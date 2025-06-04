Classifieds - June 5, 2025

Help Wanted

Driver: For The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center: is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for a Maintenance Associate (full time, temporary), Retreat Services Associate (front of house), and Mashgichim (F/T and P/T) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at https://adamah.org/about-adamah/careers/ or email a copy of your resume to rebecca.eisen@adamah.org.

Music Director: Sharon Congregational Church in Connecticut seeks a Music Director to plan, coordinate and develop the music ministry. Responsibilities include weekly worship and holiday services. Weddings and funerals will be at his/her discretion. Director will lead a small group of volunteer musicians instrumentally and vocally in traditional and contemporary Christian music. The Director must be an active Christian and proficient with piano or guitar. Position requires three hours on Sunday and two to four hours prep weekly. Salary range is $9,000 to $10,500 commensurate with experience. Three weeks of vacation. Contact email: PastorDawson06@yahoo.com.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Carpenter, Builder: David James Valyou 25 years serving NY CT MA older homes and barns my specialty. Repairs, Renovations Based in Canaan CT. Contact: 917-538-1617 davidvalyou@yahoo.com.

NEED YOUR HOME CLEANED?: Diana and Juliet have been servicing the Northwest Corner since 1998. We offer guaranteed satisfaction and have great references. Please call 860- 605-0528.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Amenia: One bedroom, 1 bath, renovated 2nd story apt. with washer/dryer hookup & two outside decks. $1200 a month plus one month security. References required. Please call 845-373-9539, Ext. 100.

SALISBURY spacious 2 bedroom apt.: in historic house. Private garden entrance in quiet location overlooking town. Ideal for a single person or a couple without children. $1200 per month. 860-435-1007 or richardjboyle9@gmail.com No pets.

Houses For Rent

3b/3b home in Sharon: fully furnished, lake access, 3.84 acres. $5000 per month. 860-309-4482.

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: Log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Tag Sales

Sharon, CT

GRANGE PLANT & RUMMAGE SALE: Saturday, June 7 & Sunday June 8, 9AM to 3PM at 7 Dunbar Road, Sharon CT 06069. Off Route#4 between Sharon and Cornwall Bridge. Signage will be out. Flowers and vegetables including Heirloom varieties, ready to plant, selling for $2.00. Rummage Sale includes: Lots of fun stuff, jewelry, glassware, kitchen items, bakeware, electronics, Christmas items, Home Cookware, Toys, Linens, Puzzles, Small Appliances, Clothing & Shoes and so much more. Call Debbie with questions. 845-418-9755.

Angela Derrico Carabine

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

obin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

