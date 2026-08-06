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Classifieds - August 6, 2026

Help Wanted

Finance Associate: Full-Time Garden Help. Looking for an experienced person to weed my acre garden and cut back some plants. In Salisbury. For July and August. Could continue into Fall. naylor99@gmail.com

Home Help Needed. Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Now Hiring-Chef and Kitchen Help. The Millerton Inn is looking for a talented and passionate Chef and line cooks to join our team! If you thrive in a fast-paced kitchen, take pride in creating exceptional food and work well with a team, we'd love to hear from you. Competitive pay. Great team. Growth opportunities. Apply in person at The Millerton Inn or send your resume at themillertoninn@gmail.com

NOW HIRING — Bartenders and Servers. Join the Team at The Boathouse in Lakeville.We're looking for friendly, reliable, and energetic Bartenders and Servers to join our team! If you enjoy working in a fast-paced, welcoming environment and take pride in providing outstanding customer service, we'd love to meet you.Apply in person at The Boathouse in Lakeville, or contact us at boathouseatlakeville@gmail.com

Simple part-time help needed in Millerton garden, pleasant environment. Must have basic knowledge of plants/weeds. Pays well. Call 518-789-9289.

Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking waitstaff. Lunch shifts available for weekdays with flexible shift options for weekends and some dinners as well. Call 413-528-0350 or send resumes to brandon@wyantenuck.org

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residential & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. 845-636-3212. CT and NY.

LOJA CLEANING AND JANITORIAL Home and Apartment Cleaning. Commercial Janitorial and Maintenance. Offices & Commercial Spaces. Move In/Move Out. Customized Deep Cleaning Projects. Licensed & Insured. 475-746-8621 or 475-529-6484. lojacleaningservices@gmail.com

Tag Sales

Tag Sale Saturday, August 8 and Sunday August 9 (8am-6pm) Rain or shine. We'll have mattresses, furniture, rugs, art, clothing, household items, fish tank, electronics, appliances, china, tools, automotive items, camping gear, books, and much much more! If we don't have it, you don't need it. 6963 Route 22, Millerton, 7 miles north of the Millerton light.

House for Rent

2 Bedroom House. Millerton, NY. Quiet. 4 miles from town. No Dogs. $2500 monthly, plus utilities. 518-567-8277.

MT RIGA LAKEFRONT CABIN. Private beach, canoe, kayaks, fishing, $1,275/week. 585-355-5245.

1 bdrm cottage for rent in Millerton. W/d, hardwood floors, garden. On a small farm with beautiful views. 15 min. drive to Harlem line. $1750/month plus heat & trash removal. References required. Call or email Shanna 845-337-7173 shannabarney@gmail.com

Rentals Wanted

ISO reasonably priced winter storage for small car and 16' boat within 20 miles of Millerton. Approx. October-May 252-412.0228.

Real Estate for Sale

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.


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Photo by Natalia Zukerman

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Two unique exhibitions at Geary Gallery

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Photo by D.H. Callahan

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Artist Adam Van Doren and curator Donna Hassler talk to a group of visitors at the Berkshire Botanical Garden. A Stephen Proctor vessel sits to their left.

Photo by Natalia Zukerman

This summer, the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge has hosted “Grounded in Nature: Paintings by Adam Van Doren,” an exhibition exploring the intimate relationship between architecture and the natural world.

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