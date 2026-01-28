George Martin Fischer

George Martin Fischer

WINDHAM — George Martin Fischer, 70, of Windham, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2026.

George was born in Velbert, Germany, to Elisabeth and Franz Fischer, and later grew up in New Jersey, the eldest of three brothers. He attended college in New York City before returning home to learn the mason’s craft under his father’s guidance. That early training became the foundation of a life defined by skill, integrity, and pride in building things that last. George went on to own his own masonry company before transitioning into corporate sales in the commercial brick industry. In that role, he worked closely with architects and builders, helping construct iconic buildings across cities throughout the Northeast—landmarks he would often point out during family travels.

On Aug. 23, 1980, George married the love of his life, Gail Susanne Miner. Married for 45 years, they built a life rooted in devotion, hard work, and shared purpose. Together, they built their first home in Lakeville, and later lovingly restored and fully remodeled two historic homes, one in Newport, New York—where they raised their daughters—and one in Windham, Connecticut. Together, they brought new life to old spaces with the same care George brought to everything he touched.

Above all else, George was—by every meaning of the word—an extraordinary father. He was the proud and joyful father of his two daughters, and those who knew him best often said they had never seen a man express such pure, unwavering delight in his children. His pride was constant, his love unmistakable, and his devotion absolute. Over the years, George also became a second father to many, offering wisdom and steady guidance through stories, humor, and an ever-watchful presence that was calm and steady, but never judgmental.

George is survived by his beloved wife, Gail; his daughters, Stefanie (and her fiancé, Thomas Moulton) and Victoria; his brother, Robert; and his nephew, Nicholas. He was predeceased by his brother, William.

A memorial service will be held at Salisbury Congregational Church on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 12:30 p.m. Family and friends are invited afterward to a reception at The Interlaken from 2 to 5 p.m. to celebrate George’s life. If you are able to attend the reception, please R.S.V.P. to his daughter, Stefanie, at Stefanie.Dianna.Fischer@gmail.com by Feb. 20. If you have stories you would like shared during the service (which his family warmly invites), or photos you would like included at the reception, please email Stefanie at the address above.

Although flowers are appreciated, donations in George’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

When Connecticut land-use commissions update their regulations, it seems like a no-brainer to jettison old telecommunications regulations adopted decades ago during a short-lived period when municipalities had authority to regulate second generation (2G) transmissions prior to the Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) being ordered by a state court in 2000 to regulate all cell tower infrastructure as “functionally equivalent” services.

It is far better to update those regs instead, especially for macro-towers given new technologies like small cells. Even though only ‘advisory’ to the CSC, the preferences of towns by law must be taken into consideration in CSC decision making. Detailed telecom regs – not just a general wish list -- are evidence that a town has put considerable thought into where they prefer such infrastructure be sited without prohibiting service that many – though not all – citizens want and that first responders rely on for public safety.

Keep ReadingShow less
guest commentary

James Cookingham

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Keep ReadingShow less

Herbert Raymond Franson

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

Keep ReadingShow less