CORNWALL — After a long, full life Dorothy Cass entered eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2023.

She was born on June 15, 1925, and grew up in Queens, New York, a daughter to Susanna and Frederick York and sister to siblings, Dolores Orton, her twin, Germaine Wininger and Howard York.

She married her husband Joseph B. Cass and moved to the country where she resided with him and their children. They moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, until his death, at which time she returned to Connecticut to be closer to her children. She resided in Cornwall for the last twenty five years of her life.

She died in her home surrounded by family.

She was an avid gardener and had many treasured friends. Dorothy was an active member of the Woman’s Society of Cornwall and helped in many fund raisers.

In addition to her husband Joseph B. Cass, she was predeceased by three children; Brad, Michael and Amanda, three grandchildren; Wendy Jackson, Jody Cass and Michael Southworth.

She is survived by her three sons; Kenny, Frederick and his wife Maryann, Brian Cass, and her two daughters Jane Jackson (Cass) and her husband Roger, Susanne Scott (Cass) and her husband Robert Pierce. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Stephanie and Allison Chase, Marty Cass, Janice Barnes, Skeeter (Roger) Garren and his wife Chrissy, Chelby and Ben Cass, Rebecca Scott and Emily Svenningsen; six great grandchildren; Dyllan Munson, Willie, Katy, and Izzy Barnes, Colton and Brianna Southworth and two great great grandchildren; Ryker and Talyn Munson.

She will be sadly missed by her nieces who loved her as a surrogate mom; Annie Barnes, Lisa Morales, Mary Mosegard, Karolyn Shepard and Kathy Venute.

It gave her great joy when they, along with all of her nieces and nephews came to visit her.

She also had a special fondness for Rob Budny who was a caregiver for Kenny and became like another son to her.

At her request services will be private for the family.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.