Falls Village video shows firetrucks, foxes and frets

FALLS VILLAGE — Eric Veden is back with the 35th episode of his series on Falls Village and its residents.

The episode starts with last September’s firefighting apparatus parade, part of the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department’s 100th anniversary celebration.

Fire trucks of all descriptions and from all over the state drive slowly, with assorted sirens and horns, past a reviewing stand on the steps of 107 Main St., with commentary from Colter Rule.

Then it’s down to the oval lawn in front of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, where people could wander around, look at the vehicles, grab a bite, and, if they were willing to stick around until dark, enjoy a fireworks show.

Keeping with the fire department theme, the next segment features Dave Seney, who reveals he joined the Glens Falls, New York, volunteer fire department at age 16.

Seney talks about his career as an industrial arts teacher at HVRHS, starting in 1976 and lasting 37 years.

And he discusses his involvement with the American Field Services foreign exchange student program. The Seneys have been regular hosts for overseas students, including teenagers from Egypt, Italy and Argentina.

The third segment is video of a talk about foxes given by Ginny Apple at the David M. Hunt Library on March 1.

Apple focuses on the red and gray fox; the two species most likely encountered in the state. She says the gray fox population is “dwindling” and that state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is about to start a study using electronic collars that track the animals in an effort to find out why their numbers are down.

Next up is Vance Cannon, who admits he was never much of a student but found his way in music, starting with a Sears Silvertone guitar that was a Christmas present when he was eight years old. He says he took lessons for a while but is mostly self-taught.

The non-stellar student eventually went into the education field, with a long career at HVRHS.

And in retirement he keeps up with the music, playing on Thursdays with a group of like-minded musicians at the Norbrook Brewery in Colebrook.

He demonstrates a little slide guitar technique, adding he uses it to stand out from the crowd. “There are a lot of guitar players.”

Veden’s Falls Village videos are available at the Hunt Library for borrowing or for sale. Veden also has a YouTube channel, “Eric Veden.”