Street Fair celebration echoes spirit of service
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — The Lakeville Journal Street Fair took place on a blocked-off Academy Street Saturday, as families brought children to get their faces painted, receive a custom-tied balloon, a toy duck and/or octopus, and sing along with Danny Tieger.
Meandering down Academy Street attendees encountered the sibling team of Izzy and Charlie Wolff, who were selling bracelets they made themselves for $10 apiece to benefit Camp Jabberwocky, a camp for persons with disabilities in Martha’s Vineyard.
Missy Wolff, their mother, said that this was the third summer the children had been selling the bracelets. They had raised some $6,000 over that period, which is impressive at $10 a pop, and even more so at $5, which was the original price.
Audrey Cole, whose business card refers to her as being with the “Senior Medicare Patrol” for the Western CT Area Agency on Aging in Waterbury, was securing her signs and pamphlets from a persistent breeze.
She said her specialty is Medicare fraud as committed against unwary senior citizens.
In a nutshell, her advice to anyone who gets a dodgy phone call about their Medicare status is “Don’t engage.”
What makes a call dodgy?
“If you didn’t initiate the call.” In other words, this isn’t someone calling the senior back with an answer to a question.
Other signs of skullduggery are calls that raise fear in some way. (Sometimes it’s as crude as a threat to cancel a person’s Medicare unless they give up bank account information.)
Or calls that come during holidays.
Cole said that when banks and government offices are closed, it gives the crooks more time to empty a victim’s bank accounts.
On a more bucolic note, Danny Tieger (with his guitar) was singing to an ever-shifting group of children, most of whom seemed to know him.
Danny Tieger played guitar and sang for a group of children during The Lakeville Journal Street Fair Saturday, Aug. 2.Patrick L. Sullivan
As parents held up phones to record the doings for posterity, Tieger got a group to pitch in on a number called “Penelope Poppins.”
Over in the non-profit organization tent, State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) chatted with Lakeville Journal Editor John Coston as well as Anne Childs and Caroline Collins from Great Mountain Forest.
Christine Gevert was urging visitors to sign up for season tickets for Crescendo, and Craig Davis and Lynn Martorell were spreading the word about East Mountain House, a new hospice facility opening soon in Lakeville.
Vance Cannon from the 21st Century Fund for HVRHS had a special treat for the younger set: little octopi that were made with a 3D printer at the Mahoney-Hewat Science and Technology Center at Housatonic Valley Regional High School.
The octopi made an excellent set when paired with the toy ducks available at The Lakeville Journal tent.
At the balloon and face painting tent, the youngsters who weren’t having their faces adorned were choosing from a balloon menu that included a sword, dog, flower, snake and magic wand.
Northwest Passage, with Ed Thorney, Scott Camara, Greg Riess and Dave Mallison started their set at about 1 p.m., opening with “Drift Away.”
Those with an appetite could try a lobster roll, tacos, specialty candy and vegan wraps and burgers.
NORFOLK — Where names twist, curiosity roots.
There are several ways to pronounce the Town of Norfolk’s name: Nor-folk, Nor-fuk, Nor-fork and others.
There does not seem to be a consensus among residents on the correct pronunciation.
The origin of the name is British, from Norfolk County in England, pronounced Nor-fik, similar to Suffolk County pronounced Suf-fik. The origin, though, has no influence on how it is said in Connecticut.
At this year’s Weekend in Norfolk summer festival, opinions on the matter were shared with The Lakeville Journal. At one tent was Norfolk resident Eliza Little who explained that she is “a bit of a chameleon, it depends who you talk to.” As a volunteer EMT, when she is radioing in, she admitted she says, “something like ‘Nor-fork.’”
Little also shared a short poem about the town, a part of Norfolk’s folklore that could give some insight into the correct pronunciation, it goes: “We don’t drink, we don’t smoke, nor-f**k.”
Passing by the tent was Kim Thorne-Kaunelis, a Norfolkian for 30 years, who said, “If you don’t say ‘Nor-fuk,’ you’re uptight. Think about Norfolk, Virginia. They all say it the same way.”
At the Berkshire Country Store in the center of town at 6 Station Place, merchandise from t-shirts to baseball caps declares the pronunciation to be Nor-fork, indicated by the large fork design.
Ryan Craig, the owner of the store and designer of the merch, said he has sold more than 1,000 of those hats. Craig, from Goshen, pronounces it Nor-folk but says most people born and raised in town pronounce it Nor-fork.
The store’s website berkshirecountry.com can give some answers. Craig is conducting a survey on the pronunciation with seven different options: Nor-folk, Nor-fawk, Nor-fork, Nor-foke, Nor-F**K, Nor-fik and “I avoid saying it at all costs! Better not to make a fool of myself and tarnish the family name.”
With almost 350 respondents as of Aug. 3, 142 replied “Nor-fork,” the easy majority with 41% of the vote. The runner up was “Nor-folk” with 66 votes, just 19% of the vote.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
ELIZABETH NICHOLAS GEER
Late of Lakeville
(25-00300)
The Hon. Jordon M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated, July 23, 2025, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciaries at the address below.
Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciaries are:
Julia Geer Hobro,
101 Behrens Road,
New Hartford, CT 06057
and
Laura Allyn Geer,
40 Valley Road,
PO Box 1922,
Lakeville, CT 06039
Megan M. Foley, Clerk
08-07-25
Notice of Decision
Town of Salisbury
Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission
Notice is hereby given that the following action was taken by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on July 28, 2025:
Exempt - Application IWWC-25-64 by Christian Allyn for “effective management of invasive plants with a 2% Garlon 3A solution.” The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s map 40 and lot 16 and is known as 49 Canterbury Lane, Lakeville. The owners of the property are Jonathan Bender & Julia Glade Bender.
Any aggrieved person may appeal this decision to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §22a-43(a) & §8-8.
Town of Salisbury
Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission
Sally Spillane, Secretary
08-07-25
Legal Notice
The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application #2025-0295 by owner 235 Belgo Road LLC for vertical expansion of a nonconforming structure at 235 Belgo Road, Lakeville, Map 9, Lot 9 per Section 503.2 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, August 18, 2025 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/agendas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, Salisbury CT.
Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission
Martin Whalen, Secretary
08-07-25
08-14-25
Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-364-0603.
Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-364-0603.
Join our team! Housatonic Child Care Center: in Salisbury CT, is now looking for a full-time, full-year preschool assistant teacher to join our team! The primary responsibility is to support the lead teacher by offering high-quality educational experiences to preschoolers. Must pass a background check and health screening. Pay is based on education and experience. Send your resume to housatonicchildcarecenter@gmail.com or contact Tonya or Betzy at 860-435-9694 for more information.
Town of Cornwall Hiring Park & Recreation Director: The Town of Cornwall is hiring for a Park & Recreation Director. Accepting applications until September 1. For more details and to apply, contact First Selectmen’s office 860-672-4959.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
Seeking Caretaking Position: Married couple seek position on estate or gentleman’s farm in or around Lichfield County in exchange for living quarters. Extremely responsible and discreet. Experienced in grounds maintenance and cattle and horse care. Proficient with tractor mowing, snowplowing, fencing, chainsaw work, lawn care, etc. Recently returned to NE after decade teaching abroad. Please contact Stephen & Sumaira Johnson at (959) 895-5801 sjohnsonvt61@gmail.com.
For Sale: Old upright piano, $400. 10 ft. service bar, $400. 845-242-3996.
