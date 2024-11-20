Dr. Fred G. Kantrowitz
Dr. Fred G. Kantrowitz

SHARON — Dr. Fred G. Kantrowitz, 78, of Medfield, Massachusetts, Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts and Sharon passed away Nov. 13, 2024, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the loving husband of Anne Kirby, devoted father of Gregory and William, father-in-law of Katie and Brittanny, and proud grandfather of Jack, Ava and Jameson.

Fred was born Dec. 10, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Theo and Dinah (Kotick) Kantrowitz. His own health struggles as a child, intellectual curiosity and desire to help others led him to a career in medicine. Fred’s illustrious medical career was highlighted by nearly 50 years on the Beth Israel staff, more than 30 published works and a chapter as teamdoctor for the Boston Celtics. Later in his career, he developed a reputation for being the doctor to handle only the most complex cases, including long Covid.

Fred’s work also occasionally crossed with his personal interests, which were numerous. From interviewing Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford for his book on sports medicine to his passion forliterature, Fred’s intellectual curiosity meant he could hold a conversation with nearly anyone on any topic. His many hobbies and interests included model trains, stamps and coins, freshwater fishing, horseback riding, sports, and history.

Fred married Anne, the love of his life, on Dec. 5, 1981 during a blizzard in Boston. In addition to Anne and his immediate family, he is survived by his brother Marc (Marianne), sister Sue (Mark), and many loving nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service was held at the Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon, on Saturday Nov. 16, at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at St. Bernard’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following causes: Martha’s Vineyard (MV) Museum, 151 Lagoon Pond Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, Sharon Historical Society, 18 Main Street, Sharon, CT, 06069 , Charles River School, 6 Old Meadow Road, Dover, MA 02030.

Ann Beizer

CANAAN — It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Ann Beizer, who died on Nov. 13, 2024, at the age of 80 after a courageous battle with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare and debilitating disease that took away her ability to move, see clearly, and swallow. Ann’s strength and resilience throughout her illness was an inspiration to all who knew her, even as the disease took its toll.

Born on Sept. 12, 1944, in Washington, DC, Ann was raised in Glasgow, West Virginia, where both of her parents were school teachers. She earned a Master’s degree in counseling from West Virginia University and went on to teach high school history. Later, she led a not-for-profit organization before becoming the Director of Academic Advising at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI). At WPI, Ann also served as a Project Advisor, guiding students on international work projects in Italy and Puerto Rico. Her commitment to education and mentorship earned her a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to Germany, further advancing her career in academic advising.

Tablescapes that captivate

Jesse-Sierra Ross preps a festive table setting at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Nov. 10. Her book, "Seasons Around the Table," and blog inspires recipes and decorations for every season.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.

Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.

A journey to self-care and healing

Julianne Roshan Dow guides healing in Kent.

Yana Russell

Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.

The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.

