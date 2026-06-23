Donald Harry Duncan

Richard McGriff knew about loyalty and honor; he practiced them both. He was a good friend and he will be missed. Dick Boyle

Whenever I saw Richard I asked how are you doing and he always replied, “Can’t complain because nobody wants to hear it.” I would always reply “I’ll listen, not that I’m going to do anything about it,” and we would laugh every time. Janet Hodgson

Rich had a wonderful tenor voice. We talked about starting an “oldies but goodies doo-wop” group as we both knew the words to a lot of those songs, but it never happened. John Hebdavny

Somebody shouting, “Hey Rev!” as they drove by. Turning around, it was a delight to see Richard waving exuberantly from his car! John Carter

Whenever I got to talk with Richard - I simply found optimism again, not only possible, but likely. The world was a better place with Richard in it. I sorely miss him. Paul DePaolo

I really enjoyed the time I spent with Richard. He was a warm and kind person and had a beautiful singing voice. Mike Mangini

He’d drive through town, see me at my coffee, blow the horn, call my name. It could just make my afternoon. Peter Fitting

There’s Hope and Crosby. There’s Rich and Macey. Rich and Macey put on a better show. Bill Anstett

Richard had an indomitable spirit and a positive outlook that made me feel better simply by being in his presence. Mark Shearer

We knew Richard only to say hello as he drove by, when we saw him at the P.O. Always with a smile, always with an “upbeat” comment to make.... just a really nice man who helped to make Taconic Road a place where we are happy to live. Joel and Terry Cohen

We will always remember Richard’s kindness and the familiar sight of him driving past our house each day to pick up the newspapers. He will be missed on Taconic Road. Bobby Graham & Matt Marden

Richard was such a lovely man. He always had a smile and a laugh for you. Although, if I was working outside, he would always hit the horn as he drove by and scare the crap out of me! Karen Bibro

We will miss you, Richard, and the genuine kindness and warmth you brought into our lives. Jeff Holt & Jillian Cleary

Always a smile on his face. Michael Kahler

Richard’s exuberant personality always brightened our day. His cheerfulness and charm blessed all around him. Ismael Ginouves

Great sense of humor, always kind and generous. He got us tee shirts that said “Be kind to your cashier!” Dawn Prince (LaBonne’s Market)

Richard was a fashion icon with the kindest heart and most beautiful soul and I feel privileged to have had him in my life. Ashley Radcliffe

He was a man who carried a constant smile, known for his warmth, humor, and truly positive spirit. I’ll always cherish our dinners at The Woodlands—his joy for life was contagious. Kelley Smith-Hull

What I loved most about Richard was he had a genuine interest in people. I will miss our encounters around town but take comfort that he is with his Dorothy. I’m truly overjoyed that he came into my life. Roger Crain

He was the kindest, fairest, caring and curious of humans. When I last saw him he left in laughter and smiles. There is a space I will hold for him.” Aimée D Davis