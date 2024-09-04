Cornwall Studio Tour captures rural arts scene

Latest News
Follow your nose to Railroad Street
Something scrumptious is cooking beneath Colonial Theatre.
Pastries by Hanna was established in February of 2024 at 27 Railroad St. in North Canaan. The owner, Hanna Rybolt, is a resident of Canaan who studied in the pastry program at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.
Her interest in baking is rooted in fond memories with her family. The baked goods and pastry products are sold locally at ILSE Coffee just next door, as well as the Great Barrington farmer’s market. Her pastry kitchen is located below Colonial Theatre.
Rybolt aims to ensure the goods are produced with locally grown products and sold in community businesses. Pastries by Hanna’s best-selling product is brioche-style donuts.
The business is solely owned and operated by Rybolt, who stated she is looking forward to what the future will bring for the bakery and is hoping to collaborate with more companies in the area.
Customers can custom order goods online at pastriesbyhanna.com or check out her Instagram page @PastriesbyHanna.
On Sept. 15, The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Mass. will host a special screening of “Geraldine Ferraro: Paving the Way,” a documentary directed by Donna Zaccaro, Ferraro’s daughter. The film celebrates the life and legacy of Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice-presidential candidate in U.S. history. As we approach the 40th anniversary of Ferraro’s groundbreaking campaign, this screening offers a timely reminder of the significant strides made by a trailblazer who forever altered the landscape of American politics.
Zaccaro, a seasoned filmmaker and the founder of Dazzling Media and Ferrodonna Features Inc., has dedicated her career to producing films that center on women, women’s issues, and social justice. “Ferro means iron, and Donna means woman in Italian,” Zaccaro explained, highlighting the significance behind the name of her nonprofit production company. “It’s a nod to both my mother’s strength and my mission to tell women’s stories.” The documentary is both a tribute to her mother and a poignant exploration of the barriers Ferraro faced during her 1984 vice-presidential run on Walter Mondale’s ticket.
While Geraldine Ferraro’s historic campaign is widely remembered as a milestone in American politics, what’s less known is the story of how she got there. Ferraro’s journey from a hardscrabble childhood to breaking barriers in Washington is a tale of relentless determination and grit. She faced personal and professional challenges at every turn—struggles that would have stopped many in their tracks. And though her campaign ultimately ended in defeat, the way she conducted herself throughout left a lasting impact. “There are a lot of lessons in the film,” said Zaccaro. “I mean look at the people who are successful in Congress now. They do exactly what was being done then — they work across the aisles, they find common ground, they’re respectful to each other. This was a lesson that my mother taught — even though you might disagree with people, you still respect them, you can even become friends with them. The only way you reach compromise is if you treat everyone with respect and try to find common ground.”
Originally released to critical acclaim, the film had a robust festival run before airing on Showtime. As the film makes its way back to the big screen during this pivotal moment in American politics, the lessons from Ferraro’s life resonate even more strongly. “These are lessons that we desperately need today, especially as we look toward the 2024 presidential race,” said Zaccaro. The connection between Ferraro’s trailblazing campaign and Vice President Kamala Harris’s current political journey is undeniable. “She would have been absolutely thrilled to see Vice President Harris,” said Zaccaro, who was preparing her remarks for the Democratic National Convention at the time of this interview. “I wanted to show that the reason that she was willing to give up her congressional seat, and she loved being in Congress, was because she knew that even if they lost, which they were likely to given what was going on with the economy and Reagan’s popularity, was how she conducted herself during that campaign would make a difference for what women thought was possible.”
The screening will be followed by a talkback moderated by author, journalist, lecturer, social activist and a founding editor of Ms. magazine, Letty Cottin Pogrebin. Pogrebin, a longtime friend of Geraldine Ferraro said, “She was just one of the most vibrant, forward thinking, high energy, positive people I’ve ever known. She was a great agitator for good things. You wanted to be part of whatever she was part of.” Ferraro’s commitment to her Catholic faith and her unapologetic fight for reproductive freedom was a particular brand of bravery, Pogrebin explained. “She understood how all things flow from freedom inside one’s own skin. You can’t be free if you’re not free to make decisions about where and how your body is used, how your body is seen and respected.”
“Geraldine Ferraro: Paving the Way” is more than a historical retrospective; it’s a call to action, a reminder of the enduring fight for equality, and an inspiration for those who continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in American politics. Don’t miss the chance to revisit the past and look toward the future on September 15 at the Triplex.
Ian Davison and I ventured into our favorite brook trout haunt the other day.
I’m talking about Snodgrass Gulch, of course. Yes, that difficult-to-access gem that zig-zags over border lines at the magical spot where the states of Vermont, Louisiana and Montana converge.
If you have the “special” map you too can find it.
I’m being coy here because Snodgrass Gulch is home to a particularly fine population of wild brook trout and it would be disastrous if legions of people started tramping through it, throwing beer cans around and killing these beautiful and gullible char.
It’s also not listed in any state fishing guides. I suspect there is a good reason for this.
It was cold when we embarked, 50 degrees, which felt like sub-zero after the summer we’ve had.
Getting in requires a pretty hefty hike, and my right knee entered a formal objection to the program.
Both of us were using fixed-line or Tenkara rods. I deployed the Dragontail Foxfire, a noodly zoom rod well suited to this sort of thing, and Ian brought an 8.5 foot Temple Fork rod.
We have different styles. I generally chuck a big dry fly around at first, to gauge interest. Think Parachute Adams or Chubby Chernobyl, size 10.
Ian was more subtle. He used something called the Animal, which looks to me like a Griffith’s Gnat, in smaller sizes.
The stream was on the low side, and several runs and pools were reconfigured by downed trees.
One pool in particular was unrecognizable, but somewhere in my mind a memory stirred.
I made my way across the stream into some fairly dense forest and looked around.
Aha!
Affixed to a tree, and facing away from the stream, was a wooden plaque of sorts, a memorial to “Grumpy Dad.”
Deep within Snodgrass Gulch is this tribute. The wooden plaque is facing away from the trail and stream. Only by chance did an angler discover it. Patrick L. Sullivan
I spotted this some years ago, chasing after an errant backcast that got hung up on a passing spruce tree.
Grumpy Dad’s dates are given as 1/6/36 to 1/20/10, and there are 11 names carved in the wooden block.
Some of them are getting a bit hard to read.
I wondered why the thing was facing away from the stream, where only someone like me would see it. Perhaps that was a favorite camping or picnicking site before it became a thicket?
Maybe someone will read this and provide more details.
Anyway, we clambered along, hooking and losing fish. This is known as the “compassionate release.” This is also known as a “rationalization,” or “lame excuse.”
Wild brookies on Tenkara rods are extra-wriggly, so a compassionate release here and there is no big deal.
On this trip it became a theme. I uttered many bad words and phrases completely unsuitable for a family newspaper.
In deference to my advanced age and creaky knee, Ian skipped over the relatively easy to reach spots. It dawned on me that this was similar to the compassionate release but opted not to pursue this line of thought.
He did balk momentarily when I asked him to scramble down a particularly nasty bit of rockslide so I could photograph him in action.
I also tried my hand at shooting video. I thought it would be funny if I ad-libbed like a golf announcer.
“Ian Davison approaches the 14th pool at Snodgrass Gulch. He lines up the cast, using 5X nylon tippet and The Animal, size 16. And here’s the cast. It’s floating, floating, floating…”
What I discovered is that watching someone fish is indescribably boring. The ratio of action to waiting is very poor, say one minute of action to 50 of standing there looking at a bit of fluff floating on a stream.
It’s enough to make a guy grumpy. So when the time comes, do I get a plaque?