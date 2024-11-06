Crowds drawn to downtown Falls Village for first ‘First Saturday’

Gavin Mechare (left) and Tanner Spear sold baked goods on behalf of the eighth grade class.

Patrick L. Sullivan
community

FALLS VILLAGE — Saturday, Nov. 2 was a busy day in Falls Village.

It was the first First Saturday in Falls Village, a new event designed to showcase the businesses and activities in town.

The David M. Hunt Library had its monthly book sale, plus a Dia de Muertos story time for the younger set. Eighth graders Gavin Mechare and Tanner Spear sold baked goods for their class at the Lee H. Kellogg School, and in the evening the library held a reception for artist (and Lakeville Journal cartoonist) Peter Steiner and his new show, All Over the Place,” which runs through Nov. 29.

The Center on Main had an art-making workshop in the morning. Jane Parenti, age three, was laser-focused on her painting when a reporter wandered in.

In the evening, the Center hosted the Twelve Moons Coffeehouse open mic and the HBH Band with Wanda Houston.

Businesses including Marche, John Robshaw Textiles, Furnace – Art on Paper Archive and 100 Main were open for the holiday shopping crowd.

And the Ed McGuire Memorial Cannonball Run 5K road race drew some 94 participants, a new record. Silas Tripp was the overall winner and his mother, Letitia Garcia-Tripp, was the top female finisher. To add to the hometown vibe, the finish line was directly across Main Street from their home.

This first First Saturday in Falls Village was the first of what will be a regular event on the first Saturday of every month.

