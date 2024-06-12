Deane becomes Eagle Scout

North Canaan First Selectman Brian Ohler presents Dylan Deane with his eagle statue.

Patrick L. Sullivan
NORTH CANAAN — Dylan Deane became an Eagle Scout at a ceremony at Couch-Pipa VFW in North Canaan on Sunday, June 9.

Deane’s Eagle Scout project was to design, construct and install informative signs in town directing visitors to restaurants and other amenities.

This proved to be more complicated than expected, but Deane was persistent and determined.

He received an eagle statuette from First Selectman Brian Ohler and Selectman Craig Whiting, and written accolades from U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, U.S. Representative Jahana Hayes, and State Representative Maria Horn and State Senator Stephen Harding plus the entire General Assembly. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal arranged to have an American flag flown over the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. to mark the occasion.

Deane was surrounded by family members, many of them Scouts, as he accepted the paraphernalia associated with Scouting’s highest rank.

Officials answer town’s questions on Pope plans

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee held an information meeting Thursday, June 6.

A planned visit to the Pope property site at 5 p.m. was rained out, but the meeting itself convened as scheduled at 6:30 p.m., at Town Hall and on Zoom.

Legal Notices - 6-13-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

Classifieds - 6-13-24

Help Wanted

Assistant Property Manager: Fluency in English and Spanish required. Computer competency preferred. Duties include working with team to address tenant issues, rent collection, follow up on repairs. Must have own car. Full time with great career opportunity. Salary commensurate with skills. 917-549-9088. janelevi@aol.com.

Falls Village Landscaping Company Hiring: Looking for an experienced gardener for ongoing garden maintenance and new landscape installations. Those interested must have plant knowledge, 3+ years experience, a valid driver’s license, and a clean driving record. Competitive pay and sign-on bonus. Gardener Assistant Looking for a gardener assistant to help with garden maintenance and new landscape installations. No experience required, but must be motivated and eager to learn.Contact garret@bluespadelandscaping.com or 860-402-7307 to apply.

Red Sox and Royals clash in AAA little league showdown

Teddy Kneeland braces for impact with the catcher.

Riley Klein

TORRINGTON — The Steve Blass Northwest Connecticut Red Sox dropped a nailbiter 10-9 loss to Torrington Royal at Major Besse Park June 5.

The penultimate game of the AAA regular season came down to the wire with Torrington securing a walk-off victory in the final inning. The Red Sox, composed of players aged 9 to 11 from the six Region One towns, played a disciplined game and shook hands with their heads held high after the loss.

