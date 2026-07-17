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07/26/2026
Kent Memorial Library
32 North Main St.
06757
Kent, Conn.
United States
“Color in Motion”

An exhibition of paintings by Woodbury artist Lucy C. Pierpont will be on view in the library gallery. Pierpont’s work reflects a lifelong engagement with art and draws inspiration from artists including Edward Hopper, Norman Rockwell, Joan Mitchell and Helen Frankenthaler. An opening reception will be held July 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. Registration for the reception is requested by calling 860-927-3761 or online. kentmemoriallibrary.org

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Bed Race returns to North Canaan Saturday night, still time to register

Bed Race returns to North Canaan Saturday night, still time to register

The Royal Flush won the bed race in 2025.

John Coston

NORTH CANAAN — The Annual Bed Race will return to Summer Nights of Canaan on Saturday July 18, following the Fireman’s Parade at 6 p.m.

Now a Summer Nights tradition, and before that, a staple of Railroad days since the early 1990s — the Bed Race is back after being revived in recent years by Will and Samantha Perotti. After the event lay dormant for several years, the couple volunteered to take it over and have been working to grow participation.

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Grand jury indicts Cole Bushnell on murder, evidence tampering charges

Grand jury indicts Cole Bushnell on murder, evidence tampering charges

Cole Bushnell appears in Berkshire Superior Court on Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on charges of murder and evidence tampering.

Madi Long

An Ashley Falls man whose arrest drew attention on both sides of the Massachusetts-Connecticut border has been indicted on charges of murder and evidence tampering in connection with the June 1 killing of Michael A. Moore, a former Falls Village resident.

A Berkshire County grand jury has indicted Cole Bushnell, 41, on charges of murder and evidence tampering in the death of Moore, 40, of Winsted. The evidence tampering count is a new felony charge, with prosecutors alleging that Bushnell attempted to destroy his cellphone following the killing to conceal evidence.

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Angry bees close Mudge Pond Beach

Angry bees close Mudge Pond Beach

Officials closed the Sharon town beach at Mudge Pond on Wednesday, July 15, after a fallen tree limb exposed a large beehive. The beach is expected to reopen Thursday.

Alec Linden

SHARON – The town beach on Mudge Pond closed on Wednesday, July 15, but the cause wasn’t the smoky haze drifting in from Canadian wildfires – it was angry bees.

According to Sharon’s Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Failla, a large limb fell from an old tree near the lifeguard stand overnight, exposing a hole that houses a large beehive. He said the town made the decision to close the beach Wednesday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”

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mudge pond
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Millerton dressmaker forged path as early businesswoman

Millerton dressmaker forged path as early businesswoman
Mary Kisselbrack, left, and her husband, George.
Provided

If you’ve driven down Main Street in Millerton, you’ve passed the former home and shop of one of the village’s earliest female entrepreneurs. At a time when most businesses were owned by men, Mary Kisselbrack made a name for herself in the late 1800s as a well-respected milliner and dressmaker.

On April 11, 1891, train conductor George Kisselbrack purchased a 124-by-232-foot vacant lot at 54 Main St. and hired locally renowned builders Beers and Trafford to design what would become their home and Mary’s business.

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millerton celebrates 175 years

Wastewater project coming to fruition after decades of debate

Wastewater project coming to fruition after decades of debate

Millerton’s business community will soon see the completion of a public wastewater system, addressing what local officials and business owners have called a major constraint on commercial development in the community for decades.

The $13.8 million project, which is expected to serve the core of the Village of Millerton and a commercial stretch of the Town of North East along U.S. Route 44, represents one of the largest infrastructure investments in the community in decades, and brings an end to calls for a sewer system that stretch back to World War II. Officials say the system will safeguard local waterways while creating a foundation for long-term economic stability.

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millerton celebrates 175 years

Millerton Moviehouse marks 120 years with structural upgrades

Millerton Moviehouse marks 120 years with structural upgrades

Wooden beams made from tree trunks comprise the load-bearing structure under Millerton’s Moviehouse.

Graham Corrigan

There are a handful of buildings that have stood the test of time over Millerton’s 175-year history. But if there’s one that stands out as a singular representation of the town, it’s the Millerton Moviehouse and its iconic clock tower.

Built in 1903 as a grange hall, it was soon converted into a movie theater with a second-floor ballroom. It was one of a handful of buildings that came to define the town in the following decades, standing tall across the street from the Episcopal Church and Millerton Inn, next to Terni’s, and up the hill from Millerton’s train station.

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millerton celebrates 175 years
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