Classifieds - August 11, 2026

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Legal Notices - August 11, 2026
Lakeville Journal
Aug 11, 2026
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF RICHARD A. MCGRIFF, Late of Salisbury (26-00241)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 22, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Kevin F Nelligan The Law Offices of Kevin F. Nelligan, LLC 194 Ashley Fls Rd PO Box 776 Canaan, CT 06018
Jordan Bergs, Clerk
08-13-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF KENNETH J MACKENZIE, Late of Cornwall Bridge (26-00267)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 16, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Adam Mackenzie c/o Brian McCormick, Ebersol McCormick & Reis, LLC 9 Mason Street P.O. Box 598 Torrington, CT 06790
Jordan Bergs, Clerk
08-13-26
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on July 27, 2026: Approved with Conditions Recommended by the Town Engineer - Application #IWWC-26-30 by Patrick Mulberry for Construction of a Barn Garage with One Bedroom Dwelling Unit and associated site work and planting. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's map 04 as lot 31-1 and is known as 11 Route 7, Lakeville. The owner of the property is Delbert L Auray Jr. Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 22a-43(a) & 8-8. Town of Salisbury Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission
Sally Spillane, Secretary
08-13-26
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on August 3, 2026: Deemed Consistent with the Plan of Conservation and Development - 8-24 Referral at 7 Ethan Allen Street, for moving the train station. Approved Conditioned on approval by the Town Engineer - Site Plan Application #2026-0316 by Chuck Tuz for additions to existing buildings in the Lake Protection Overlay District (Section 404). The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor's Map 38 as Lot 09 and is located at 117 Interlaken Road in Lakeville. The owners of the property are James and Miriam Broner. Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes 8-8.
Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Robert Riva, Secretary
08-13-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF PETER J BROWN Late of East Canaan (26-00287)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 29, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Sandra D. Brown c/o Katherine E Mulry Reid & Riege P.C. One Financial Plaza Hartford, CT 06103
Jordan Bergs, Clerk
08-13-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF JOHN E CALHOUN Late of Cornwall AKA John Edward Calhoun (26-00294)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated July 30, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: Nancy G. Calhoun c/o Charles R Ebersol Ebersol, McCormick & Reis, LLC 9 Mason Street, PO Box 598 Torrington, CT 06790
Jordan Bergs, Clerk
08-13-26
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF ANN L. FORD SALDIVAR, Late of North Canaan (26-00306)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated August 5, 2026, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim. The fiduciary is: John Saldivar c/o Michael Downes Lynch Law Office of Michael D. Lynch, 106 Upper Main Street P.O. Box 1776 Sharon, CT 06069 J
ordan Bergs, Clerk
08-13-26
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Olly Josiah Rea
Lakeville Journal
Aug 11, 2026
MILLERTON — Our precious Olly Josiah Rea, beloved son, cherished brother, treasured grandson, and dearly loved by so many, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 25, 2026, at just two years old.
Though his time on earth was far too brief, Olly’s life overflowed with joy, laughter, and unconditional love. He filled every room with his contagious smile, infectious giggle, and endless curiosity. His joyful spirit had a way of drawing people to him, and it was impossible not to smile in his presence.
Born on July 17, 2024, to Johnathan and Darryl Sue (Lasko) Rea, Olly was happiest simply being with the people he loved. Whether enjoying family vacations, running through church hallways with an ear-to-ear grin, or making everyone around him laugh with his playful personality, he embraced childhood with a joy that was unmistakably his own.
Olly delighted in the simple things that make childhood so special. He loved Mickey Mouse, Lightning McQueen and his friends from Cars, dinosaurs, and every opportunity to be surrounded by family and friends. Whether excitedly saying, “Ready, go”, curiously asking, “Ooh, what’s that?”, pointing off into the middle distance, making “vroom-vroom” sounds as he raced his toy trucks across the floor, or doing his happy twist, Olly embraced each day with wonder and excitement. He loved watching airplanes soar overhead, eagerly searching the sky whenever he heard one. He found endless joy splashing in the water, pulling his favorite wagon, and never wanted his carousel rides to end.
