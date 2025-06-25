community

Quiet rise in the Village

Quiet rise in the Village

Mariano Garay and Ellie Burck took a snack break from working at Clotsfoot Valley Farm.

Riley Klein

CORNWALL — Warm air and clear skies greeted the people of Cornwall Village on the morning of Saturday, June 21. The welcome weather prompted citizens to hit the road, mostly by bike or by foot, for the first full day of summer.

Area food producers set up shop on the Village Green for the weekly farmer’s market, which opened at 10 a.m.

A couple of early birds scored first pick of strawberries from Ridgway Farm Stand. Mariano Garay and Ellie Burck, of New York City, were first in line.

The pair walked over to the market during a break from working as farmhands at Clotsfoot Valley Farm helping Tommy Eucalitto make cheese. They were pleased with the “delicious, juicy and sweet” fruit and, having been up since 4 a.m. on the farm, said they would be back when Cornwall Bridge Coffee’s stand was up and running.

Gordon Ridgway, farmer and first selectman, hands strawberries to the Hall family. Riley Klein

Gordon Ridgway, first selectman of Cornwall and owner of Ridgway Farm, handed out strawberry samples to the Hall family. The Halls moved to Sharon within the last year and were visiting the Cornwall Village farmer’s market for the first time.

Emily Hall said, “So far it’s nice. Everyone is so friendly, we love that.”

John Zeiser brews a batch of Cornwall Bridge Coffee.Riley Klein

John Zeiser of Cornwall Bridge Coffee was brewing locally roasted beans by 10 a.m. His coffee is also served at Cornwall Market, which is conveniently located across the street from his roasting facility.

“Delivery involves me putting coffee in a tote bag and carrying it over,” he said. “I think they appreciate the convenience. If they ever run out, they just text me.”

This season will be Zeiser’s first full summer as a weekly vendor at the Village market.

community

Latest News

Joseph Robert Meehan

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Keep ReadingShow less

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

Keep ReadingShow less
nonprofits

Bach and beyond

Bach and beyond
The Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) of Stockbridge will present a concert by cellist Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Provided

The mission statement of the Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) reads: “Our mission is to preserve the cultural legacy of Baroque music for current and future audiences — local, national, and international — by presenting the music of J.S. Bach, his Baroque predecessors, contemporaries, and followers performed by world-class musicians.”

Its mission will once again be fulfilled by presenting a concert featuring Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 29 Main Street, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts