Veden unveils 34th installment in Falls Village video series

Falls Village fire fighters in June.

Provided
Eric Veden has released the 34th edition of his ongoing video chronicle of Falls Village.

The video starts out with Susan Osborn, whose family has been in town for six generations, hailing from locations as diverse as Switzerland and Goshen.

Her memories take the viewer back in time, with dairy farms, charcoal making and old-fashioned, double-sided toasters.

Osborn says she went to Oliver Wolcott Technical High School to train as a hairdresser and embarked on that career, only to discover she was allergic to the chemicals.

Next up is Tim Metzger, who discusses his career as a set dresser in the movie business.

Speaking from his workshop, Metzger discusses the different, highly specialized jobs involved in film production and describes the process as “a logistical conundrum.”

“You may be prepping for three months of shooting.”

His credits include “Law & Order,” “Crocodile Dundee II,” and “The Joker.”

Vance Cannon and Melanie Cullerton perform at the Hunt Library.Provided

David and Joan Parks ran successful chauffeuring and gardening businesses in (mostly) Fairfield County and included customers such as Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, Rodney Dangerfield and Martha Stewart.

It was a busy 30 or so years.

“If Paul Newman calls on Christmas Eve and says ‘I’ve got a friend coming in tomorrow,’ I’m there,” says David Parks.

Rebecca Bloomfield was interviewed at the Center on Main where she is the Creative Administrator. She is also a photographer, works for a cooking school, and teaches yoga at Be Well Community Yoga in North Canaan.

She recalls her first yoga class at age 13. She and a friend went along to a class with Rebecca’s mother.

“We just kind of giggled our way through it,” she remembers. But in her 20s she rediscovered yoga and grew to love it for the community and spiritual aspects, as well as the physical benefits.

The video wraps up with video snapshots of two recent events: The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department’s 100th anniversary celebration on June 22 at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, and a late August musical talent show appearance at the David M. Hunt Library by Vance Cannon and friends.

Tablescapes that captivate

Tablescapes that captivate

Jesse-Sierra Ross preps a festive table setting at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Nov. 10. Her book, "Seasons Around the Table," and blog inspires recipes and decorations for every season.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.

Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.

A journey to self-care and healing

A journey to self-care and healing

Julianne Roshan Dow guides healing in Kent.

Yana Russell

Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.

The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.

