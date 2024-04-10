Craig Kardon

Craig Kardon

MILLERTON — Craig Kardon, 58, passed away at his residence on Feb. 13, 2024 in Largo, Florida. He was born in the Bronx, New York, on May 14, 1965. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Milton and Pauline Kardon, Uncle Alan Kardon, and long term significant other, Christine Smith. He is survived by parents, Paul and Anna Christina Kardon, sister Gabrielle Kardon, daughter Krista Kardon-Thompson, son-in-law Hunter and grandson Bryce Thompson.

He resided in Poughkeepsie, Millerton, and Lakeland, Florida. Craig graduated from Indian Mountain School, Lakeville, (1980); Loomis Chaffee, Windsor, Connecticut (1983); and received his Bachelor of Arts from SUNY New Paltz, New York (1990).

Craig was an athlete who excelled in baseball throughout grade school into college. He was an avid sports fan. He owned Doc’s Place, a sports bar in Lakeland, Florida for 18 years. Craig also worked in real estate.

While Craig was growing up, he had an interest in abstract art, starting with using colored pencils on paper or drawing a pattern on his daughters wall to his newest career, Craigscreations. Craig decided to seek his dream of creating abstract paintings while driving for Uber/Lyft. He created designs with oil paints on canvas’s to which he showcased at art shows and through social media.

This past year Craig developed Craigscreations, an online store with his designs on various household items and clothes. He wanted nothing more than to share his passion with everyone through his work.

A celebration of life will take place on April 20, 2024 at 1 p.m. The location will be 6816 East Road, Lakeland Florida, 33809.

Contributions can be made in memory of Craig to Indian Mountain School: https://www.indianmountain.org/giving or by mail: Indian Mountain School, 211 Indian Mountain Road, Lakeville, CT 06039. Attention: Advancement Department.

Make checks payable to Indian Mountain School, and include in memo “In Memory of” or “In Honor of” Craig Kardon, Class of 1980. Any questions regarding this process, please contact Donna Stoetzner, Advancement Associate, 860-435-0871 ext. 155.

