Donald Harry Earl Weaver

MILLERTON — Donald Harry Earl Weaver III, 59, a lifelong area resident, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Mr. Weaver worked for seventeen years at Flood’s Sanitation Service in Millerton, as a truck driver, and for eighteen years at Taylor Oil, Inc. in Dover Plains, as a plumber and service technician prior to his retirement.

Born Jan. 2, 1967, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Donald H.E. Weaver, Sr. and Alice (Funk) Weaver. He attended Webutuck High School in Amenia. On Aug. 22, 1988, in Millerton, he married the love of his life Diann Lynn Duprey. Mrs. Weaver survives at home in Millerton. Mr. Weaver was a fantastic guitar player and played with the Fender Bender Traditional Country Music Band locally for many years, and he also collected guitars. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed collecting and tinkering with classic cars, trucks and tractors. Mr. Weaver served his community for several decades as a member of Ancram Volunteer Fire Company in Ancram, New York, where he was awarded life membership status for his many years of dedicated service.

In addition to his wife Diann, Mr. Weaver is survived by three sons; Justin Weaver and his companion Monica Hiserodt of Ancram, James Weaver and his fiancé Taylor Hall of Pine Plains, and Joshua Weaver and his wife Emily of Copake; four grandchildren, Jacob, Waylon, Weston and Lianey Weaver; his sister, Donna Smalls of Millerton; his mother-in-law Elinor Duprey of Millerton and several nieces and nephews and many friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his infant brother, Donald H.E. Weaver II and his father-in-law, Robert C. Duprey.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A funeral service will take place at 3:30 p.m. during visitation. The Ancram Fire Company will conduct a fire department service at 3:45 p.m. followed by a closing prayer offered by Pastor Jan Brooks. Burial will take place privately at Amenia Island Cemetery in Amenia, New York, at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ancram Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 8, Ancram, NY 12502 or the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Donald’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

guest commentary

James Cookingham

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Herbert Raymond Franson

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