He never shied away from a camera, saying, “Cheese!”, leaving behind countless photographs that beautifully tell the story of a little boy whose radiant smile could brighten anyone’s day. Olly was the epitome of a daddy’s boy, and loved to be in his father’s arms, always reaching for him with a beckoning wave to be picked up. He also had a particular talent for finding the frosting on a cupcake—often preferring generous handfuls of icing while leaving the cake behind—a memory that will forever bring both smiles and tears to those who loved him.
One of Olly’s favorite places was his church. From his earliest days, he was raised in a home where Christ was known, loved, and faithfully served. He grew up surrounded by parents who taught him about the love of Jesus and by a church family that treasured him as one of their own. He especially loved the attention of the older girls at church, who eagerly played with him, loved on him, and delighted in every hug, laugh, and mischievous smile. To them, he was much more than a little boy—he was their little buddy.
Although his time with us lasted only two short years, Olly’s life was rich in laughter, hugs, adventures, faith, and unconditional love. His joyful spirit, radiant smile, and precious life will forever remain woven into the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his beloved brothers, Cory and Levi; his loving parents, Johnathan and Darryl Sue (Lasko) Rea; maternal grandmother, Susan (Cahill) Lasko; paternal grandmother, Brenda (Senter) Stewart; paternal grandparents, Jimmy and Frances (Tapia) Rea; paternal great-grandparents, Stanley and Margaret (Brennan) Senter; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and countless friends who loved him dearly.
Among those welcoming him into Heaven were his maternal grandfather, Darryl Lasko; maternal great-grandfather, William J. Lasko Sr; maternal great-grandmother, Doris (Hanaburgh) Lasko; maternal great-grandfather, Joseph T. Cahill Jr; maternal great-grandmother, Vivian (Deats) Cahill; paternal great-grandmother, Sally Garcia; maternal great-uncle, Daniel; paternal great-uncle, Robert, and great-aunt, Patsy.
Family and friends were warmly invited to celebrate Olly’s beautiful life on Monday, August 3, 2026, at Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mountain Road, Millerton, New York, for a celebration of his life party at 10:30 a.m. done by Pastor William Mayhew.
All were invited to fellowship with us as we continue celebrating Olly’s life with cake, balloons, and the joyful sharing of memories. Just as Olly delighted in life’s simple joys, we invite everyone to celebrate this beautiful little boy who brought so much happiness to all who knew him.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, Copake, New York.
Please visit https://gofund.me/587ac379d to help support the family during this difficult time. To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.PeckandPeck.net
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Samuel Marshall Busselle
Lakeville Journal
Aug 11, 2026
MILLERTON — Sam Busselle, Millerton resident for 50 years who dedicated himself to connecting people and improving life in his community, died peacefully July 31, 2026, at Woodland Pond, New Paltz, New York. Born in 1940, he was the son of architect Alfred Busselle and educator Martha Knapp Busselle. He grew up in Princeton, New Jersey, where he graduated from the Lawrenceville School and then Yale University, which he attended on a swimming scholarship, followed by a master’s degree from the Yale School of Architecture. He then taught high school for several years in the Boston area, where he met his wife, Rebecca.
Sam, Rebecca, and her 7-year-old son Wynne moved to Manhattan, quickly expanding their family with the birth of Katrina and Max, all the while gut-renovating a floor of an abandoned SRO on St. Mark’s Place. Weekdays Sam left the lively East Village neighborhood by bicycle to work uptown on Fifth Avenue for the General Learning Corporation in the environmental services division. On weekends he tore down plaster walls, laid flooring, built bookcases, plumbed a kitchen and bathroom, and cut a door to a sizable outdoor rooftop where the family grew tomatoes, and the kids splashed in a plastic swimming pool. Strapped into kiddie seats on their parents’ bikes, with Wynne in the lead, the family explored New York City and picnicked in its parks.
After a few years, time came for a change. The family moved to Bo, Sierra Leone, West Africa, where they spent three extraordinary years as Peace Corps volunteers. As Architect for the Southern Province, Sam taught drafting to young men desperate for skills that might lead to jobs. He oversaw simple construction projects fashioning blocks on site, and built a factory and the first ever morgue for the Bo Government Hospital. The Peace Corps experience permanently shaped his worldview and commitment to making a difference.
