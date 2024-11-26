Cooking up homemade goodness in Cornwall

Michelle Shipp, left, stirs mushroom orzo while Jennifer Markow preps corn muffins.

Riley Klein
community

Cooking up homemade goodness in Cornwall

CORNWALL — Homemade Meals 2 Go was back in the Cornwall United Church of Christ’s kitchen in November preparing dinners and sides. The program was launched this fall by Cornwall Selectman Jennifer Markow and Park and Rec reation Chair Michelle Shipp to offer pre-prepared meals at low or no cost to Cornwall’s seniors.

Recipients choose three entrees and three sides to take home and keep in the freezer.

This month’s menu includes meatloaf, chicken or mushroom orzo, chicken or vegetable noodle soup, maple roasted Brussel sprouts, roasted potatoes, corn muffins and lemon Romano rice.

Shipp and Markow spent four long days shopping for and cooking the food. They said 55 recipients signed up for December meal pick up.

The program is sponsored by the Cornwall Association and supported by a grant from the Cornwall Foundation. Shipp, Markow and the UCC kitchen are all certified by Torrington Area Health District.

