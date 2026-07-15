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millerton celebrates 175 years

New Water Department building expected by summer’s end

New Water Department building expected by summer’s end

Millerton’s former Water Department building, ravaged by fire, as it awaited demolition in summer 2025.

Aly Morrissey

Nearly 18 months after a fire destroyed Millerton’s Public Works building, which housed the Highway Department and Water Department, construction is expected to begin within weeks on a new Water Department facility and pumphouse.

The new building would restore the village’s full water pumping capacity and allow officials to end the state of emergency declared after the fire. Village officials are also planning a separate Highway garage, with details of that project still being finalized.

Fire project manager Caroline Farr-Killmer has been in charge of replacing the building since the fire destroyed it. In June, she said construction could begin on the new Water Department and pumphouse once the plan is approved by the Dutchess County Department of Health.

Millerton Mayor Jenn Najdek said she expects construction to start as soon as the designs get approval from the health department.

Officials described the new Water Department building as an urgent need. Farr-Killmer explained the village’s water system has been functioning with just one operational well, causing concerns about potential water shortages at that wellhead and its longevity. The village cannot operate the second well until it is enclosed in a structure, Farr-Killmer said.

Najdek originally expected Board of Health approval to come in early June, but as of Thursday, July 9, the plans are stalled as health officials deliberate the plans.

Despite the stall, Najdek doesn’t expect the project to affect Millerton’s plans for the week-long celebration of Millerton’s 175th birthday set for July 11 to 19.

Since the fire last winter, property restoration firm BELFOR has been working to clear and prep the site for a brand new set of buildings.

Farr-Killmer explained the Water Department building, which will house one of Millerton’s municipal wells, must now be a separate structure from the Highway Department building due to environmental and health regulations. Municipal wells require up to a 200-foot buffer from other structures to prevent drinking water contamination.

In the weeks after the fire, Farr-Killmer visited the charred building almost daily and documented damage to the structure and inventory. She said the fire itself was only the beginning, and pointed out that navigating insurance, rebuilding plans and deadlines have been hidden challenges.

millerton celebrates 175 years

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Angry bees close Mudge Pond Beach

Angry bees close Mudge Pond Beach

Officials closed the Sharon town beach at Mudge Pond on Wednesday, July 15, after a fallen tree limb exposed a large beehive. The beach is expected to reopen Thursday.

Alec Linden

SHARON – The town beach on Mudge Pond closed on Wednesday, July 15, but the cause wasn’t the smoky haze drifting in from Canadian wildfires – it was angry bees.

According to Sharon’s Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Failla, a large limb fell from an old tree near the lifeguard stand overnight, exposing a hole that houses a large beehive. He said the town made the decision to close the beach Wednesday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”

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mudge pond

Oblong Books marks half a century; remains a downtown fixture

Oblong Books marks half a century; remains a downtown fixture

Dick Hermans in the Oblong Bookstore on Millerton’s Main Street in 1985.

Provided

As Millerton celebrates its 175th anniversary, one of Main Street’s most enduring institutions continues to shape the face of Main Street. Oblong Books, the independent bookstore that has served generations of readers, remains a cultural cornerstone of the village 50 years after opening its doors.

The store officially celebrated its golden milestone in August 2025 with a “good old-fashioned block party.” Hundreds turned out for the family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, raffles and entertainment.

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millerton celebrates 175 years

Main Street bustles with new businesses this summer

Main Street bustles with new businesses this summer

Meg Musgrove, left, and Jessica Rose Lee opened Rosemary Rose Finery on May 1.

Aly Morrissey

Millerton’s Main Street has weathered its share of booms and busts over the past 175 years. But in 2026, the downtown is buzzing once again, fueled in no small part by a wave of new businesses that have opened their doors.

The storefronts run the gamut: Rosemary Rose Finery, Jones & Daughters, and Dutchess Trading Company have jewelry and home goods on offer. Tri-Corner F.E.E.D. and Pasture Kitchen keep the community fed with an emphasis on locally-sourced products. Candy-Os and the T-Shirt Farm have combined into a one-stop shop for sweets and fabrics. Muanjai Tea is bringing a new flavor of café to the area, and Black Rabbit Farms will be the town’s first purveyor of recreational cannabis.

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millerton celebrates 175 years
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Millerton owes its name to a transient engineer

Millerton owes its name to a transient engineer
Photo Courtesy North East Historical SocietySidney G. Miller, the engineer that helped build the railroad through Millerton, is the village’s namesake but never lived there.
Photo Courtesy North East Historical SocietySidney G. Miller, the engineer that helped build the railroad through Millerton, is the village’s namesake but never lived there.

The arrival of the railroad in the Town of North East in 1851 is heralded as the moment Millerton came into being — ushering in a boom period for the area that transformed it from a sparsely populated farming community into a hub of commerce.

That moment was brought about by Sidney Greene Miller and his associate civil engineers in their work as contractors for the New York and Harlem Railroad. After his work, Millerton quickly grew from an insignificant hamlet in North East to the center of the town’s activity within just 25 years.

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millerton celebrates 175 years

Millerton’s fire department marks 134 years of battling blazes

Millerton’s fire department marks 134 years of battling blazes

Millerton Fire Co. members monitor a fire at the Brown Cup Diner on Route 22. The diner would later be completely destroyed by the fire.

Archive photo

Millerton’s volunteer fire department has spent more than 130 years protecting the village, a legacy that began after a fire ravaged and destroyed a prominent hotel in 1891.

North East Fire District Commissioner Dave Vandebogart, who serves as the fire company’s historian, is himself a third-generation member of the Millerton Fire Company. He said Millerton’s rapid growth after the arrival of the railroad spurred the need for an organized fire department.

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millerton celebrates 175 years

New pool and poolhouse expected to open next year

New pool and poolhouse expected to open next year

A rendering of the planned pool and poolhouse shows a shallow, ramped entrance allowing access for people with disabilities.

Illustration Provided

Plans for the long-awaited community pool and poolhouse at Eddie Collins Memorial Park are moving into the construction phase, with village officials aiming to open the facility by summer 2027.

The Village Board of Trustees hopes to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking in July as part of Millerton’s 175th anniversary celebration. With contracts for electrical, plumbing and mechanical work now approved, construction is expected to begin in August.

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millerton celebrates 175 years
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