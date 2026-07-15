NorthEast-Millerton Library microfilm digitization nears completion
Aly Morrissey
A new initiative at the NorthEast-Millerton Library aims to digitize a collection of photographs, newspapers and other historical materials documenting the community’s early history.
Once completed, the collection will be available online and will include photographs, yearbooks, newspaper microfilm and slides reflecting the area’s past. The materials come from personal collections as well as archives from the Millerton News and its predecessor, the Millerton Telegraph.
Library Director Rhiannon Leo-Jameson has been overseeing the project. “It’s fascinating to see what makes it in,” she said. “There’s lots of landscapes and scenery, and little moments from town, like children jumping rope. Those sometimes have a hand-written caption, like, ‘having fun on the first nice day of the year.’”
Momentous occasions are also included — politician Robert Moses pops up during a campaign tour through the region, and Hudson Valley native Franklin Delano Roosevelt is a recurring figure. A member of his security detail was from Millerton.
The selection of what is being posted online involves a process that still relies on the discernment of the human eye. “I was surprised at how manual it still is,” Leo-Jameson said. “They spot check a reel to determine the image quality and aperture, then they scan the whole reel, then they send it to a second company who will manually segment the news articles.
Once the images are fully digitized, they’ll be available on the Hudson River Valley Heritage website at hrvh.org. Yearbooks dating back to 1951 from Webutuck School District and Millerton Union Free High School are already available. “There are so many names I know from working in the community,” said Leo-Jameson, “and it’s amazing to see how young they were.”
Alec Linden
SHARON – The town beach on Mudge Pond closed on Wednesday, July 15, but the cause wasn’t the smoky haze drifting in from Canadian wildfires – it was angry bees.
According to Sharon’s Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Failla, a large limb fell from an old tree near the lifeguard stand overnight, exposing a hole that houses a large beehive. He said the town made the decision to close the beach Wednesday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”
He said that when he went to the beach in the morning, the bees were understandably riled up. “If your home got destroyed you’d be a little agitated as well,” he said.
The town has been aware of the hive in the tree for a long time, Failla said, but it hasn’t caused any concern for safety previously. With it now exposed, he said the time has come for a relocation for the sake of the bees and beachgoers alike.
Mike’s Beehives, an apiary and beekeeping supply store in Goshen, will be handling the operation “first thing tomorrow,” Failla said, with the aim being to safely relocate the hive with as little disturbance to the bees as possible.
Failla said he’s hopeful that the beach will be able to reopen Thursday by 10 a.m., its normal opening time, but noted that delays are possible based on how long the extraction takes.
Ed Bahr, who owns the business, said he frequently performs similar relocations across the state. He said the first step is to remove the bees safely, then take care of the comb, which contains the larva, eggs and honey stores. “It’s basically the furniture of their house,” he said.
He said he will take the bees and their comb back to the Goshen apiary, where he has about 60 other hives. He said it’s important to keep the bees fed and cared for throughout the relocation process, because “you do not want to kill honeybees – that’s not good.”
He promised the bees will be happy in their new home. “We’ll just bring them to a new neighborhood, take care of them and keep them good and happy,” he said.
Aly Morrissey
As Millerton celebrates its 175th anniversary, one of Main Street’s most enduring institutions continues to shape the face of Main Street. Oblong Books, the independent bookstore that has served generations of readers, remains a cultural cornerstone of the village 50 years after opening its doors.
The store officially celebrated its golden milestone in August 2025 with a “good old-fashioned block party.” Hundreds turned out for the family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, raffles and entertainment.
Second-generation co-owner Suzanna Hermans, daughter of Oblong’s founder Dick Hermans, said the event was more than just a party.
“We wanted to celebrate our friends, neighbors and generations of customers who have kept us here for 50 years,” she said. “It’s a thank-you to the people of Millerton, in particular, without whom we’d never be here.”
The store’s history was highlighted and celebrated leading up to the birthday bash.
Oblong co-founder Dick Hermans originally opened the store in 1975 with a vision of creating a welcoming space for lovers of good books and music. With a $10,000 loan, he and founding partner Holly Nelson opened their first 400-square-foot shop on Main Street — now home to the soon-to-open Black Rabbit dispensary.
As the business grew, Oblong expanded into Harold’s Apparel — now Cottage+Camp — in 1981, and eventually purchased its current building. To this day, staff remember walking the books across the street by hand during the move.
