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Classifieds - August 11, 2026

AUTOS FOR SALE

1990 Mazda Miata hard top/soft top. Manufactured Oct. 1989. 64,000 plus miles. 99% original parts. $20,500. 203-215-0729.

HELP WANTED

Garden Help. Looking for an experienced person to weed my acre garden and cut back some plants. In Salisbury. For July and August. Could continue into Fall. naylor99@gmail.com

Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking waitstaff. Lunch shifts available for weekdays with flexible shift options for weekends and some dinners as well. Call 413-528-0350 or send resumes to brandon@wyantenuck.org

Simple part-time help needed in Millerton garden, pleasant environment. Must have basic knowledge of plants/weeds. Pays well. Call 518-789-9289.

SERVICES OFFERED

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residential & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. 845-636-3212. CT and NY.

LOJA CLEANING AND JANITORIAL Home and Apartment Cleaning. Commercial Janitorial and Maintenance. Offices & Commercial Spaces. Move In/Move Out. Customized Deep Cleaning Projects. Licensed & Insured. 475-746-8621 or 475-529-6484. lojacleaningservices@gmail.com

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

HOUSE FOR RENT

1 bdrm cottage for rent in Millerton. W/D, hardwood floors, garden. On a small farm with beautiful views. 15 min. drive to Harlem line. $1750/month plus heat & trash removal. References required. Call or email Shanna 845-337-7173 shannabarney@gmail.com

MT RIGA LAKEFRONT CABIN. Private beach, canoe, kayaks, fishing. $1,275/week. 585-355-5245.

RENTALS WANTED

ISO reasonably priced winter storage for small car and 16' boat within 20 miles of Millerton. Approx. October-May. 252-412.0228.

Latest News

Legal Notices - August 11, 2026

Legal Notices - August 11, 2026

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RICHARD A. MCGRIFF, Late of Salisbury (26-00241)

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Olly Josiah Rea

Olly Josiah Rea

MILLERTON — Our precious Olly Josiah Rea, beloved son, cherished brother, treasured grandson, and dearly loved by so many, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2026, at just two years old.

Though his time on earth was far too brief, Olly’s life overflowed with joy, laughter, and unconditional love. He filled every room with his contagious smile, infectious giggle, and endless curiosity. His joyful spirit had a way of drawing people to him, and it was impossible not to smile in his presence.

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Samuel Marshall Busselle

Samuel Marshall Busselle

MILLERTON — Sam Busselle, Millerton resident for 50 years who dedicated himself to connecting people and improving life in his community, died peacefully July 31, 2026, at Woodland Pond, New Paltz, New York. Born in 1940, he was the son of architect Alfred Busselle and educator Martha Knapp Busselle. He grew up in Princeton, New Jersey, where he graduated from the Lawrenceville School and then Yale University, which he attended on a swimming scholarship, followed by a master’s degree from the Yale School of Architecture. He then taught high school for several years in the Boston area, where he met his wife, Rebecca.

Sam, Rebecca, and her 7-year-old son Wynne moved to Manhattan, quickly expanding their family with the birth of Katrina and Max, all the while gut-renovating a floor of an abandoned SRO on St. Mark’s Place. Weekdays Sam left the lively East Village neighborhood by bicycle to work uptown on Fifth Avenue for the General Learning Corporation in the environmental services division. On weekends he tore down plaster walls, laid flooring, built bookcases, plumbed a kitchen and bathroom, and cut a door to a sizable outdoor rooftop where the family grew tomatoes, and the kids splashed in a plastic swimming pool. Strapped into kiddie seats on their parents’ bikes, with Wynne in the lead, the family explored New York City and picnicked in its parks.

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Astrid Daphne Satre

Astrid Daphne Satre

SALISBURY — Astrid Daphne Satre passed away peacefully on July 25, 2026, in Sarasota, Florida, after spending the last year and a half at a rehabilitation center. She was 87 years old.

Born on April 11, 1939, in Salisbury, Connecticut, Astrid was the only daughter of Astri and Magnus Satre. Her parents emigrated from Norway in the early 1900s and settled in Twin Lakes, Connecticut, where she spent her childhood surrounded by the beauty of the Berkshire foothills and the rich Norwegian heritage that remained an important part of her identity throughout her life.

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The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News 2026 interns

The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News 2026 interns
Photos by Madi Long

Meet the next generation of community journalists. Eight interns joined The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News this summer. Below, each shares a brief note on their experiences.


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lakeville journal

‘So Little to Do,’ so much to discover at James Barron Art

‘So Little to Do,’ so much to discover at James Barron Art

Curator Deborah Goodman Davis reads the Emily Dickinson poem “The Grass So Little Has to Do.” Spencer Finch’s “Following Three Bees (Zinnias)” buzzes in the background.

Photo by Natalia Zukerman

“The Grass Has So Little to Do,” on view at James Barron Art in Kent, takes its title from Emily Dickinson’s poem “The Grass So Little Has to Do,” written in 1862:

“The Grass so little has to do—
A Sphere of simple Green—
With only Butterflies to brood
And Bees to entertain—”

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art
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