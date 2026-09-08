Classifieds - September 8, 2026

SERVICES OFFERED

Hector Pacay Landscaping, LLC. Residential & Commercial. Tree service, Painting, Masonry, Stone Walls, Lawn Mowing, Gardens, Construction. 845-636-3212. CT and NY.

Julieth Cleaning Pro. Spotless Homes at Competitive Prices! House Cleaning. Apartment Cleaning. Office Cleaning. Move-In/Move-Out Cleaning. Post Construction Cleaning. Basement & Attic Cleaning. General Cleaning. Reliable, Professional & Friendly Service. Proudly serving Torrington, Canaan, Litchfield, Winsted, Norfolk, New Hartford, and surrounding areas. Call today for your FREE estimate! 860-806-2110. JuliethCleaningPra@gmail.com

SNOW PLOWING. BE READY. Prompt Local Service. Lakeville Millerton Area. 518-567-8277.

REAL ESTATE FOR SALE

PUBLISHER'S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination

HELP WANTED

BOOKKEEPER WANTED. Part time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Konkapot Tree and Timber based in Ashley Falls is looking for a Sawmill Assistant. Part or full time. Experience with chainsaws, tractors, and machinery preferred but not required. Will train the right candidate. Pay: depending on experience. 413-229-2182.

John Robshaw Textiles Shop in Falls Village is looking for part time weekend help. Interest in design and textiles a plus. Join our team here in Falls Village. Please email Julie: julie@johnrobshaw.com for more information.

APARTMENTS FOR RENT

Sharon. Close to Village. Quiet 2nd story one bedroom apartment. 900 square feet. W/D, heat included. $1800/mo plus electric. Available 9/15. 860-921-1094.