The current home of Oblong Books in Millerton was an antiques store before Dick Hermans moved in. Provided
Oblong Jr. — a children’s bookstore located next to Oblong in what was once a shoemaker’s storefront – came later, as did their second location in Rhinebeck.
Over 50 years, Oblong navigated shifts in technology, consumer behavior and the broader economy.
In the 1990s, the rise of big-box chains like Barnes & Noble and Borders contributed to a steep decline in independent bookstores across the country. Then, the emergence of eBooks and Amazon further threatened smaller shops.
More recently, bookstores are facing the threat of censorship and efforts to limit access to books.
Through it all, Suzanna Hermans says it has been the support of the local community that helps Oblong weather these industry-wide changes.
“One thing that spans the whole length of it is our incredible staff that has worked for us over these last 50 years,” she says.
Since its founding, Oblong has employed more than 200 people — many of whom have stayed for five to 40 years. “Folks tend to stay a long time, which is an incredible testament to their admiration for bookselling,” she says. “But we also work really hard to be a great place to work.”
Over the decades, Oblong has also become a destination for top-tier literary events featuring celebrity authors, local favorites and emerging voices.
“We love our authors,” Hermans says. “We’ve built up a reputation that you can send your best-touring authors here to the Hudson Valley and they’re going to sell their books at our events.”
Though much has changed over the years, the heart of Oblong Books remains the same: books, music and community.
Graham Corrigan
Millerton’s Main Street has weathered its share of booms and busts over the past 175 years. But in 2026, the downtown is buzzing once again, fueled in no small part by a wave of new businesses that have opened their doors.
The storefronts run the gamut: Rosemary Rose Finery, Jones & Daughters, and Dutchess Trading Company have jewelry and home goods on offer. Tri-Corner F.E.E.D. and Pasture Kitchen keep the community fed with an emphasis on locally-sourced products. Candy-Os and the T-Shirt Farm have combined into a one-stop shop for sweets and fabrics. Muanjai Tea is bringing a new flavor of café to the area, and Black Rabbit Farms will be the town’s first purveyor of recreational cannabis.
Sitting side by side on Main Street’s curve, Black Rabbit Farms and Muanjai Tea will be the newest businesses on the block. The respective owners expect to open this summer.
Black Rabbit Farms owner Douglas Broughton has been cultivating marijuana since the 1990s, but its recent legalization led him to pursue a retail space. He found a location in the former Demitasse space at 32 Main St.
The tea shop, the brainchild of Kanchisar Jiradhanaiphat and John Schildbach, will offer Thai tea classics such as pink milk, but Schildbach was quick to clarify that “this isn’t going to be a bubble tea shop.” The menu will also feature Thai tea ice cream floats, lattes and matcha drinks.
Muanjai Tea is taking over the former Candy-Os space. It became available after Candy-Os owner Gillian Osnato decided to combine her inventory of sweets with the T-Shirt Farm, her other business on the block. “I was skeptical about how to merge them, but I think it worked,” Osnato said. “There are two different sets of equipment, and each has its own set of challenges, but everyone seems to be excited. ”
Then there’s Jones & Daughters, a boutique offering apparel, jewelry, home goods, and gifts next door to the Moviehouse. It opened last month in the former Geary Gallery Space. “We wanted to create a place to shop that felt as thoughtful as this community,” co-founder Constance Edwards said. “The perfect outfit, something beautiful for your home, a gift that actually means something.”
Shoppers crowd Jones & Daughters’ new space on Millerton’s Main Street for the boutique’s grand opening on Friday, May 29.Aly Morrissey
More jewelry and artisan goods are available at Rosemary Rose Finery. Founder Jessica DeCarlo Lee moved into the space in May. She shares it with Meg Musgrove, who runs Common Place Craft Workshop. The result is a combination workshop and retail space that has received rave reviews and return customers. Herbal medicines, screen-printing, and pottery are among the store’s offerings.
Millerton’s recent business growth is becoming increasingly visible. After opening last year, local market Tri-Corner F.E.E.D. and farm-to-table restaurant Pasture Kitchen continue to thrive.
Tri-Corner has carved a niche in a town in need of groceries. It offers farm-fresh meats, seasonal vegetables, prepared foods, coffee and baked goods. “We really want to reduce barriers for people to be able to afford nutritious, local food,” said Blake Myers, director of food programs at the Tri Corner F.E.E.D. Market. “Anybody can come in and shop.”
