Cornwall revisits options to protect covered bridge from tall trucks

A landscaping truck got stuck in West Cornwall’s covered bridge Thursday, April 3.

Shepherd Myers
roads and bridges

Cornwall revisits options to protect covered bridge from tall trucks

CORNWALL — Another truck got stuck in West Cornwall’s covered bridge this month, prompting the town selectmen to discuss solutions at a meeting of the Board April 15.

The bridge, located over the Housatonic River on Route 128, is maintained by Connecticut Department of Transportation.

“Luckily, it was not damaged heavily,” said First Selectman Gordon Ridgway. “I have contacted our liaison with the state about trying to get something better, or different anyway, warning motorists.”

He explained the bridge is tallest at the entrances and structural supports in the middle can snag trucks halfway through.

Suggestions to the state included better signage, laser beam height detectors, flashing lights, sound triggers and metal beam rails.

Ridgway said solutions may be somewhat restricted because the bridge is listed on the state’s historic registry.

Selectman Rocco Botto proposed a sensor prior to the bridge that can warn and redirect drivers of vehicles exceeding the height limit.

“They call it an ‘over height warning system,’” said Botto.

Selectman Jennifer Markow encouraged residents to submit letters of support or suggestion to Town Hall.

roads and bridges

Latest News

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Legal Notices - April 24, 2025

Town of Salisbury

Board of Finance

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Classifieds - April 24, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced horse equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-67-0499.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499.

Keep ReadingShow less