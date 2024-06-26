Earl Robert Johnson

LAKEVILLE — Earl Robert Johnson 94, of 21 Furnace Rd. died peacefully at his home on June 18, 2024. He was the husband of Laura (Holmes) Johnson. Earl and Laura were married for 71 years. Earl was born in Brooklyn, New York, on March 14, 1930, son of the late Theodore Ralph and Emma (Letterman) Johnson.

After attending high school Earl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Feb. 14, 1950. He remained in the Air Force until his discharge on Feb. 13, 1956. After leaving the Air Force Earl became a carpet mechanic. He began his career with the Housatonic Valley Rug Shop and later established his own business.

In addition to his wife, Laura, Earl is survived by his son Eric Johnson of Sheffield, Massachusetts, and his daughter Elisa MacKendree of Winsted. He is also survived by his granddaughter Arielle MacKendree of Vass, North Carolina.

Earl was predeceased by his son Earl Robert Johnson, Jr., his fraternal twin brother Theodore R. Johnson. Jr. and his sister Cynthia DeProdocini.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