Pasture Kitchen, formerly Tallow, survived a rebrand on the strength of its expanded and locally-sourced menu. The restaurant blends popular classics like burgers and chicken sandwiches with steak frites, burrata salads, and a rotating wine selection.
But while some new tenants were drawn to Millerton’s rising profile, others are interested in preserving its history.
Some are longtime residents interested in preserving and repurposing the town’s iconic buildings — like Jason Jobson, Richard Lambertson, and Christophe Pourny of Dutchess Trading Company. They opened in the old Terni’s storefront in 2024, renovating the space topreserve one of the town’s most historic structures.
The trio has converted the mirror-lined space — which has served as a cafe, boarding house, and tackle shop over its hundred year history — to a home goods and gifts store. “We love the town because there are so many people that have been coming here their whole lives,” said Jobson. “We get a lot of people from the Berkshires, too,” added Lambertson. “They come up Route 22 and stop for lunch.”
Nathan Miller
The arrival of the railroad in the Town of North East in 1851 is heralded as the moment Millerton came into being — ushering in a boom period for the area that transformed it from a sparsely populated farming community into a hub of commerce.
That moment was brought about by Sidney Greene Miller and his associate civil engineers in their work as contractors for the New York and Harlem Railroad. After his work, Millerton quickly grew from an insignificant hamlet in North East to the center of the town’s activity within just 25 years.
The railroad’s contribution to the area’s growth, along with Miller’s reported congeniality, as described in a 2001 history of the village produced by the North East Historical Society, led village founders Alexander Trowbridge, Col. John Winchell, Walter Wakeman, Platt Paine and soon-to-be Connecticut Governor Alexander Holley to name Millerton after the civil engineer when it was officially formed in 1875.
But little is known about Miller, beyond the findings uncovered by the North East Historical Society and some investigative work by Sarah Hermans, an amateur historian who grew up in Millerton.
Hermans said public documents on him are sparse, although she found enough to roughly map out his life from records available online.
Miller was born in New York City in 1817, where he was raised by Sylvanus Miller. An obituary for Miller when he died in 1900 said his father, Sylvanus, was a judge, and census records list his profession as “lawyer.”
Miller became a civil engineer, serving as a partner of Morris, Miller and Schuyler when that company was contracted to expand the New York and Harlem railroad north from New York City to Albany. Records show Miller lived in New York City in the early 1850s when the Millerton stop was built, but he didn’t stay in the city long.
Census records indicate Miller left New York State within the decade. He, his wife and three children moved to Westport, Connecticut, in 1854 and then to Virginia in 1856. There, Miller and his wife, Sarah Williamson, had three more children.
Miller and his family were forced out of their home in Alexandria, Virginia, when the United States Army seized the house to use as a hospital during the Civil War.
By 1870, the family had moved to Savannah, Georgia. Documents from Miller’s life are limited, but records indicate that building railroads led him to move frequently. Within just 10 years, Miller and his family, now including a grandson, were recorded as living in Chatham Township in New Jersey in 1880.
Miller did return to New York City at some point before his death in 1900, as shown by death records and an obituary published in The New York Times.
Miller was buried in Green-wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.
Hermans said her research on Miller began by accident while she was researching a friend’s family history. She said she thought Miller would have been a local before she started researching, but soon found out he never even lived in Millerton.
“I was delighted and shocked to find out that he was actually a ‘city person,’” Hermans said.
Nathan Miller
Millerton’s volunteer fire department has spent more than 130 years protecting the village, a legacy that began after a fire ravaged and destroyed a prominent hotel in 1891.
North East Fire District Commissioner Dave Vandebogart, who serves as the fire company’s historian, is himself a third-generation member of the Millerton Fire Company. He said Millerton’s rapid growth after the arrival of the railroad spurred the need for an organized fire department.
At the time, building codes didn’t exist and materials were much more flammable. Densely populated communities like the newly-formed Millerton could face devastation if a fire broke out and spread through the community.
That fear materialized in January 1891, Vandebogart said, when the Millerton Hotel near the intersection of John Street and Center Street caught fire. Village residents banded together with buckets to try to douse the flames, but the effort wasn’t enough to save the building. The incident highlighted a need for an organized fire company with proper firefighting equipment.
