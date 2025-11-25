Amesville Bridge work now complete
Patrick L. Sullivan
AMESVILLE — Motorists who rely on the bridge over the Housatonic River between the Amesville section of Salisbury and Falls Village can breathe easier: the work is now finished, according to Salisbury officials.
In recent weeks, drivers had encountered periodic, unannounced closures as crews worked on the span. At the Falls Village Board of Selectmen’s meeting Monday, Nov. 10, a resident noted that no signs had been posted on the Falls Village side to alert motorists when the bridge was closed.
The intermittent closures — along with crews and heavy equipment stationed on the bridge — continued through Wednesday, Nov. 19. By then, a sign on the Falls Village side warned that the road was closed to through traffic, though it did not specifically reference the bridge.
On Thursday morning, Nov. 20, Emily Egan, the Salisbury selectmen’s administrative assistant, confirmed that the project had wrapped up.
“They came in yesterday and told us they were done,” she said.
Egan said the work increased the bridge’s weight capacity to meet current standards.
The structure — known to Salisbury residents as the Amesville Bridge and to Falls Village residents as the Water Street or Iron Bridge — was deemed unsafe by the state Department of Transportation in 2012 and closed for four years. Following extensive planning and debate, a new bridge was constructed and opened in May 2016.
Le Petit Ranch, a nonprofit offering animal-assisted therapy and learning programs, opened in April at 147 Bears Den Road in Sheffield. Founded by Marjorie Borreda, the center provides programs for children, families and seniors using miniature horses, rescued greyhounds, guinea pigs and chickens.
Borreda, who moved to Sheffield with her husband, Mitch Moulton, and their two children to be closer to his family, has transformed her longtime love of animals into her career. She completed certifications in animal-assisted therapy and coaching in 2023, along with coursework in psychiatry, psychology, literacy and veterinary skills.
Le Petit Ranch operates out of two small structures next to the family’s home: a one-room schoolhouse for animal-assisted learning sessions and a compact stable for the three miniature horses, Mini Mac, Rocket and Miso. Other partner animals include two rescued Spanish greyhounds, Yayi and Ronya; four guinea pigs and a flock of chickens.
Borreda offers programs at the Scoville Library in Salisbury, at Salisbury Central School and surrounding towns to support those who benefit from non-traditional learning environments.
“Animal-assisted education partners with animals to support learning in math, reading, writing, language and physical education,” she said. One activity, equimotricité, has children lead miniature horses through obstacle courses to build autonomy, confidence and motor skills.
Child working with a miniature horse at Le Petit RanchMarjorie Borreda
She also brings her greyhounds into schools for a “min vet clinic,” a workshop that turns lessons on dog biology and measuring skills into hands-on, movement-based learning. A separate dog-bite prevention workshop teaches children how to read canine body language and respond calmly.
Parents and teachers report strong results. More than 90% of parents observed greater empathy, reduced anxiety, increased self-confidence and improved communication and cooperation in their children, and every parent said animal-assisted education made school more enjoyable — with many calling it “the highlight of their week.”
Weekly small-group sessions with seniors at Le Petit Ranch stimulates cognitive function and improves motor skills.Marjorie Borreda
Le Petit Ranch also serves seniors, including nursing home residents experiencing depression, social withdrawal or reduced physical activity. Weekly small-group sessions with animals can stimulate cognitive function and improve motor skills, balance and mobility.
Families can visit Le Petit Ranch for animal- assisted afterschool sessions, Frech immersion or family walks. She also offers programs for schools, libraries, community centers, churches, senior centers and nursing homes.
For more information, email info@lepetitranch.com, visit lepetitranch.com, follow @le.petit.ranch on Instagram or call 413-200-8081.
Robin’s Candy, the iconic Main Street candy shop in Great Barrington, has a new name, a refreshed look and a new owner. Now rebranded as Coco’s Candy, the beloved destination continues to offer its signature mix of nostalgic favorites and modern sweets.
The new owner, Elise Contarsy, who purchased the store from founder Robin Helfand in June, said stepping into ownership felt natural after being a customer for more than 15 years. “I was excited about the shopping experience she had built and the possibilities for the shop going forward,” she said.
Coco’s Candy is named for Contarsy’s poodle, Uncle Coconut, affectionately called Coco. “He’s the uncle of Sammy and George, our friend’s poodles,” said Contarsy. “We call him Coco for short.”
While the shop has been updated with a fresh look and an evolving assortment of candy, Contarsy said the heart of the experience remains the same. Coco’s will continue its mix of nostalgic treats and contemporary confections, along with the local chocolates and imported licorice that have long made the shop a destination. “Would you be surprised if I said licorice is my favorite candy?” she added.
Holiday shoppers will find plenty to explore this season, from treats offered for a limited-time only and fun-size classics to stocking stuffers available only during the holidays. The store will also be open seven days a week from Nov. 20 through Dec. 24 for all your sweet tooth needs.
“Our goal is to continue being a joyful part of the community,” Contarsy said. “Whether it’s your first visit or you’re coming in to check out the new look, we’re excited to welcome you to Coco’s Candy.”
Coco’s Candy is located at 288 Main St. in Great Barrington. Visit www.cocoscandy.co.
Local folk heroes the Joint Chiefs will visit the Center on Main in Falls Village on Saturday, Nov. 29, for a special concert. The band has been a linchpin of the Berkshire music scene for more than three decades, and founding member Eliot Osborn feels a special kinship with next week’s venue. “It’s a community space, and the Joint Chiefs are really a community band.”
It all started in northwest Connecticut. The group began playing together regularly in the mid-1990s and steadily amassed a devoted following in the area’s folk and country music circles. With a handful of studio and live albums at their disposal, this week’s audience can expect a little of everything. “People have been listening to us for so long now that we’re part of their nostalgia,” said Louise Lindenmeyr, the band’s mandolinist. “It’s almost like we’re part of their scrapbook — everybody’s just chiming right in.”
Lindenmeyr also plays the button-box accordion and sings. But she’s not the only one. Rich, complex harmonies have always been one of the Joint Chiefs’ calling cards, but lead vocals are a shared responsibility. Their instruments are always changing hands. “Music is always evolving in a healthy environment,” said Osborn. “It has to change and grow. What has stayed the same is that nobody’s really in charge. That’s why we chose the name the Joint Chiefs. There isn’t one person who dictates the musical direction.”
Guitarist George Potts and percussionist Diana Harold round out the group. The Center on Main show promises songs old and new, a welcoming holiday spirit and some of the region’s best local musicians.
The Center on Main is at 103 Main St., Falls Village. Admission is $15 at the door and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Graham Corrigan is a writer and musician from Philadelphia currently living in Lakeville.
Sascha Lewis (right), Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce, hosted a conversation with journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris during a Luminary Series event at Troutbeck in Amenia on Sunday, Nov. 23. Harris, author of the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier” and host of the podcast of the same name, led a brief guided meditation before jumping into his intimate chat with Lewis and taking audience questions.