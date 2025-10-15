Copey Rollins breaks Hotchkiss 5K course record

LAKEVILLE — Copey Rollins is the new Hotchkiss School record holder for the campus 5-kilometer cross country course with a time of 16 minutes and 19 seconds.

The feat occurred Friday, Oct. 10, at a varsity meet between Hotchkiss, Millbrook School and Trinity Pawling School. Rollins, a senior at Hotchkiss, placed first among the boys nearly two minutes ahead of second-place finisher Will Volmer of Millbrook (18:16).

Hotchkiss’s previous course record holder was Andrew Sidamon-Eristoff with a time of 16:22 in 2018.

When not running or studying, Rollins worked as an intern at The Lakeville Journal in 2024 and 2025. He plans to continue running cross country at Wesleyan University next year.