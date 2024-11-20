Veden unveils 34th installment in Falls Village video series

Eric Veden has released the 34th edition of his ongoing video chronicle of Falls Village.

The video starts out with Susan Osborn, whose family has been in town for six generations, hailing from locations as diverse as Switzerland and Goshen.

Her memories take the viewer back in time, with dairy farms, charcoal making and old-fashioned, double-sided toasters.

Osborn says she went to Oliver Wolcott Technical High School to train as a hairdresser and embarked on that career, only to discover she was allergic to the chemicals.

Next up is Tim Metzger, who discusses his career as a set dresser in the movie business.

Speaking from his workshop, Metzger discusses the different, highly specialized jobs involved in film production and describes the process as “a logistical conundrum.”

“You may be prepping for three months of shooting.”

His credits include “Law & Order,” “Crocodile Dundee II,” and “The Joker.”

Vance Cannon and Melanie Cullerton perform at the Hunt Library. Provided

David and Joan Parks ran successful chauffeuring and gardening businesses in (mostly) Fairfield County and included customers such as Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Rodney Dangerfield and Martha Stewart.

It was a busy 30 or so years.

“If Paul Newman calls on Christmas Eve and says ‘I’ve got a friend coming in tomorrow,’ I’m there,” says David Parks.

Rebecca Bloomfield was interviewed at the Center on Main where she is the Creative Administrator. She is also a photographer, works for a cooking school, and teaches yoga at Be Well Community Yoga in North Canaan.

She recalls her first yoga class at age 13. She and a friend went along to a class with Rebecca’s mother.

“We just kind of giggled our way through it,” she remembers. But in her 20s she rediscovered yoga and grew to love it for the community and spiritual aspects, as well as the physical benefits.

The video wraps up with video snapshots of two recent events: The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department’s 100th anniversary celebration on June 22 at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, and a late August musical talent show appearance at the David M. Hunt Library by Vance Cannon and friends.