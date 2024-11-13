documentaries

'Covering Conflict' series continues at Norfolk Library

On Nov. 16 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. the Norfolk Library is hosting the second part of a series called “Covering Conflict – Journalists on the Ground” with the documentary film “No Ordinary Life: The Camerawomen Who Brought the Frontlines to the Headlines.”

Directed by Heather O’Neill, “No Ordinary Life” tells the remarkable story of five camerawomen: Mary Rogers, Cynde Strand, Jane Evans, Maria Fleet and Margaret Moth, who made their mark by capturing some of the most iconic images from Tiananmen Square, conflicts in Sarajevo, Iraq, Somalia and the Arab Spring uprising.

The film will be introduced by Cynde Strand, one of the featured journalists, who will answer questions following the screening. Mark Erder will be moderating the Q&A with Strand.

“We met in 1989 in Beijing while covering Tiananmen Square. She worked for CNN, and I worked for British TV. Our friendship continued over the years while she was based in Beijing, and I was based in Hong Kong. We would cross paths covering various news stories across Asia,” Erder said.

The preview of "No Ordinary Life," viewable on Apple TV and Amazon Prime, begins with a tense scene fraught with danger.

“The opening is in Cairo Egypt some years after the Arab Spring. My colleague, camerawoman Mary Rogers, is talking about how she was inspired as a young person by the National Geographic magazines her parents subscribed to. In the next scene she is caught in a firefight in Iraq,” Strand said.

Beginning her career in journalism in 1981 as an entry level video journalist at CNN in Atlanta, today Strand is an award-winning journalist with 40 years of experience in international news gathering, including investigative and documentary work.

For more than 20 years, Strand traveled the world as a CNN cameraperson assigned to bureaus in Beirut, Beijing, Nicosia, London and Johannesburg. Strand covered major stories including the Tiananmen Square protests and crackdown, the first Gulf War based in Baghdad, the first free and democratic election in South Africa, the siege of Sarajevo, the aftermath of genocide in Rwanda, and famine in Somalia. In 2004 Strand returned to Atlanta to join the team running international news coverage for CNN.

Strand retired from CNN in 2019 but returned temporarily as part of the team directing CNN’s coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and later the Israel-Hamas war. Strand has won many industry awards including seven Emmys.

Regarding the title of the documentary “No Ordinary Life” and the pursuit of her profession versus an “ordinary life,” Strand commented, “All five of us cared deeply about journalism and our craft. Can we make images that will get people to pay attention, document an injustice, expose a possible war crime, show a need after a natural disaster, get people to care about the environment, or make people curious about this big beautiful but often troubled world?”

Today, Strand teaches journalism at the university level and has developed a course on the history of women in journalism. This semester she is teaching at St. Michael’s College in Vermont.

Though initially, some men were not quite sure how to interact with female journalists, ultimately their work won them respect, though it was not without challenges of equal pay.

“CNN was such a renegade operation in the beginning, I didn’t feel sexism day to day and early on when a woman did a traditionally male job, the men didn’t quite know how to deal with us: protect us, hit on us, or just let us get on with our jobs. There was however the issue of equal pay, and we got tough about that. That battle continues for many women today. There were so many accomplished, incredible female photojournalists before us, and when we came along as camerawomen, most of our male counterparts, after some testing and teasing, welcomed us to the family,” Strand said.

Strand believes there are new challenges in today’s media landscape, including the quest for veracity.

“We have incredible news gathering tools today, to do research and to reach people. Nothing replaces going to a place, but today we can access eyewitness accounts and video, and we have ways to carefully vet and verify this content,” Strand said.

“I think what is harder today is getting people to pay attention to the truth. Newsmakers have gotten better at masking the truth and distracting by inventing false narratives. If a lie is repeated over and over again and amplified by social media, it takes on a life of its own and plays into an emotional experience. It is harder to keep people’s attention on good solid reporting,” she added.

Lastly, Strand’s experience “covering conflict” has given her insights on human nature.

“I think there is a Pandora’s box in all of us and given the right set circumstances it can open. We are all capable of doing horrible things, but I have also seen incredible moments of kindness and generosity. It is a big responsibility to tell other people’s stories through pictures,” Strand says.

documentaries

Latest News

Searching for Bigfoot

Searching for Bigfoot

Mike Familant of Sussex, New Jersey, has collected casts of suspected Bigfoot prints from dozens of sights since he began researching the cryptid in 2011.

Nathan Miller

A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.

Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Transforming collective healing

Transforming collective healing

Rebecca Churt

Provided

Rebecca Churt, a grief and death doula based in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, got her MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management during Covid and immediately joined a Buddhist monastery.

“I think getting my master’s degree was an exercise in highlighting just how much of the current way of doing things isn’t working, is not meant for what needs to be happening going forward,” Churt explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Dan Harris will join the Luminaries Series at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Sascha Lewis on harnessing the mind's potential to improve overall well-being.

Provided

Troutbeck’s Luminaries Series continues this fall with a special appearance by acclaimed journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Manor House Ballroom. Harris, a former news anchor who famously chronicled his journey to mental well-being in the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier,” will explore the power of meditation, a practice he credits with fundamentally reshaping his life.

The event promises an engaging discussion between Harris and Sascha Lewis, Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce. They will discuss harnessing the mind’s potential to improve overall well-being, blending the timeless principles of meditation with insights from modern neuroscience. Harris’s own journey to mindfulness began after a highly publicized on-air panic attack in 2004 as Former ABC news anchor, prompting him to confront his inner struggles and seek tools for mental clarity and resilience. His experiences ultimately led him to write “10% Happier,” which offers an accessible approach to meditation and self-awareness. Harris also developed the popular podcast and meditation app of the same name.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle