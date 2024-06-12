Deane becomes Eagle Scout

Latest News
SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee held an information meeting Thursday, June 6.
A planned visit to the Pope property site at 5 p.m. was rained out, but the meeting itself convened as scheduled at 6:30 p.m., at Town Hall and on Zoom.
Committee Chair Ray McGuire opened by asking First Selectman Curtis Rand to explain what the committee is and how it was formed.
Rand said the current committee, and its predecessor, the Pope Committee, were both appointed by the Board of Selectmen and both committees report to the selectmen.
The first committee, Rand explained, was appointed in 2017 with representatives from the Affordable Housing Commission, Recreation Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission, the Conservation Commission (which at the time included Inland Wetlands), and the Board of Finance.
Tom Callahan from the Historic District Commission chaired the Pope Committee.
The committee’s report concluded that the best uses for the property were: affordable housing, recreation, and conservation.
At that point the first committee was disbanded and the current Pope Land Design Committee was formed, again by the selectmen, to look at concepts to meet the three goals set by the first committee.
Asked if the committees have or had any regulatory authority, Rand said no, they are advisory bodies. The authority on what to do with the Pope property rests with the selectmen and, ultimately with the town meeting.
Asked about funding, Rand said consultant fees, some $52,000, were paid from federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
McGuire said the land design committee decided they needed a consultant and chose Phil Barlow of FHI Studio in Hartford. McGuire said the committee didn’t want large apartment buildings or a driveway next to the Rail Trail.
The consultants put together a series of concept plans, culminating in what is called Concept 6, which calls for 64 dwelling units in 23 buildings.
Asked where the 64 unit figure came from, Vivian Garfein of the land design committee said it was the result of suggestions from affordable housing groups in town.
Asked about paving the Rail Trail, Elizabeth Slotnick of the land design committee said none of the concepts the committee considered called for paving the Rail Trail.
The concept also includes several recreation components, including pickleball courts. Lisa McAuliffe, the town’s recreation director and the only person to serve on both Pope committees, said there are no plans for lights and that the sounds of pickleball being played can be mitigated with acoustic screening.
She pointed out that the nearest home is 200 yards from the location of the courts.
McGuire asked Peter Halle of the Salisbury Housing Committee, a private non-profit group that owns rental units in town, who the tenants are.
Halle said that most applicants have some connection to Salisbury.
McGuire referred to critics complaining that the land design committee has “evaded” regulatory bodies such as the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Slotnick said the committee’s charge from the selectmen was to come up with uses as defined by the original committee: affordable housing, recreation and conservation. She said all the committee’s meetings are held in public, and that the purpose of the June 6 meeting was to start getting public input to improve on Concept 6.
Garfein said an actual plan, not a concept, is ready to go. The next step is to ask the P&Z for an “8-24 review,” which is a determination if the concept is in line with the town’s Plan of Conservation and Development.
The application then must go through the town’s land use boards: Historic District Commission, Inland Wetlands, and P&Z. And then, because the Pope property is owned by the town, the final plan must go to town meeting.
Loch Johnson of the Salisbury Village Improvement Coalition, the group responsible for the “Save the Rail Trail” signs, said his group is not against affordable housing, but thinks there are better locations.
Someone asked what the total population of 64 dwelling units would be. Barlow, the consultant, said between 120 and 150 people in a mix of one, two and three bedroom rentals and condominiums.
Someone asked how the Pope housing development would help the town meet its housing goals. Slotnick said the town’s Affordable Housing Plan calls for creating 100 units, and the town is now at 57.
Getting to 100 units would represent roughly 5% of the town’s housing stock, she continued. The state goal is 10%.
Michael Klemens, P&Z chair, said P&Z was given a “series of concepts” to look at and preferred Concept 6 to the others, but that does not constitute endorsement or approval.
He also said he had heard a lot about housing and recreation but very little about conservation, adding that there will certainly be a problem with the Wood turtle. He suggested having the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection conduct a study of the nearby wetlands.
Legal Notices - 6-13-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
JOHN W. PRESTON
Late of West Cornwall
(24-00227)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated May 30, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Kim Preston Dube
c/o Neal Dennis Wright, Cramer & Anderson, LLP, 46 West Street, PO Box 278, Litchfied, CT 06759
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
06-13-24
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
ESTATE OF
ELLEN S. KLOKE
Late of North Canaan
(23-00310)
The Hon. Jordan M. Richards, Judge of the Court of Probate, District of Litchfield Hills Probate Court, by decree dated June 4, 2024, ordered that all claims must be presented to the fiduciary at the address below. Failure to promptly present any such claim may result in the loss of rights to recover on such claim.
The fiduciary is:
Lyle P. Kloke
c/o Linda M Patz
Drury, Patz & Citrin, LLP
7 Church Street, P.O. Box 101
Canaan, CT 06018
Megan M. Foley
Clerk
06-13-24
Legal Notice
A certified list of Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Justices of the Peace is be on file in my office at 63 Main Street, Sharon, CT copies thereof are available for public distribution.
A certified list of Republican and Democratic party-endorsed candidates for the Town of Sharon for election as Registrar of Voters will be on file with the Office of the Secretary of the State, 165 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT, and copies thereof will be available for public distribution.
A Primary will be held August 13, 2024 if the required primary petition(s) for opposition candidate(s) is filed, pursuant to Sections 9-382 to 9-450 of the Connecticut General Statutes, not later than 4 pm on June 11, 2024. Petition forms, instructions and information concerning the procedure for filing of opposing candidacies, including schedules, may be obtained from: Marel Rogers, Democratic ROV and Barbara Coords, Republican ROV at 63 Main St, PO Box 385, Sharon.
Linda Amerighi,
Sharon Town Clerk, Sharon
06-13-24
Classifieds - 6-13-24
Help Wanted
Assistant Property Manager: Fluency in English and Spanish required. Computer competency preferred. Duties include working with team to address tenant issues, rent collection, follow up on repairs. Must have own car. Full time with great career opportunity. Salary commensurate with skills. 917-549-9088. janelevi@aol.com.
Falls Village Landscaping Company Hiring: Looking for an experienced gardener for ongoing garden maintenance and new landscape installations. Those interested must have plant knowledge, 3+ years experience, a valid driver’s license, and a clean driving record. Competitive pay and sign-on bonus. Gardener Assistant Looking for a gardener assistant to help with garden maintenance and new landscape installations. No experience required, but must be motivated and eager to learn.Contact garret@bluespadelandscaping.com or 860-402-7307 to apply.
Gardening Help: needed part time at a lovely property in Millerton NY. Some experience appreciated. 212-203-7518 or rularu@yahoo.com.
Interested in Native Plants?: Pollinator Gardens? Land Stewardship? Come join our Professional Land Care Team. Learn about Ecosystems and further your Green Knowledge. Full or Part Time. Full Season or Summer. Living Wage, Paid Holidays, Vacation, Sick Time, Continuing Education. wintergreengardening@gmail.com.
Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.
Small bespoke Residential Interior Design Firm: in Salisbury Connecticut, seeking part time administrative assistant to Principal Designer. Must be: highly courteous and professional, have strong attention to detail, solid Mac proficiency, be extremely organized, responsible and have strong time management skills. Please send resumes directly to: erin@robinbelldesign.com.
Services Offered
Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.
David Valyou Carpenter / Builder / Handy-man services: homes and barns my specialty. complete renovations and repairs. 20+ years serving CT MA NY. + insured. Based in Canaan CT. 917-538-1617 text or call. email-davidvalyou@yahoo.com.
Lamp repair and rewiring: Serving the Northwest Corner. 413-717-2494.
Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.
I offer house cleaning Commercial & Residential: Office cleaning, weekly, biweekly, monthly, one time. You will love the results. Contact Maria. 845-366-0107.
Sporting Goods
Skateboard half pipe ramp: 2500$, 3,8,22 ft: used but new, one layer of plywood+gator skin+ free quarter pipe and weather resistant paint. Local pickup, will disassemble if requested. 917-648-4330.
Farm Products
HAY FOR SALE: off the wagon. $6.00 per bale. Call for details 860-672-2759.
Real Estate
PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.
Commercial Rentals
Office Spaces Available Now!: Prime location on Main Street in Lakeville, CT. Priced at $300/Month. Utilities Included! Call/Email for more details! 860-248-9605. info@
bncfinancialservices.com.
Rentals Wanted
Professional writer seeks private room, or house share: in Lakeville or surrounding area. Mature female, non smoker, no drugs. Excellent references. 959-901-5727.
Tag Sales
Lakeville, CT
Tag Sale: Saturday, June 15, 9:00 to 3:00. Household items, new and antique light fixtures, vintage kitchen items, cameras, collectibles, American Girl dolls, decor, tools, hardware, clothing, fishing and camping equipment, prints, frames, books. 172 Belgo Road, Lakeville, CT. No early birds please.
Cornwall, CT
Estate/Tag Sale: Furniture, Woodworking/Yard Tools, Household items. June 15 & 16, 9am to 4pm. 94 Cemetery Hill Road, Cornwall. Cash or Venmo.
TORRINGTON — The Steve Blass Northwest Connecticut Red Sox dropped a nailbiter 10-9 loss to Torrington Royal at Major Besse Park June 5.
The penultimate game of the AAA regular season came down to the wire with Torrington securing a walk-off victory in the final inning. The Red Sox, composed of players aged 9 to 11 from the six Region One towns, played a disciplined game and shook hands with their heads held high after the loss.
It was a calm spring evening as the game got underway, about 78 degrees with the sun comfortably beneath the tree line. Supporters for both sides dotted the foul lines to cheer on their teams.
Ben Young started the game on the hill for the Red Sox.Riley Klein
Torrington got out in front early with a 2-0 advantage after the first inning. The Red Sox responded with a comeback in the second. Teddy Kneeland, Lane Brooks, Quinn McNiff, Willa Lesch, and Henry Kneeland all reached home to bring the score to 5-2.
Torrington added another run, but the Red Sox tacked on two more in the third inning when Ben Young and Teddy Kneeland rounded the bases.
Berkley Karcheski played left field for the Red Sox June 5.Riley Klein
Quinn McNiff scored another in the fourth inning and the Red Sox’s lead peaked at 8-3.
Torrington caught fire in the bottom of the fourth with a whopping six runs. The Royals took a 9-8 lead going into the fifth and final inning.
Sam Norbit was a split-second away from tagging out the tying run at home.Riley Klein
Myles Shippa scored the tying run for the Red Sox, stealing home on a wild pitch. In the bottom of the fifth, Torrington mirrored the play and scored the go-ahead run in similar fashion. The Royals rejoiced in the infield after walking off with a 10-9 win.
The Red Sox’s record moved to 5-7 on the season while Torrington advanced to 3-4.
Kurt Hall safely reached first twice in the June 5 game at Major Besse Park.Riley Klein