Dependent on a small Peace Corps readjustment allowance, with no jobs and no place to live, Sam and family returned to the United States during a recession in 1975. After a year renting in Stanfordville, they turned to Millerton and found a tumbled down house that had been a two-room farmstead built around 1790 and expanded a century later. A weed field with clumps of burdock surrounded the dirt driveway. Dark cement stucco covered the house. Inside were greasy kitchen walls, and a cabinet door dangled by its hinges. A family with 10 children had vacated after two second floor ceilings collapsed. But always forward thinking, Sam noted hand-hewn beams and, under bright red paint, an original brick chimney wall and Dutch oven. Worn linoleum gave him little hope for good floors beneath, but the attic held wide oak boards. Sam knew the house bones were venerable and solid. He had found a lifelong renovation, re-renovation, and maintenance project. He set to work making a home and finding a role in his new community.
He took a job with the NYS Office of Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities as an architect/planner for the Wassaic Developmental Center campus, which had been mandated to upgrade or close. Twenty years later he retired after working tirelessly to move residents out of an isolating institution into community homes. He followed that with a planning role at the Eleanor Roosevelt Center, while giving much time and thought to problems in the Dutchess County criminal justice system.
Sam’s volunteer roles began with a seat on the North East Town Board, followed by years on the Planning Board. But his deepest satisfaction came from co-founding, with Wendy Curtis, the North East Community Council, a group dedicated to improving local access to County agencies in this rural area. That group secured funding, acquired a building and became the thriving North East Community Center.
Sam loved the rural life. He enjoyed splitting logs for the wood stoves, tended a vegetable garden, and got a kick out of briefly owning an aged tractor and a rickety pickup truck. He swam in any body of water he could find, rowed a scull on twin lakes, rollerbladed and biked on the Rail Trail, and hiked the nearby mountains. He loved Tanglewood, Music Mountain, Norfolk chamber music, and opera in Manhattan. He and Rebecca traveled in Europe, Africa, Japan, and Indonesia. He took never ending pleasure in his children and grandchildren. And just as he loved uniting people in a common cause, he loved a good party.
Admired and beloved by many, he is survived by his wife of 58 years, Rebecca, of Millerton, New York; his son Wynne Morriss and wife Suzanne of Hastings-on-Hudson, New York; daughter Katrina Busselle and husband Ney Marks da Silva of Cold Spring, New York; and son Max Busselle and wife Juliet of Los Angeles, California; his twin sister Harriet Barrow of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts, and sister Polly Bishop of Brooksville, Maine. He was predeceased by sister Lucy Myers. He will be dearly missed by his five adored grandchildren, Nick, Julia, Olivia, William and Alexandra, and nieces and nephews, Whit, Steve, Rob, Samantha, and Scott and their families.
A gathering will be held to celebrate Sam’s life at 1 PM on Sunday, August 30, 4511 Route 199, Millerton. Kindly respond to Rebecca, beccabuss@gmail.com. Donations in his memory may be made to the North East Community Center, www.neccmillerton.org. Sam Busselle will be honored at NECC's Fall Event, date to follow.
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Astrid Daphne Satre
Lakeville Journal
Aug 11, 2026
SALISBURY — Astrid Daphne Satre passed away peacefully on July 25, 2026, in Sarasota, Florida, after spending the last year and a half at a rehabilitation center. She was 87 years old.
Born on April 11, 1939, in Salisbury, Connecticut, Astrid was the only daughter of Astri and Magnus Satre. Her parents emigrated from Norway in the early 1900s and settled in Twin Lakes, Connecticut, where she spent her childhood surrounded by the beauty of the Berkshire foothills and the rich Norwegian heritage that remained an important part of her identity throughout her life.
Gifted with artistic talent from an early age, Astrid attended the University of Denver, where she earned a degree in Art. She began her professional career in New York City as a commercial artist, but her adventurous spirit soon led her in a different direction.
In 1963, Astrid joined Norwegian Cruise Line, embarking on an extraordinary chapter of her life. She sailed around the world six times, visiting countless countries and experiencing cultures across the globe. Along the way, she formed lifelong friendships with people who remained dear to her throughout her life.
In 1969, Astrid married and later became the proud mother of two children, Vibeke and Vidar. After her marriage ended, she devoted herself to raising her children on her own in Norway. Her strength, determination, and unwavering love provided them with a secure and caring home, and her example of resilience left a lasting impression on both of them.
