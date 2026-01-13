documentaries

Docuseries continues in Falls Village

Docuseries continues in Falls Village

Bunny Williams appears in the latest installment of the Falls Village video series by Eric Veden.

Provided

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden’s 37th installment of videos about Falls Village starts with Bunny Williams, a nationally recognized interior designer and author who has long made her home in the Northwest Corner, reflecting on her early love of the countryside.

As a young professional making her way in New York City, Williams said, “It bothered me that I had no place to garden.”

It took two years, but she finally found the right house in Falls Village. The property was being run as a rooming house and needed work.

“But I knew when I turned in the driveway that it was going to be my home,” she said.

Williams, who owns 100 Main in Falls Village, talked about her philosophy of interior design. She tries not to do the same things, and it has worked out, especially in her home.

“It would be hard to repeat a room here because I use so many unique objects,” she said. “A room should open up to you over a period of time.”

Artist Ann Kraus, who also appears in the film, spoke at the David M. Hunt Library about her recent show, “I Collect Clouds.” She began by saying, “I don’t actually collect clouds.

“Where would I store them?”

Kraus said she was always interested in painting, something she picked up from her mother, who also told her not to rely on art to make a living.

So as she carved out a career in finance in New York City, she kept painting and studying.

She said she is attracted to clouds because in Manhattan, it is difficult to see clouds in the canyons formed by skyscrapers.

She also noted that she worked in the human resources department at the New York Times.

“You’ll notice there are no people in my paintings. Read into that what you will.”

John Holland reminisced about his more than 50 years in Falls Village and his career as a carpenter, which began with a partner named Chamberlain, giving rise to the business name Holland and Chamberlain.

After about a decade, the two added a third partner, Albert Ginouves. “Since his name was Al, we changed it to Holland Chamberlain et al.,” Holland said.

Holland said over his career he and his partners were fortunate to work for “a great mix” of clients.

“Teachers, librarians, Wall Street tycoons, film people.”

They also emphasized energy efficiency “as much as the clients would allow.”

Collage artist Ingrid Freidenbergs revealed her dramatic story. Born in Latvia, her family fled the country toward the end of World War II. “Stalin was coming.”

They wound up in the British zone of occupied Germany, and after a lengthy wait in a refugee camp, wound up in Rockville Center, New York.

That involved a crossing in the USS General Taylor, where the conditions were cramped.

“That was not my favorite 10 days.”

Buzz Wismar reflected on the changes he has seen on Music Mountain Road, at the property his grandparents bought 100 years ago, in 1925.

“The largest change is the demise of dairy farms,” he said.

As a boy he remembers dairy farms, but even by 1925 it was difficult for a farmer to make a living.

The family that built his home in 1909 were farmers, but they also cut railroad ties to make ends meet.

Wismar noted that while one can still see the contrast between cultivated and wild land in Falls Village, much of the land once devoted to agriculture has been reclaimed by Nature as forest.

The Falls Village videos are available for borrowing or purchase at the David M. Hunt Library. Veden has a YouTube channel, “Eric Veden.”

documentaries

Latest News

‘Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire’ at The Moviehouse

‘Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire’ at The Moviehouse
Filmmaker Oren Rudavsky
Provided

“I’m not a great activist,” said filmmaker Oren Rudavsky, humbly. “I do my work in my own quiet way, and I hope that it speaks to people.”

Rudavsky’s film “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” screens at The Moviehouse in Millerton on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a post-film conversation with Rudavsky and moderator Ileene Smith.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Marietta Whittlesey on writing, psychology and reinvention

Marietta Whittlesey on writing, psychology and reinvention

Marietta Whittlesey

Elena Spellman

When writer and therapist Marietta Whittlesey moved to Salisbury in 1979, she had already published two nonfiction books and assumed she would eventually become a fiction writer like her mother, whose screenplays and short stories were widely published in the 1940s.

“But one day, after struggling to freelance magazine articles and propose new books, it occurred to me that I might not be the next Edith Wharton who could support myself as a fiction writer, and there were a lot of things I wanted to do in life, all of which cost money.” Those things included resuming competitive horseback riding.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

From the tide pool to the stars:  Peter Gerakaris’ ‘Oculus Serenade’

From the tide pool to the stars:  Peter Gerakaris’ ‘Oculus Serenade’

Artist Peter Gerakaris in his studio in Cornwall.

Provided

Opening Jan. 17 at the Cornwall Library, Peter Gerakaris’ show “Oculus Serenade” takes its cue from a favorite John Steinbeck line of the artist’s: “It is advisable to look from the tide pool to the stars and then back to the tide pool again.” That oscillation between the intimate and the infinite animates Gerakaris’ vivid tondo (round) paintings, works on paper and mosaic forms, each a kind of luminous portal into the interconnectedness of life.

Gerakaris describes his compositions as “merging microscopic and macroscopic perspectives” by layering endangered botanicals, exotic birds, aquatic life and topographical forms into kaleidoscopic, reverberating worlds. Drawing on his firsthand experiences trekking through semitropical jungles, diving coral reefs and hiking along the Housatonic, Gerakaris composes images that feel both transportive and deeply rooted in observation. A musician as well as a visual artist, he describes his use of color as vibrational — each work humming with what curator Simon Watson has likened to “visual jazz.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit