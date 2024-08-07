Community celebrates at Weekend in Norfolk

Ruthann Olsson, founder of Norfolk Artists and Friends, and fellow Norfolk artist Tom Hlas celebrating another successful art exhibition in the Yale Art Barn Gallery.

Jennifer Almquist
community

Community celebrates at Weekend in Norfolk

NORFOLK — Norfolk celebrated its ninth annual “Weekend in Norfolk” over the first weekend in August with four days of family-friendly activities that promoting Norfolk’s arts, culture, and natural beauty.

The weekend began on Thursday with the opening of events like “Walking Historical Norfolk,” in which attendees are welcome to tour the town’s most historic houses and sites. Also featured were the town’s three beautiful churches, the Battell Chapel, the Church of the Transfiguration, and the Immaculate Conception Church.

For those more inclined to the great outdoors, the Norfolk Land Trust sponsored the “Hike the Peaks Challenge,” in which hikers could send in five sites they visited, including Norfolk’s renowned Dennis Hill Gazebo and Haystack Mountain, for the opportunity to win a free t-shirt.

For connoisseurs of the arts, there were plenty of opportunities to witness local creative talent. The Norfolk Library featured its own art show, “Celebrating 50 Years of Art at the Norfolk Library.” “The collection features 28 Norfolk artists, and we feel very fortunate to showcase their work,” shared Norfolk Library circulation services specialist Chris Keyes. The exhibition incorporates paintings, etchings, collages, photography, sculpture, and ceramics by various popular Norfolk artists, including Christopher Little, Turi Rostad, and Rosemary Gill.

Painter Adam Heller describing his process with Elizabeth Goizueta of Colebrook.Jennifer Almquist

Nearby, on Robertson Plaza, the National Iron Bank sponsored free concerts by the Decerbo Family Band, Michael Cobb, and the Grantville Dawgs, among others. On Saturday night, emcee Andy Styles even hosted an open mic opportunity. Beyond the Robertson Plaza, there were plenty of other opportunities to listen to musical talent, with free concerts all weekend on the town green, at the Music Shed, and at Infinity Hall.

For those wanting to treat themselves to a shopping spree, Bella Erder hosted her pop-up shop, Aija, in the Royal Arcanium Building. The shop featured an assortment of accessories and gifts inspired by Erder’s travels to Asia.

Next door, the Berkshire Woodworkers Guild organized a pop-up of their own, promoting their finely crafted goods such as chairs, cutting boards, and other decorative objects.

Across the street, at the Norfolk Hub, the Norfolk Knitters presented a Yarn Sale highlighting knits, kits, and, of course, plenty of yarn.

community

Latest News

Fundraising efforts ramp up after Kemmerer Farm fire

Fundraising efforts ramp up after Kemmerer Farm fire

Fire on July 18 claimed crops, barns and all equipment at the Kemmerer Farm in Stanfordville.

Emily Hay Kemmerer

STANFORD — Following the fire that devastated the Kemmerer Farm on July 18, the Kemmerers are attempting to rebuild their livelihood with support from the local community.

The family lost all of their crops and hay, three barns and their farming equipment.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Making marbled paper at Scoville

Making marbled paper at Scoville

Chistina DiMarco prepares the paint for marbling at Scoville Memorial Library, July 28.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Open an old book and chances are the endpapers will consist of a colorful, swirling design.

Artist Christina Di Marco came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday morning, July 28, to lead a class in the basics of paper marbling.

Keep ReadingShow less
classes

Tilling time: a year on the farm

Tilling time: a year on the farm

Kneeland Munson owner of KM Cattle (Falls Village) in the John Deere tractor with round baler attachment wrapped the rows of hay which turns into the round bale as pictured.

Kayla Jacquier

In Connecticut, we get a full four seasons. Bitter cold and snowy winters give way to lush springs, hot summers, and scenic falls.

To many, this is a predictable and reliable cycle. But farmers see the seasons differently.

Keep ReadingShow less
agriculture