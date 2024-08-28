Colleen Mary Reardon
CANAAN — Colleen Mary (Quinn) Reardon, 66, of Canaan, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, after a brief respiratory illness.

Colleen was born in Greenwich, on March 13, 1958. She graduated from Greenwich High School and attended Southern Connecticut State College. In 1988, she welcomed her first child, Abigail (Abbie), into the world and in 1991 welcomed her second daughter, Emily Elizabeth. Her love for her daughters was immeasurable.

In 2004, she met the love of her life and soulmate, Lewis Pennell, whose partnership brought her a joy she’d not yet known in life. Colleen spent nearly twenty years as an Admissions Specialist at Mountainside Treatment Center, where she welcomed thousands of people looking to make new lives for themselves by recovering from addiction, without judgments and with a deep compassion. Colleen proudly celebrated 20 years of sobriety in March of this year. Throughout her life, she enjoyed reading, embroidery, card games, fishing, laughing, and much more.

In 2022, Colleen welcomed the ultimate joy into her life, her first and only grandchild, Autumn Aurora. Of all roles Colleen played in life, the role of Nana to her sweet girl meant the most to her. Colleen was a kind, caring woman whose smile brightened any room she was in and whose laughter was contagious.

She is survived and will be lovingly remembered by her daughters; Abbie Reardon of Chicago, Illinois, Emily Mendez of Albany, New York; son-in-law, James Mendez; granddaughter, Autumn Mendez; sisters Susan Matsen (Douglas), Kelly Costanzo (Steve), and Kerry LeBlanc (Mike); brothers Brian Quinn (Karen) and Keith Quinn (Christine); brothers-in-law, Scott McMahon, Sean Gleason, and Michael Ryan, and many, many nieces and nephews.

Among the many friends grieving Colleen’s loss are Vanessa and Bill Millard, with whom Colleen shared an abundance of joyful memories. Colleen is predeceased by her beloved partner of fifteen years, Lewis Pennell, her parents, Walter and Mary Lou Quinn, and sisters, Marion McMahon, Tara Gleason, and Nancy Ryan.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3:00 p.m. at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St., Canaan, CT 06018. Following the service, friends and family are invited to celebrate Colleen’s life at The Bittermann Center.

Flowers are welcome, most especially yellow roses per Colleen’s final wishes. For those who wish to commemorate Colleen with a gift, please consider contributing to Mid-Hudson Animal Aid where Colleen adopted her cherished feline companions, Ben and Jerry.

