Classifieds - August 28, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-364-0603.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-364-0603.

The Town of Salisbury is looking for a part-time School Crossing Guard: The School Crossing Guard helps children safely cross the busy intersection on their way to and from school, and control traffic flow around schools in the morning (7:45-8:45am), and at the end of the school day (2:45-3:45pm). Please submit your cover letter and resume to: Town of Salisbury, Attn: School Crossing Guard Position, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT 06068 or call 860-435-5170. The Town of Salisbury is an equal opportunity employer.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Seeking Caretaking Position: Married couple seek position on estate or gentleman’s farm in or around Lichfield County in exchange for living quarters. Extremely responsible and discreet. Experienced in grounds maintenance and cattle and horse care. Proficient with tractor mowing, snowplowing, fencing, chainsaw work, lawn care, etc. Recently returned to NE after decade teaching abroad. Please contact Stephen & Sumaira Johnson at (959) 895-5801 sjohnsonvt61@gmail.com.

Real Estate

Tag Sales

Salisbury, CT

BOOK & TAG SALE: Fri, Sept 5 and Sat, Sept 6. Sponsored by Noble Horizons Auxiliary. Free 9am to 2pm on both days. Early birds pay $10 from 8am to 9am Fri only. Books, furniture, china, glassware, linens, jewelry, wide variety of household items. All proceeds benefit Noble Horizons residents, 17 Cobble Road, Salisbury, CT 860-435-9851.

Large Eclectic 12 Household Tag Sale: in the Amesville Section of Falls Village/Salisbury, CT. 19 Sugar Hill Road - 7 households! And others sprinkled in the neighborhood. Follow signs! Friday August 29 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday August 30 9 a.m. to 4p.m. Come One Come All because there is something for everyone!

Falls Village, CT

Barn/Estate sale: Fri & Sat 8/29 & 30. 9am to 4pm and Sun 8/31. 9am to 2pm. Items from 2 estates, plus lots of barn items. Collectable tins, patio furniture, treadmill, backhoe, kayak, many old and interesting pieces. Cash only. 8 Kellogg Road, Falls Village, CT.



