documentaries

Eric Veden unveils newest local video

Eric Veden’s latest video about Falls Village starts with an interview with First Selectman Dave Barger, who talks about growing up in Esopus, New York, which was “not unlike Falls Village.”

Barger comes from a long line of police officers, so when he was out of college, he was busy applying to various law enforcement agencies in New York.

He also applied to the Connecticut State Police, and they called first.

In an eventful few days in 1977, Barger graduated from the state police academy, got married, had a one-day honeymoon and reported to Troop B in North Canaan to begin his career.

His sergeant was Peter G. Lawson, who also served as First Selectman and on various town boards. (He died in 2012.)

“He took me under his wing.”

Lawson was ready to retire, and told Barger he thought it would be a good thing if Falls Village had another trooper living in town.

It just so happened that Faye Lawson was starting her career in real estate.

So with one thing and another, the Bargers got a plot on Amy Road.

“And you’re sitting in it,” Barger says to Veden.

Ronna Welsh, a chef who splits her time between Falls Village and Brooklyn, takes a group through a cooking class at the Congregational Church.

She tells the group that rather than starting with a theme or a specific menu, they are going to try a different approach.

“What do I do with what I have?”

Toni Siegel recalls her 19 years at CBS News in New York, where she worked with Walter Cronkite.

She was ready to switch to a teaching career when the phone rang with the news that Bill Play, the CBS News chief, was responding to legal and social pressure to provide more opportunities for women in the new business.

“So I became the first woman in the Director’s Guild.”

Shamu Sadeh and Janna Siller of Adamah Farm (which supplied many of the ingredients used by Welsh in the cooking class) take a group through the composting process, starting with food waste.

And Episode 31 concludes with Frank Hadsell, who figures he has spent 67 of his 70 years in Falls Village.

He recalls playing sports at every chance with the older children, who looked out for him.

“We policed ourselves.”

In those days the Lee H. Kellogg School did not have a gym.

So in basketball season, the boys practiced outside in the parking lot, in winter, with hats and gloves.

“We played all our games on the road.”

The video is available for borrowing or for sale at the David M. Hunt Library. Veden also has a YouTube channel called “Eric Veden.”

documentaries

Latest News

A safe space at Simon's Rock

A safe space at Simon's Rock
Photo courtesy of Bard Queer Leadership Project

The Bard Queer Leadership Project (BQLP), originally slated to begin in the fall of 2024, opened its doors a year ahead of schedule.

Due to the alarming rise in anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation nationwide aimed particularly at schools of all levels, from elementary through college, the starting date was pushed up to September 2023, making this the first year for this progressive program.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Watercolors of Cornwall views in all seasons

Watercolors of Cornwall views in all seasons

'Jane's Garden' by Robert Adzema

Photo by Alexander Wilburn

Sometimes the title says it all.

“Cornwall Landscapes,” a collection of countryside watercolors by resident Robert Adzema, opened at The Cornwall Library Saturday, Jan. 6, and will remain on display through Saturday, Feb. 17. Painted outdoors without the use of photo references, Adzema’s watercolors on paper highlight the extremes of the changing seasons in the small northwestern Connecticut town and include notable landmarks like the red lattice truss bridge that extends over the Housatonic River. The covered bridge was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975. Seven of Cornwall’s barns are listed on the Connecticut State Register of Historic Places, and Adzema made sure to include a landscape of a classic red barn and silo, darkened in shadow as a low winter sun illuminates a field shrouded in snow.

Keep ReadingShow less
paintings

Vigil at Race Brook Lodge

From the Vigil & Fundraiser for Gaza that took place Dec. 23, 2023, at Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield. The gathering featured performances by Palestinian-American vocalist Mona Miari with multi-instrumentalist Zafer Tawil, and Rabbi Zach Fredman. Proceeds from the event went to United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and its efforts to support people in Gaza.


Keep ReadingShow less
fundraiser

The healing power of live theater: Part 3

Live theater has a long and robust legacy of outreaching into the local community, be it in ancient Greece and the Hellenic era, the Romans, medieval times, pre- and post-Renaissance, Elizabethan England and onward through our current modern live theater, which will certainly evolve in years to come.

This was generally done to bring live productions — music and dance, pantomimes, comedic plays — to the masses, who were frequently less educated and certainly of small means. True, archaeologists have unearthed and explored majestic amphitheaters in ancient Greece and Rome, and even in Cornwall (no, not our Cornwall) and the southwest of England. Yet most performances were taken to the people rather than drawing audiences to a permanent structure.

Keep ReadingShow less
health