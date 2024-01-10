Dorothy Cass

Dorothy Cass

CORNWALL — After a long, full life Dorothy Cass entered eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2023.

She was born on June 15, 1925, and grew up in Queens, New York, a daughter to Susanna and Frederick York and sister to siblings, Dolores Orton, her twin, Germaine Wininger and Howard York.

She married her husband Joseph B. Cass and moved to the country where she resided with him and their children. They moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, until his death, at which time she returned to Connecticut to be closer to her children. She resided in Cornwall for the last twenty five years of her life.

She died in her home surrounded by family.

She was an avid gardener and had many treasured friends. Dorothy was an active member of the Woman’s Society of Cornwall and helped in many fund raisers.

In addition to her husband Joseph B. Cass, she was predeceased by three children; Brad, Michael and Amanda, three grandchildren; Wendy Jackson, Jody Cass and Michael Southworth.

She is survived by her three sons; Kenny, Frederick and his wife Maryann, Brian Cass, and her two daughters Jane Jackson (Cass) and her husband Roger, Susanne Scott (Cass) and her husband Robert Pierce. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Stephanie and Allison Chase, Marty Cass, Janice Barnes, Skeeter (Roger) Garren and his wife Chrissy, Chelby and Ben Cass, Rebecca Scott and Emily Svenningsen; six great grandchildren; Dyllan Munson, Willie, Katy, and Izzy Barnes, Colton and Brianna Southworth and two great great grandchildren; Ryker and Talyn Munson.

She will be sadly missed by her nieces who loved her as a surrogate mom; Annie Barnes, Lisa Morales, Mary Mosegard, Karolyn Shepard and Kathy Venute.

It gave her great joy when they, along with all of her nieces and nephews came to visit her.

She also had a special fondness for Rob Budny who was a caregiver for Kenny and became like another son to her.

At her request services will be private for the family.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Joan Schuster

Joan Schuster

MILLERTON — Joan C. Schuster, 88, a fifteen year resident of Cedar Hill, Texas and a thirty- four year resident of Stanfordville, New York, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at her home in Cedar Hill. Joan was a retired school bus driver for Dutchess B.O.C.E.S in Poughkeepsie, NY.

Born July 30, 1935, in Millerton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Albert N. and Florence (Parmalee) Silvernail. She was educated in the Webutuck Central School District. On April 9, 1955 in Millerton, she married Robert F. “Bob” Schuster. Their marriage lasted nearly fifty-four years. Mr. Schuster passed away on December 4, 2008.

Keep ReadingShow less

Lisa Lansing Simont

Lisa Lansing Simont

CORNWALL — Lisa Lansing (Simont), age 81, of Cornwall, passed away on Dec. 24, 2023, after a short illness.

Lisa was born on May 13, 1942, to Tod and Elizabeth Lansing in Providence, Rhode Island. After she graduated from Roger Ludlow High School in Fairfield, she went on to get her undergraduate degree in 1964 at Mount Holyoke College where she was the chief editor of the Mount Holyoke News.

Keep ReadingShow less

Robert Andrew Parker

WEST CORNWALL —Robert “Bob” Andrew Parker, 96, passed away at home on Dec. 27, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Husband to the late Judith Mellecker, who died in August, he was a father of five sons and a grandfather of six.

Born in 1927, in Norfolk, Virginia, to Harriett Cowdin Parker and William Clay Parker, a dentist with the Public Health Service, the family moved frequently, living in New Mexico, Seattle, Indiana, and Chicago. He began drawing as a child while sick at home with tuberculosis.

Keep ReadingShow less

North Canaan proposes restructuring Region One tax assessments

NORTH CANAAN — The per-pupil tax basis in the Region One school district has been in place for roughly 90 years.

North Canaan sends the most students to Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) and, under the current model, pays the most of the six towns in the district.

Keep ReadingShow less
taxes