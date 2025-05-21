Quizmaster tests out ‘hard trivia’

FALLS VILLAGE — There was a trivia game at the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday evening, May 13.

This is not an unusual event. Trivia games are very popular, and the competition can get downright ferocious.

But this was a little different. This was “hard trivia.”

Quizmaster David Parks, assisted by his wife Jean Parks, set a reporter straight prior to the start.

“No questions about Michael Jackson,” he said firmly.

How about characters from recent Disney films?

Nope.

“I thought there was room in the world for harder trivia,” he explained. “And since I’m not taking any money I figured that way no one could complain.”

The turnout was modest, but there were enough people for four two-person teams, and a couple of extra contestants filtered in once the game was underway.

Hunt Library Director Meg Sher kept score.

The first question was a stinker and set the tone. Between 1950 and the present day, which month has the most tornado touchdowns?

There was hemming. There was hawing. The answers were collected.

And nobody got the answer, which was May.

“So far I’m winning!” cried one of the players.

It got worse.

Which country has the most pyramids? The choices were Sudan, Mexico, Egypt, and Peru.

Answer: Sudan.

Next up were police radio abbreviations: BOLO, LEO, FTA, PNB, and OIS.

“I was a deputy sheriff and I can’t remember,” observed Greg Bidou.

The abbreviation BOLO, or “be on the look out” was easy, but the group struggled with “law enforcement officer,” “failure to appear,” “pulseless non-breathing,” and “officer-involved shooting.”

People started breathing easier when asked to define a “lobule of the auricole.”

Everybody knew that was a $20 term for “earlobe.”

What are the three world cities with the largest population? With bonus points for getting them in order, first, second, and third.

Answer: 1. Tokyo 2. Delhi and 3. Shanghai.

“Did anyone put Falls Village in?” someone asked.

And then there was the halftime question. What is a famous saying abbreviated TANSTAAFL?

Parks noted that the saying was once the slogan of the Libertarian Party. This was not helpful.

The answer: “There Ain’t No Such Thing as a Free Lunch.”

A player said to Parks, “The point of the game is for you to win.” With a grin, Parks replied, “Yes.”

Salisbury approves traffic detour for June NASCAR event

Lime Rock Park is slated to host the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday and Saturday, June 26 to 28, in Lime Rock, Connecticut.

Photo by Nathan Miller

SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand agreed to sign approvals for changes in traffic patterns and a “hauler parade” for Lime Rock Park’s NASCAR event June 26 to 28 after a lengthy and detailed discussion at a special meeting of the Board of Selectmen Wednesday, May 21.

Lime Rock Park is hosting a weekend of NASCAR events. In anticipation of a larger than usual crowd, park leadership has asked to have one-way traffic on Route 112 — Lime Rock Road — from the junction of Route 7 and Route 112 to White Hollow Road and the main track entrance between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and one-way traffic in the opposite direction between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28.

MIRA enters agreement for private sale of Torrington Transfer Station

Torrington Transfer Station’s entrance.
Photo by Jennifer Almquist

TORRINGTON — USA Waste & Recycling’s $3.25 million offer to purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was conditionally accepted by the Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority Dissolution Authority at a meeting of its board of directors May 14.

Torrington Transfer Station was one of two facilities in the state, along with Essex Transfer Station, that was still owned by MIRA-DA following the closure of the Hartford trash-to-energy plant in 2022. Municipalities in these service areas were given until July 1, 2027, to establish alternative solid waste contracts.

Joan Anderson Turnure

Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, CT. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Salisbury on June 1, at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at The White Hart Inn.

Elizabeth C. Zucco

CANAAN­ — The Lord welcomed Liz home Sunday, May 4, 2025, after leading a long life of faithful service, to Him and to us. She loved life and people. While living in Dunnellon, Florida for her waning years, she remained attached to her roots in Canaan, Connecticut.

Though small in stature, Liz was big in heart. After a successful long career as a hairdresser, she remained active and involved. A consummate homemaker, baker, cook, reader and world traveler, Liz enjoyed her several Pomeranians, especially Queen Sheba and Sweet Pea, her final pups. Her hobbies included crocheting, gardening, walking and picking flowers for the table. Liz’s service to others included being a Life Lioness, a Daughter of Isabella, a VFW Auxiliary Life Member, a VA Gainesville Hospital Volunteer as well as service ministries of bereavement and bingo at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