The fire company officially formed in January 1892, after village trustees met at the Millerton National Bank and voted to create a local fire company. Trustees later elected to name the company the E.H. Thompson Hose Company in honor of the bank’s president, who provided the venue for the trustees’ early meetings.
A truck lies on its side after losing control and striking the barrier at the “checkerboard corner” on Route 22 south of the intersection with Route 44. Archive photo
The newly-formed hose company soon purchased a horse-drawn hose cart, complete with a 500-foot hose, wrenches and 28 pails for carrying water. An additional horse-driven cart carried nine ladders.
The fire company’s first official home was a building that still stands at the corner of Dutchess Avenue and Century Boulevard in Millerton, neighboring the building that houses EcoBuilders and Moore & Moore Printing. That building was constructed in 1902 and named the E.H. Thompson Fire House to further honor the Millerton National Bank’s president.
Millerton’s fire department slowly grew, expanding its equipment collection until a new firehouse was necessary and constructed in 1962. That building on Century Boulevard still serves as the company’s main firehouse today and is currently undergoing renovations to its exterior.
Firefighters have had to staff the firehouse 24/7 on multiple occasions during the village’s history — including in 1969 when a massive snowstorm shut down Route 22 for two days and two nights.
People crowded the firehouse for a warm place to stay as the snowstorm stranded travelers and forced some locals out of their homes. Everyone was stuck until large snow blowers arrived from Poughkeepsie to clear Route 22.
But Vandebogart said the fire company faces more profound challenges than just fighting fires. Changing demographics in the area and increased training standards have created challenges for the volunteer organization.
“Everything is modeled for career,” Vandebogart said, highlighting a shift over recent decades toward professional emergency medical services and firefighters nationwide. As that shift has occurred, safety standards and training requirements have risen across the board, placing a larger burden on volunteers.
A volunteer firefighter monitors an active blaze.Archive photo
Another challenge is attracting new members. In 2017, the Millerton Fire Company ran a program known as “Explorers,” which allowed teenagers from 14 and up to participate in volunteer work at the firehouse.
But that program folded due to staffing issues, and the North East Fire District Board of Commissioners has proposed a policy limiting volunteer participation to those no younger than 16 at its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 21.
Vandebogart said the rising cost of living in the region further exacerbates recruitment challenges. As costs increase, younger generations of Millertonians have become less likely to stay in the community to build a life.
“Membership kind of ebbs and flows,” Vandebogart said. “It is hard to keep young people around here.”
Looking toward the future, Vandebogart said the fire company hopes to avoid having to transition to professional firefighting for as long as possible.
“We’re just trying to keep it volunteer,” Vandebogart said.
Nathan Miller
Plans for the long-awaited community pool and poolhouse at Eddie Collins Memorial Park are moving into the construction phase, with village officials aiming to open the facility by summer 2027.
The Village Board of Trustees hopes to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking in July as part of Millerton’s 175th anniversary celebration. With contracts for electrical, plumbing and mechanical work now approved, construction is expected to begin in August.
The project has been in development since March 2024, when the village first unveiled plans to renovate Eddie Collins Memorial Park. Funding accelerated later that year after the village secured a $6.4 million grant through New York’s NY SWIMS capital program to construct a community pool, poolhouse with bathhouse facilities, community room and septic system.
The project received an additional boost in December 2024, when the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation awarded the village a matching grant of up to $675,000. In March 2025, the Foundation for Community Health contributed a $23,557 grant to help cover administrative costs associated with the project.
Then in February of this year, the Village revealed final designs for the pool. The structure is intended to withstand heavy seasonal use and support year-round community programming.
The pool design includes several features aimed to appeal to a wide range of ages, including a waterslide, diving board and water-play elements for children.
The proposed layout includes a sloped, shallow entry area with young children and accessibility in mind, a mid-depth section and a deep end designed to accommodate a diving board, officials said.
The plans also include a kitchen area that can support concessions and special events with outside vendors – a revenue stream village officials hope will offset operational costs.
The park’s first swimming pool was installed in 1966 in the rear southwestern corner of the park. Over time, the high water table lifted and cracked the pool. Groundwater infiltration prevented the pool’s water from heating up even on hot summer days.
The renovations to Eddie Collins Memorial Park have been a hit with residents so far. Construction on Phase 1 — regrading of the park, a new entrance and paved parking areas, a soccer field, accessible playground upgrades, new basketball courts and pavilion improvements — was completed in 2022.
Additional reporting provided by Aly Morrissey.