In 2005, Astrid returned to the United States to reconnect with her roots. She divided her time between Connecticut and Florida, enjoying the changing seasons of New England and the warmth of the Florida sunshine. It truly gave her the best of both worlds.
Creativity remained a constant throughout Astrid’s life. Whether through drawing, quilting, or sewing, she found joy in making beautiful things with her hands. Her artistic eye, patience, and attention to detail were evident in everything she created, and many family members and friends will cherish the quilts and handmade gifts she lovingly shared.
Astrid will be remembered for her adventurous spirit, her creativity, her quiet strength, and her deep love for her family and friends. From a small town in Connecticut to voyages across the world’s oceans, she lived a life filled with curiosity, courage, and meaningful connections.
She is survived by her daughter, Vibeke; her son, Vidar; and many dear friends in both the United States and Norway whose lives were enriched by her kindness, warmth, and enduring friendship.
Her family finds comfort in knowing that her remarkable journey came full circle—from the Norwegian heritage that shaped her family, to a life that crossed oceans, and finally back to the country where her story began.
She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
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The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News 2026 interns
Lakeville Journal
Aug 11, 2026
Photos by Madi Long
Meet the next generation of community journalists. Eight interns joined The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News this summer. Below, each shares a brief note on their experiences.
Mia DiRocco
My name is Mia, and I will be a freshman at Northwestern University this fall, where I will be majoring in journalism. I first began working with The Lakeville Journal through the revival of Housy’s student newspaper, HVRHS Today, last spring. There I first discovered journalism as a career, and The Lakeville Journal’s Summer Internship program. What began as a fun extracurricular has turned into a passion and career path in journalism I can’t wait to pursue.
I am relatively new to this area, having moved here from Long Island five years ago. I feel that writing for The Lakeville Journal helped me really get to know this community. From going hula-hooping at the Hunt Library to discussing how to dispose of 55 gallons of melted ice cream with Grassland’s owner, I’ve learned so much about local journalism and the people that make up this area.
Not only this, but the chance to have articles published opened doors for me that I could never have dreamed of. From a summer academy with the New York Times in the city last summer, and now my dream school to study journalism in Chicago, I’ve found that local journalism has a much farther reaching impact than just this community. The experiences and opportunities I’ve had here were the focus of my senior year capstone project, which won the Pinnacle Award for Capstone Excellence. None of this would have been possible without the skills and values I learned from working at The Lakeville Journal.
I’d like to thank The Lakeville Journal’s staff for all their work with the internship program. Local journalism is incredibly important, and I will always be grateful to have gotten to be a part of this paper.
Allison Gollenberg
My name is Allison Gollenberg, and this fall I’ll be a senior journalism major at the University of Connecticut. There, I’ve written about everything from tick populations to tactical urbanism. I decided to study journalism because I love to learn, and with this kind of job, every day I get to research something new. I get to talk to all sorts of people, to make sense of an eclectic selection of topics each week, and it’s super fulfilling to share what I learn with the world as a writer.
Growing up here in the Northwest Corner it sometimes felt like I was from the sleepiest place on earth. But looking at it with a journalistic eye has made me realize there’s a lot going on everywhere I go. This summer I could be found zipped inside of an inflatable whale, traipsing through a rail yard in the rain, dancing to colonial era music or at board of selectmen meetings where I was the only attendee who wasn’t also a selectman—and I got to do it all in pursuit of a good story. It was a great reminder that you have to keep your eyes wide to the world around you. Once you do, you see there’s a story behind everything.
I’ve spent a long time trying to figure out what exactly I want to do with my life— the only things I’m really able to say about myself are that I get bored easily and I think people are the most fascinating thing we’ve got. In a selfish way, I love this work because it lets me try on a bunch of different hats, to be nosy for a paycheck. In a less selfish way, I love this work because it keeps me in touch with the workings of the world around me, and I get to keep others informed through what I write.
Annie Prinz
Hi, my name is Annie Prinz, and I’ve lived in Lakeville full-time for almost 12 years. This fall, I will be starting my senior year at The Hotchkiss School. Before attending Hotchkiss, I spent my ninth-grade year at Indian Mountain School, after graduating from Salisbury Central School, where I attended middle and elementary school.
