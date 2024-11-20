SHARON — Dr. Fred G. Kantrowitz, 78, of Medfield, Massachusetts, Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts and Sharon passed away Nov. 13, 2024, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. He was the loving husband of Anne Kirby, devoted father of Gregory and William, father-in-law of Katie and Brittanny, and proud grandfather of Jack, Ava and Jameson.



Fred was born Dec. 10, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York, the son of the late Theo and Dinah (Kotick) Kantrowitz. His own health struggles as a child, intellectual curiosity and desire to help others led him to a career in medicine. Fred’s illustrious medical career was highlighted by nearly 50 years on the Beth Israel staff, more than 30 published works and a chapter as teamdoctor for the Boston Celtics. Later in his career, he developed a reputation for being the doctor to handle only the most complex cases, including long Covid.



Fred’s work also occasionally crossed with his personal interests, which were numerous. From interviewing Mickey Mantle and Whitey Ford for his book on sports medicine to his passion forliterature, Fred’s intellectual curiosity meant he could hold a conversation with nearly anyone on any topic. His many hobbies and interests included model trains, stamps and coins, freshwater fishing, horseback riding, sports, and history.



Fred married Anne, the love of his life, on Dec. 5, 1981 during a blizzard in Boston. In addition to Anne and his immediate family, he is survived by his brother Marc (Marianne), sister Sue (Mark), and many loving nieces and nephews.



A private memorial service was held at the Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon, on Saturday Nov. 16, at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at St. Bernard’s Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the following causes: Martha’s Vineyard (MV) Museum, 151 Lagoon Pond Road, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568, Sharon Historical Society, 18 Main Street, Sharon, CT, 06069 , Charles River School, 6 Old Meadow Road, Dover, MA 02030.

