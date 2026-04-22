infrastructure

Falls Village bridge could remain closed for years

Falls Village bridge could remain closed for years
File photo

FALLS VILLAGE — The bridge on Cobble Road over the Hollenbeck River is closed for an indefinite period.

First Selectman Dave Barger received a letter from the state Department of Transportation Wednesday, March 25 – one day after DOT personnel inspected the bridge.

“Based on the inspection findings, including section loss and bowing/bucking at several beam ends, the Department of Transportation is recommending the Town of Canaan close the bridge.”

The Cobble Road bridge is one of seven bridges in town in need of repair or replacement.

Barger said Saturday, April 18, that the bridge is eligible for full federal funding because the bridge is 120 feet long or more, which is the primary criterion for federal funding.

The other six bridges are well below the 120-foot mark in length.

Right now, the schedule has the bridge reopening in 2030, but Barger said that date might get moved up.

Signs and barricades were placed at both ends of the bridge on Monday, March 30.

The town is working with Cardinal Engineering on a plan for the other six bridges. That plan, which will include possible grant funds, will be presented to the Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance in May.

Barger said the work is necessary.

“Like a lot of towns, our infrastructure needs attention,” he said.

The six bridges under review are: Undermountain Road over Ledgy Brook, Undermountain Road over Deming Brook, Barnes Road over Wangum Lake Brook, Canaan Mountain Road over Wangum Lake Brook, Canaan Mountain Road over unnamed stream, and Music Mountain Road over Flat Brook.

infrastructure

Latest News

Remembering George and Anne Phillips’ Edgewood restaurant in Amenia

Remembering George and Anne Phillips’ Edgewood restaurant in Amenia

The Edgewood Restaurant, a beloved Amenia roadside restaurant run by George and Anne Phillips, pictured during its peak years in the 1950s and ’60s.

Provided

With the recent death of George Phillips at 100, locals are remembering the Edgewood Restaurant, the Amenia supper club he and his wife, Anne Phillips, owned and operated together for more than two decades.

At the Edgewood, there were Delmonico steaks George carved in the basement, lobster tails from an infrared cooker, local trout from the stream outside the door, and a folded paper cup of butter, with heaping bowls of family-style potatoes and vegetables, plus a shot glass of crème de menthe to calm the stomach when the modest check arrived after dessert.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

Artist Alissa DeGregorio brings her work to Roxbury and New Milford

Artist Alissa DeGregorio brings her work to Roxbury and New Milford

Alissa DeGregorio, a New Milford -based artist and designer, has pieces on display at Mine Hill Distillery.

Agnes Fohn
When I’m designing a book, I’m also the bridge between artist and author, the ﬁnal step that pulls everything together.
— Alissa DeGregorio

A visit to Alissa DeGregorio Art, the website of the artist and designer, reveals the multiple talents she possesses.

Tabs for design, commissions, print club, and classes still reveal only part of her work.On the design page are examples of graphic and book design, including book covers illustrated by DeGregorio, along with samples of licensed products such as coloring pages and lunch boxes, and examples of prop design she has done for film.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Agnes Martin at Dia:Beacon

Agnes Martin at Dia:Beacon

Minimalist works by Agnes Martin on display at Dia:Beacon.

D.H. Callahan

At Dia:Beacon, simplicity commands attention.

On Saturday, April 4, the venerated modern art museum — located at 3 Beekman St. in Beacon, NY — opened an exhibition of works by the middle- to late-20th-century minimalist artist Agnes Martin.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Falls Village exhibit honors life and work of Priscilla Belcher

Falls Village exhibit honors life and work of Priscilla Belcher

Hunt Library in Falls Village will present a commemorative show of paintings and etchings by the late Priscilla Belcher of Falls Village.

Lydia Downs

Priscilla Belcher, a Canaan resident who was known for her community involvement and willingness to speak out, will be featured in a posthumous exhibition at the ArtWall at the Hunt Library from April 25 through May 15.

An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 25. The show will commemorate her life and work and will include watercolors and etchings. Belcher died in November 2025 at the age of 95.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Crescendo’s 'Stepping Into Song' blends Jewish, Argentine traditions

Crescendo’s 'Stepping Into Song' blends Jewish, Argentine traditions

The sounds of Argentine tango and Jewish folk traditions will collide in a rare cross-cultural performance April 25 and 26, when Berkshire’s Crescendo presents the choral program “Stepping Into Song.”

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s founding artistic director, described the concert as “a world-class, diverse cultural experience” pairing “A Jewish Cantata” with Martin Palmeri’s “Misa a Buenos Aires.”

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Salisbury Rotary brings Derby race-day flair to Noble Horizons for community fundraiser

Salisbury Rotary brings Derby race-day flair to Noble Horizons for community fundraiser
Salisbury Rotary Club President Bill Pond and his wife, Beth, dressed for the occasion during last year’s Kentucky Derby Social.
Provided

SALISBURY — As millions tune in to the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, a spirited local tradition unfolds in Salisbury, where the pageantry, fashion and excitement of race day are recreated — with a community purpose.

For the past six years in the Community Room at Noble Horizons, all eyes turn to the big screen as the crowd settles in, drinks in hand and anticipation building. Women in elaborate Derby hats — bursting with oversized silk flowers, feathers and playful cutouts — mingle with men dressed for the occasion in crisp jackets and bow ties, fedoras and the occasional red rose on a lapel.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.