From a very young age, I’ve maintained a love for reading. As I’ve gotten older, that love has also translated into an enjoyment of writing. Whether through journaling or more academic forms of writing in my humanities classes, I’ve found that it’s where I feel most engaged and excited. To be honest, apart from watching Rory in Gilmore Girls, I hadn’t thought much about journalism.
However, when I found the information for this program back in the fall, it sparked my interest. I love the town I’ve grown up in, I enjoy writing, and I love meeting new people, so I figured what better way to do all of that than through this program? Six weeks ago, I was intimidated entering a room where I was the one with the least amount of experience, but it ended up being the greatest opportunity for me to grow and learn.
My time at The Lakeville Journal has shown me some of the most important components of what it means to be a journalist, specifically in a smaller community like ours. I can confidently say that I am walking away from this experience feeling so much more connected to the place I call home. Throughout this program, I’ve been able to work on my ability to build connections with strangers, ask important questions, look at a story from a completely different perspective, and so much more.
I know that all of the experiences and conversations I’ve had because of this program are uniquely meaningful, and I feel very grateful for that.
Phoebe Tobin
My name is Phoebe Tobin, and I’m a rising senior at Loomis Chaffee in Windsor, CT, though I live in Lakeville. Prior to Loomis, I attended Indian Mountain School, where I revived the school newspaper, formally discontinued in the 50s, entitled Le Scoop, and served as editor-in-chief. At Loomis, I write for our student-led publication, The Loomis Chaffee Log.
I’ve always been someone who loves writing, though throughout the earlier years of my life I was drawn to creative rather than journalism, writing fantastical stories about creatures of my own invention and journeys through time. At IMS, within my idea and eventual execution for the newspaper, I found the stories that happen on earth with the people around us. A curiosity for the stories of those I saw every day, and seeking out what could count as “newsworthy” solidified my love for journalism and is what brought me to spending my summer with The Lakeville Journal.
Interning at The Lakeville Journal gave me a new insight into the community I thought I understood just by existing around it in a bubble of my own convenience, speaking only to a circle of people I knew and few beyond that. In six weeks, I’ve attended many events I truthfully never would have known about beyond a posted sign, like Sharon’s 4th of July Celebration and the Jane Lloyd Fund Clambake, and experienced the greater depth of my community through the stories of those I talked to. Additionally, showing up at big events alone, bugging total strangers with questions as I practically shoved a recorder in their face is not something that necessarily came naturally. But as I did it more and more, I improved significantly and will take a new confidence from it back to Loomis and beyond.
This internship confirmed for me that journalism is something I hope to keep exploring, no matter what I choose to study down the road, and I’m so grateful for the chance to spend my summer getting to know my community a little better.
Lucia Iandolo
I am a rising senior at Ithaca College studying television, photography and digital media production with a concentration in photography and a minor in journalism. On campus, I have worked with our independent, student-led newspaper, The Ithacan, as a writer, videographer and photo editor. Photography has always been important to me as someone who loves storytelling, and from a young age I knew I loved documenting moments of time through the camera. I find it fascinating that we can show so many perspectives through one series of images. At Ithaca College, I knew I wanted to be involved in something that could further my passion. Joining The Ithacan was one of the best decisions I have made. Being a part of the newspaper not only taught me more about photography, but it introduced me to journalism, where I can hear and share more stories with the local community.
I grew up in Dover Plains, New York, and have truly cherished the opportunity to report on my hometown this summer. While growing up, I did not know much about my town or the news surrounding it. Through this internship program, I have learned so much about my home while talking to people in the community. I was also given the opportunity to write for Compass, where I wrote stories about music performances, art showings and vibrant members of our community.
While being a part of the internship program this summer, I gained so much knowledge from the incredible editors and reporters. My love for storytelling only grew, and I am so grateful to Nathan Miller, Natalia Zukerman, Christian Murray, and everyone at the Lakeville Journal for their support and kindness.
Jacquelyn Drain
I was born and raised in West Hartford and am a rising senior at Marist University. On campus I am a Managing Editor and City/National Section Editor for the Marist Circle. My time at Marist has been essential to my development as a writer and a journalist. However, my connection to Dutchess County is not new. My dad was raised in Poughkeepsie, meaning I grew up making frequent trips to the area to visit my grandparents or my aunt and uncle, who still live in town. When the time came to decide where to attend college, Poughkeepsie felt like a second home and one I knew I could thrive in.
