Jobin hosted the inaugural Campsite Selection & Skills workshop just off the Falls Village section of the Appalachian Trail.

Keep ReadingShow less
trails

Grandmother Moon: Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason book talk in Torrington

Grandmother Moon: Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason book talk in Torrington
Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason (Schaghticoke/Ho-Chunk), an educator, traditional storyteller and author, will read from her new book Grandmother Moon, inspired by her grandmother, Indigenous educator Trudie Lamb Richmond, who lived on Schaghticoke land along the Housatonic River in Kent.
Provided

The story comes full circle when educator, traditional storyteller and author Wunneanatsu Lamb-Cason (Schaghticoke/Ho-Chunk) comes to Litchfield County to read from her new book, Grandmother Moon, inspired by her grandmother, Indigenous educator Trudie Lamb Richmond, who lived on Schaghticoke land along the Housatonic River in Kent.

On Saturday, April 18, from 2-4 p.m., the Torrington Historical Society at 192 Main St. will host the book talk and sharing of traditional stories.

Keep ReadingShow less
book talk
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.