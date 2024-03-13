David Andrew Wilcox

AMENIA — David Andrew Wilcox, 60, a thirty-six year resident of Amenia, died March 9, 2024, at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

Mr. Wilcox had a long career with New York State. He worked as a stationary engineer in the powerhouse on the Wassaic Campus for Taconic Developmental Disabilities Services Office (TDDSO). He retired on Aug. 31, 2018, with thirty-four years of state service. He was also the longtime maintenance man for the Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia.

Born Aug. 16, 1963, in Sharon, he was the son of the late David E. and Margaret (Vincent) Wilcox of Dover Plains. He attended Dover Jr. & Sr. High School. On Nov. 26, 1988, in Dover Plains, he married Susan Parrotte. Mrs. Wilcox survives at home in Amenia.

Mr. Wilcox served his community as a volunteer firefighter for decades. He was a current member of the Amenia Fire Company, a past member and lieutenant of the Wassaic Fire Company and a past member of the J.H. Ketcham Hose Company in Dover Plains. He also served as an assistant coach for Little League Baseball and for the Babe Ruth Baseball League. In his spare time he enjoyed watching the New York Yankees and NASCAR. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, his children and his adoring grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Susan, Mr. Wilcox is survived by three children; Jonathan Wilcox and his wife Erika of San Antonio, Texas, Shawn Wilcox of Dover Plains and Jessica Wilcox and her companion Devin Cooke of Fernandina Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren, Brooke, Shawn, Jr., Brayden, Abigail, Chase, Penny and Jack who all loved their “Pa” dearly. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilcox was predeceased by two brothers, Stephen M. Wilcox and Ronald E. Wilcox.

A private graveside service and burial will take place next week at Amenia Island Cemetery in Amenia, NY. Reverend Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Upstate Stroke Foundation, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Dave’s honor please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