I have always considered myself a writer but was unsure how best to use my skills. I didn’t know much about journalism, let alone consider it a possible career path until my senior year of high school. The part of the job that I didn’t anticipate was the social interaction, though it has quickly become my favorite aspect.
This summer I have had the pleasure of exploring a different side of the area during my time with The Millerton News. I was assigned the Town of North East and Village of Millerton as my coverage area and have since had the privilege of meeting many new people and exploring the beautiful area. From The Moviehouse to zoning board meetings, I have learned so much both about the town and journalism itself.
This internship has taught me so much about the triumphs and tribulations of being a journalist. Learning how to apply what I have learned in classes has been an irreplaceable opportunity. I want to give a huge thank you to the entire Lakeville Journal/Millerton News staff but particularly Nathan Miller and Graham Corrigan for their incredible guidance during this experience.
Sophie Gardiner
My name is Sophie Gardiner and I’m from New York City. I’m a rising sophomore at Northwestern University, where I study Journalism, Classics and Political Science. At school, I’m a reporter on the city desk for The Daily Northwestern and a member of the College Democrats. As a person deeply interested in the intersection of communications and politics, I also work on political campaigns in the broader Evanston area.
This summer, I’ve had a great experience diving deeper into journalism, particularly because of how local and community-focused The Millerton News is. I’ve had a strong passion for journalism for as long as I can remember, both because of its purpose as the Fourth Estate and because of my love for writing. Interning with The Millerton News has solidified my conviction in journalism as essential to a thriving community and it’s been really rewarding to gain hands-on experience in such a meaningful way. I’ve also learned a lot about how a newsroom operates, which makes me excited to continue exploring the industry in all its capacities – from social media to publishing and law.
My skills have undoubtedly improved from my time at the paper: always keeping my eyes open for a good story, asking the right questions and more. When I return to Northwestern in the Fall, I’m excited to bring my sharpened skills to the Daily. I’m also excited to join more magazine-style publications, where I’ll focus on the type of long-form feature writing I’ve enjoyed so much here. I’m so grateful for my experience this summer and I cannot thank everyone at The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News enough.
When I’m not in a newsroom or library, you can typically find me curled up with a good book, trying new restaurants with friends or going on long walks with a good playlist.
Eloise Pickering
I’m Florida born and raised and a rising senior at Loyola University New Orleans. Salisbury has been a summer destination for me since 2010. Every July for as long as I can remember, we packed our bags and escaped the brutal Florida heat staying with family.
I’ve been studying journalism and working at Loyola’s paper, The Maroon, for three years now. The highlight of my college newsroom has been serving as the paper’s editor-in-chief for the last year. During that year, we were awarded finalist for the Society of Professional Journalist’s Best All-Around Student Newspaper for colleges under 10,000 students. I was thrilled.
When it was time to search for summer internships, my great-aunt and Salisbury resident proposed The Lakeville Journal. So, I applied and kept my fingers crossed. I was elated when the internship offer hit my email.
Being a student journalist in a big city, I was excited to have the opportunity to learn in a small town setting, and I did learn so much. I’ve spent the summer writing for The Millerton News, and working mainly out in Millbrook. Under the guidance of fantastic editors and surrounded by talented student journalists, the educational experiences I’ve gained this summer are immeasurable.
Not only have I learned more about the mechanics of writing, I’ve learned how to be a better listener and reporter. I made real connections. I got to know the owner behind the store, the planning behind the project, and the people behind the community.
If you had told me in March that I’d know more about aerated concrete than the average person, I would have laughed in your face. But, I was fortunate to meet two talented men who taught me about the extremely interesting building material.
I’m excited to bring all the knowledge I’ve learned this summer back to New Orleans, where I’ll finish my final semester of college this fall. I cannot express enough gratitude to this program and all the people involved for giving me the most interesting and educational summer I’ve ever had.
