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millerton celebrates 175 years

Millerton Moviehouse marks 120 years with structural upgrades

Millerton Moviehouse marks 120 years with structural upgrades

Wooden beams made from tree trunks comprise the load-bearing structure under Millerton’s Moviehouse.

Graham Corrigan

There are a handful of buildings that have stood the test of time over Millerton’s 175-year history. But if there’s one that stands out as a singular representation of the town, it’s the Millerton Moviehouse and its iconic clock tower.

Built in 1903 as a grange hall, it was soon converted into a movie theater with a second-floor ballroom. It was one of a handful of buildings that came to define the town in the following decades, standing tall across the street from the Episcopal Church and Millerton Inn, next to Terni’s, and up the hill from Millerton’s train station.

When a fire destroyed the local department store and other storefronts on the north side of Main Street in 1955, the Moviehouse became a landmark that represented the village’s early history.

It fell into disrepair in the 1970s and was briefly run as an adult theater. Marian and Carr Ferguson bought the theater in 1974, hoping to revive its status as a first-run theater and remove the pornographic element. Their four teenage daughters ran the theater for two years before the Fergusons sold the Moviehouse to Carol and Robert Sadlon in 1978.

“It was a single theater with 300 seats. There was no heat, no air conditioning,” said Carol Sadlon when asked about the state of the theater when she and her husband purchased it.

The Sadlons worked hard to improve the facilities over their nearly 50-year tenure. They added heat, air conditioning, and a second screening room. In 2012, they replaced the 35mm projection systems with a digital system.

But when COVID hit in 2020, the Moviehouse was an early casualty. By November 2020, the property was on the market, and the whole concept of movie theaters was in question.

Vaccines arrived in early 2021 — and a buyer for the Moviehouse followed soon after. The new co-chairs, David Maltby and Chelsea Altman, made the purchase in February 2021 and reopened the theater as a non-profit.

Its new non-profit status allowed the Moviehouse’s operators to seek grant funding. They initiated a massive renovation campaign that included redesigning both floors and adding an elevator. They also replaced the signage, and upgraded the seating this past April.

This past month, the Moviehouse received $99,000 as part of a grant provided by the New York State Council on the Arts that will pay to renovate and stabilize the 120-year-old building.

Looking forward, general manager Jeremy Boviard has big plans for the Moviehouse’s future. “What excites me about the possibilities looking forward is that we continue our positive trajectory as a regional arts center,” Boviard said. “We want to reach a wide variety of demographics, and continue to grow in lockstep with the needs of our community.”

millerton celebrates 175 years

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Angry bees close Mudge Pond Beach

Angry bees close Mudge Pond Beach

Officials closed the Sharon town beach at Mudge Pond on Wednesday, July 15, after a fallen tree limb exposed a large beehive. The beach is expected to reopen Thursday.

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SHARON – The town beach on Mudge Pond closed on Wednesday, July 15, but the cause wasn’t the smoky haze drifting in from Canadian wildfires – it was angry bees.

According to Sharon’s Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Failla, a large limb fell from an old tree near the lifeguard stand overnight, exposing a hole that houses a large beehive. He said the town made the decision to close the beach Wednesday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”

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Oblong Books marks half a century; remains a downtown fixture

Oblong Books marks half a century; remains a downtown fixture

Dick Hermans in the Oblong Bookstore on Millerton’s Main Street in 1985.

Provided

As Millerton celebrates its 175th anniversary, one of Main Street’s most enduring institutions continues to shape the face of Main Street. Oblong Books, the independent bookstore that has served generations of readers, remains a cultural cornerstone of the village 50 years after opening its doors.

The store officially celebrated its golden milestone in August 2025 with a “good old-fashioned block party.” Hundreds turned out for the family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, raffles and entertainment.

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millerton celebrates 175 years

Main Street bustles with new businesses this summer

Main Street bustles with new businesses this summer

Meg Musgrove, left, and Jessica Rose Lee opened Rosemary Rose Finery on May 1.

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Millerton’s Main Street has weathered its share of booms and busts over the past 175 years. But in 2026, the downtown is buzzing once again, fueled in no small part by a wave of new businesses that have opened their doors.

The storefronts run the gamut: Rosemary Rose Finery, Jones & Daughters, and Dutchess Trading Company have jewelry and home goods on offer. Tri-Corner F.E.E.D. and Pasture Kitchen keep the community fed with an emphasis on locally-sourced products. Candy-Os and the T-Shirt Farm have combined into a one-stop shop for sweets and fabrics. Muanjai Tea is bringing a new flavor of café to the area, and Black Rabbit Farms will be the town’s first purveyor of recreational cannabis.

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millerton celebrates 175 years
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Millerton owes its name to a transient engineer

Millerton owes its name to a transient engineer
Photo Courtesy North East Historical SocietySidney G. Miller, the engineer that helped build the railroad through Millerton, is the village’s namesake but never lived there.
Photo Courtesy North East Historical SocietySidney G. Miller, the engineer that helped build the railroad through Millerton, is the village’s namesake but never lived there.

The arrival of the railroad in the Town of North East in 1851 is heralded as the moment Millerton came into being — ushering in a boom period for the area that transformed it from a sparsely populated farming community into a hub of commerce.

That moment was brought about by Sidney Greene Miller and his associate civil engineers in their work as contractors for the New York and Harlem Railroad. After his work, Millerton quickly grew from an insignificant hamlet in North East to the center of the town’s activity within just 25 years.

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millerton celebrates 175 years

Millerton’s fire department marks 134 years of battling blazes

Millerton’s fire department marks 134 years of battling blazes

Millerton Fire Co. members monitor a fire at the Brown Cup Diner on Route 22. The diner would later be completely destroyed by the fire.

Archive photo

Millerton’s volunteer fire department has spent more than 130 years protecting the village, a legacy that began after a fire ravaged and destroyed a prominent hotel in 1891.

North East Fire District Commissioner Dave Vandebogart, who serves as the fire company’s historian, is himself a third-generation member of the Millerton Fire Company. He said Millerton’s rapid growth after the arrival of the railroad spurred the need for an organized fire department.

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millerton celebrates 175 years

New pool and poolhouse expected to open next year

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A rendering of the planned pool and poolhouse shows a shallow, ramped entrance allowing access for people with disabilities.

Illustration Provided

Plans for the long-awaited community pool and poolhouse at Eddie Collins Memorial Park are moving into the construction phase, with village officials aiming to open the facility by summer 2027.

The Village Board of Trustees hopes to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking in July as part of Millerton’s 175th anniversary celebration. With contracts for electrical, plumbing and mechanical work now approved, construction is expected to begin in August.

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millerton celebrates 175 years
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