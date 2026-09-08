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Classifieds - September 8, 2026

SERVICES OFFERED

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residential & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. 845-636-3212. CT and NY.

Julieth Cleaning Pro. Spotless Homes at Competitive Prices! House Cleaning. Apartment Cleaning. Office Cleaning. Move-In/Move-Out Cleaning. Post Construction Cleaning. Basement & Attic Cleaning. General Cleaning. Reliable, Professional & Friendly Service. Proudly serving Torrington, Canaan, Litchfield, Winsted, Norfolk, New Hartford, and surrounding areas. Call today for your FREE estimate! 860-806-2110. JuliethCleaningPra@gmail.com

SNOW PLOWING. BE READY. Prompt Local Service. Lakeville Millerton Area. 518-567-8277.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

HELP WANTED

BOOKKEEPER WANTED. Part time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Konkapot Tree and Timber based in Ashley Falls is looking for a Sawmill Assistant. Part or full time. Experience with chainsaws, tractors, and machinery preferred but not required. Will train the right candidate. Pay: depending on experience. 413-229-2182.

John Robshaw Textiles Shop in Falls Village is looking for part time weekend help. Interest in design and textiles a plus. Join our team here in Falls Village. Please email Julie: julie@johnrobshaw.com for more information.

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

Sharon. Close to Village. Quiet 2nd story one bedroom apartment. 900 square feet. W/D, heat included. $1800/mo plus electric. Available 9/15. 860-921-1094.


Lakeville Journal

Latest News

Every landscape tells a story

Every landscape tells a story
Provided

On Sunday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon, 10 Upper Main St., author Annik LaFarge will explore the layers of history hidden within Frederic Church’s Olana. From Ice Age geology and Indigenous history to the Hudson River School and Church’s vision for his “greatest work of art,” LaFarge will trace the forces that shaped the celebrated Hudson Valley landscape. Using historic and contemporary photographs and maps, she will discuss her book, “Composing Olana,” and the artist, explorer and visionary behind Olana. Register at hotchkisslibraryofsharon.org

talks

Lime Rock Historic Festival draws record field

Spectators watch historic race cars race around the track

Spectators watch as the Historic Trans-Am race takes place on Saturday, Sept. 5.

Madi Long

LIME ROCK — Lime Rock Park hosted its 44th annual Historic Festival over Labor Day weekend, drawing thousands of spectators and a record number of entries.

The festivities began Thursday, Sept. 3, with the annual parade and continued through Monday, Sept. 7, with a weekend of racing and celebrations honoring the track’s history.

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autosports

Housatonic volleyball opens season with Torrington scrimmage

Housatonic volleyball opens season with Torrington scrimmage

The HVRHS varsity team celebrates a point.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s girls volleyball team traveled to Torrington Monday, Aug. 31, for the first on-court competition of the season.

Torrington High School hosted HVRHS for an afternoon of scrimmages in Cornelius E. Donahue Gymnasium before the start of the regular season. First the junior varsity squads faced off for two sets, then the varsity teams played three sets.

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volleyball
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First Friday music series features Connecticut premiere

First Friday music series features Connecticut premiere

Vocalist Alison Gish Jenkins, who sings in the low contralto range, and pianist Melody Fader performed Samuel Barber’s “Hermit Songs” (1953) and Samuel Butler’s “Stabat Mater” (2025) at the Congregational Church of Salisbury on Friday, Sept. 4.

The performance was part of the church’s First Friday Music series, which presents 30-minute concerts at noon on the first Friday of each month.

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concerts

Sharon to mark 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

Sharon to mark 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 attacks

SHARON — Twenty-five years after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, the Sharon Fire Department will bring the community together to remember the victims, first responders, and families whose lives were forever changed that day.

The department will hold a community remembrance Friday, Sept. 11, at the Sharon firehouse, 36 West Main St. An open house will begin at 4 p.m. with a firetruck display and activities for children.

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community

Falls Village voters approve school technology funding

Falls Village voters approve school technology funding
Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Voters approved funding for a technology upgrade at Lee H. Kellogg School and consolidated funding for engineering work on Cobble Road during a 13-minute town meeting Wednesday, Sept. 2.

The school will receive up to $4,879 for a Promethean ActivPanel to replace the pull-down screen and projector currently used for presentations.

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municipality
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