Quiet rise in the Village

CORNWALL — Warm air and clear skies greeted the people of Cornwall Village on the morning of Saturday, June 21. The welcome weather prompted citizens to hit the road, mostly by bike or by foot, for the first full day of summer.

Area food producers set up shop on the Village Green for the weekly farmer’s market, which opened at 10 a.m.

A couple of early birds scored first pick of strawberries from Ridgway Farm Stand. Mariano Garay and Ellie Burck, of New York City, were first in line.

The pair walked over to the market during a break from working as farmhands at Clotsfoot Valley Farm helping Tommy Eucalitto make cheese. They were pleased with the “delicious, juicy and sweet” fruit and, having been up since 4 a.m. on the farm, said they would be back when Cornwall Bridge Coffee’s stand was up and running.

Gordon Ridgway, farmer and first selectman, hands strawberries to the Hall family. Riley Klein

Gordon Ridgway, first selectman of Cornwall and owner of Ridgway Farm, handed out strawberry samples to the Hall family. The Halls moved to Sharon within the last year and were visiting the Cornwall Village farmer’s market for the first time.

Emily Hall said, “So far it’s nice. Everyone is so friendly, we love that.”

John Zeiser brews a batch of Cornwall Bridge Coffee. Riley Klein

John Zeiser of Cornwall Bridge Coffee was brewing locally roasted beans by 10 a.m. His coffee is also served at Cornwall Market, which is conveniently located across the street from his roasting facility.

“Delivery involves me putting coffee in a tote bag and carrying it over,” he said. “I think they appreciate the convenience. If they ever run out, they just text me.”

This season will be Zeiser’s first full summer as a weekly vendor at the Village market.