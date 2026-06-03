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Classifieds - June 4, 2026

HELP WANTED

DENTAL ASSISTANT Part Time: Tuesday to Friday, for exclusive private practice in Sharon, CT. Flexible schedule and hours, competitive salary. 860-364-0200, office@drnweeia.org.

TOWN OF SHARON HELP WANTED: Building Department /Land Use Office Support, part-time, approximately 25 hours per week, $24.70 per hour. Position provides administrative support for the Building Official, Fire Marshal, and Land Use Administrator. Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED (Associates Degree Preferred) with 4 years increasingly responsible work experience, preferably in administrative work, public con-tact, and field of municipal government. For full job description, see the Town of Sharon Website (sharonct.gov) or con-tact the Selectmen's Office at 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selectmen's Office, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 by 4:00PM June 15, 2026. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

SERVICES OFFERED

Detailed Cleaning: Spotless Spaces, Every Time: We specialize in rental turnovers and weekly home cleanings. Let's make your space shine! 413-854-7417.

GARDENING: Spring and Fall Cleanup and Stone Walls. 845-444-4492.

Héctor Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publish-ing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimi-nation based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Millerton, rural, newly renovated house: 2 bedrooms, split air/a/c system, dishwasher, decks, views, pets considered.$2675. Call 518-567-8277.

MT RIGA LAKEFRONT CABIN: Private beach, canoe, kayaks, fishing $1,275 / Week 585-355-5245.

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

New 3 room apartment: Quiet area. Utilities included. $1500. 860-248-0056.

TAG SALES

WINSTED

The estate of Theodore Drumm: from Sharon. Being offered on Clearing House/Auc-tion Ninja. May 24 to June 4. For information, Tommy 413-429-5572.

NORTH CANAAN

Town wide tag sale: Sat June 20 and Sun June 21 in North Canaan, CT. Spots available at Lawrence Field for $10/weekend. To sign up and for more info www.NorthCanaanEventsComm ittee.org.

SHARON

Grange Plant & Rummage Sale: Saturday, June 6 & Sunday June 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7 Dunbar Road, Sharon, CT 06069. Off Route 4 between Sharon and Cornwall Bridge. Signage will be out. Flowers and vegetables ready to plant, selling for $2.00. Rummage Sale includes: New in box EGO FIT Walker Pro tread-mill, antiques, jewelry, clothing, cast iron, air purifiers, kitchen-ware, Christmas decor, cat carri-ers, handbags, toys and much more at low, low prices. Call Debbie with questions 845-418-9755.

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Yerger Johnstone

Yerger Johnstone

SHARON — Yerger Johnstone, former managing director in the mergers and acquisitions department at Morgan Stanley and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, died on April 19, 2026, in Chelmsford, England. He was 86.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, on March 7, 1940, Mr. Johnstone was the son of architect Henry Inge Johnstone, architect, and Kathleen Yerger Johnstone, the noted nature writer and civic leader after whom Alabama’s state seashell, Johnstone’s Junonia, is named. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile in 1958, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of the South at Sewanee in 1962, and earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1964.

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WEST CORNWALL — Richard R. Stover, 82, of West Cornwall, died peacefully at Noble Horizons on May 26, 2026.

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Born Aug. 25, 1938, in St. George, Vermont, he was the son of the late Floyd Irving and Hazel (Thompson) Isham, Sr. Following his high school years, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. Mr. Isham also served in the Vermont National Guard. On Aug. 11, 1990, in Dover Plains, New York, he married Nancy L. Cross. Mrs. Isham died on July 8, 2005.

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Pauline spent her career at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, after being a stay-at-home mother for many years.She was employed at Becton Dickinson for 23 years. She enjoyed bus trips with her late husband Duane to the Casinos, spending time with her family watching the grandchildren grow up. Recently she made a comment to care givers that was “wait until I see that husband of mine for leaving me here, I am going to read him the riot act.” Over the years she enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was crocheting gifts for everyone.

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Tail wags, floppy ears and a healthy dose of canine charm will take center stage June 7 as The Little Guild hosts its annual Great Country Mutt Show at Lime Rock Park in Falls Village.

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Savannah Stevenson’s second act

Savannah Stevenson’s second act

Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo and Elliott Andrews who plays Harold Hill in the nationally touring production of “The Music Man.”

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— Savannah Stevenson

Savannah Stevenson has lived enough lives already to make most people feel lazy.

She grew up in Atlanta in a musical family, with a father who played “The Sound of Music” cassette tapes in the car and a mother who played hymns on the piano. She went to Carnegie Mellon to study musical theater, moved to New York afterward and, for a while, imagined a life onstage.

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