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‘So Little to Do,’ so much to discover at James Barron Art
Natalia Zukerman
Aug 06, 2026
Photo by Natalia Zukerman
“The Grass Has So Little to Do,” on view at James Barron Art in Kent, takes its title from Emily Dickinson’s poem “The Grass So Little Has to Do,” written in 1862:
“The Grass so little has to do—
A Sphere of simple Green—
With only Butterflies to brood
And Bees to entertain—”
Curated by Deborah Goodman Davis, the exhibition borrows Dickinson’s meditation on the natural world as both its title — with a subtle shift — and guiding principle. The exhibition gathers more than 30 contemporary artists whose work examines flowers, leaves, insects, landscapes and changing light — not through scientific observation, but through memory, imagination and deep attention.
“I started spending so much time in the country that I began seeing things differently,” said Davis, a Montreal native. “I became drawn to artists who were also looking at nature.”
Davis has spent decades working in museums, galleries and as an art advisor, including positions at the Art Institute of Chicago, Yale University Art Gallery and with influential dealer Jeffrey Deitch, before returning to curatorial work in recent years. This is her third exhibition with James Barron Art, following last year’s “Boundless Color.”
The exhibition’s emotional anchor is Dickinson’s poem, which marvels at grass, butterflies, bees and sunlight while imagining a life devoted simply to existing in the natural world. The poem, and its simple and reverent message, echoes throughout the exhibition.
Spencer Finch’s drawing titled “Following Three Bees (Zinnias)” tracks the movement of three bees as they moved from flower to flower in the artist’s garden. Standing on a ladder, Finch patiently followed their movements, recording each insect’s path with a different line.
Montreal-based painter Veronika Pausova’s luminous moth paintings next to Finch’s work carry a thread — literally. Whether Pausova was familiar with Finch’s drawings before creating her painting “Cabin’s Moon,” commissioned by Davis for this show, is unknown, but the placement is certainly intentional. Davis’ thoughtful curatorial approach creates conversations, quiet whispers and surprisingly funny moments throughout the space.
Toba Khedoori, an Australian-born artist of Iraqi-Jewish heritage, contributes exquisitely detailed mezzotints that transform ordinary grasses into monumental landscapes. “Imagine rolling in the grass before ticks,” Davis said with a laugh. One is left longing for such a simple pleasure, the work inviting viewers to imagine a connection to the natural world that feels both familiar and increasingly distant.
One of Wassaic Project co-founder Eve Biddle’s ceramic snakes slithers up a nearby side wall, while internationally recognized artists including Ellsworth Kelly, Alex Katz, Lois Dodd, Kiki Smith and Charles Gaines offer their own interpretations of leaves, flowers, trees and changing seasons.
The exhibition also highlights several artists with local ties. Yale Norfolk School of Art co-director Byron Kim contributes one of his contemplative “Sunday Paintings,” documenting the sky over Norfolk alongside personal diary-like observations.
One of the show’s most unexpected works isn’t visual at all.
Inspired by Dickinson’s line, “And even when it dies to pass / In odors so divine,” Davis commissioned Brian Goeltzenleuchter, an interdisciplinary artist working at the intersection of olfactory art, social engagement, and image making to create a scent for the exhibition. “The grass so little has to do, I wish I were the hay!” wrote Dickinson, so Goeltzenleuchter created the scent of fresh hay specifically for the exhibition. Fragile glass vials sit in a bed of marble, waiting to be broken to release the scent, which also lives under a glass enclosure dewy with its fragrance. The faint odor permeates the gallery, adding an immersive sensory layer that extends the show’s meditation beyond sight alone.
There are quieter surprises throughout: concrete casts preserving cherry blossoms that will slowly fade over time by Japanese artist Motohiro Takeda; carvings of owls in Arctic marble by Sam Akesuk, an Indigenous artist from Kinngait (Cape Dorset); paintings of moonlight; the intricacy of spider webs placed next to a graph-like drawing of a tree; and Kiki Smith’s shadow of birds by the windows overlooking the majestic scenery of Barron’s property.
For Davis, the idea for this show has been growing since she began spending more time in the Northwest Corner.
“It’s been percolating for six years,” she said.
The resulting exhibition rewards viewers willing to do the same.
“The Grass Has So Little to Do” is on view at James Barron Art in Kent through Sept.12. By appointment only. Email maria@jamesbarronart.com or call (917) 514-3762. For a catalog of the exhibition, visit jamesbarronart.com.
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