Cornwall achieves top voter turnout rate in state

CORNWALL — Approximately 90% of Cornwall’s electorate turned out in the most recent cycle to cast their votes.

The voting rate was the highest in Connecticut in the 2024 election, announced First Selectman Gordon Ridgway at a meeting of the Board of Selectmen Nov. 19.

“I do believe we get a trophy for that,” said Ridgway.

He noted the turnout was “almost identical” to the town’s voting rate in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, each a hair above 90%.

Ridgway reported a nearly even split between early voters and Election Day voters.

“I think a lot of people did appreciate the early voting.”

Per state law, 5% of all voting precincts must have machine totals audited following any election. This year, Cornwall was chosen to be audited.

On Saturday, Nov. 23, the ballots from the audited precincts were matched against the vote totals from the machines. No errors were found.