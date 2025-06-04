Elsie Soule Dotson

SHARON — Elsie Soule Dotson, (Neuens), age 87, of Morris, Connecticut, passed away May 18, 2025, after a short illness. Elsie and her twin sister Jacklyn, were born in Alpine, Texas, to Jack Neuens of Medora, North Dakota, and Esther Soule of Kent, Connecticut.

Her early years were spent at the Fort Davis Indian Lodge within the Davis Mountains State Park in Texas. Her family moved to Milford, Connecticut, where she worked the family’s Rancho-Del-Camino Riding Stable and Rodeo on Post Road and then at the Red Horse Ranch in Kent. She graduated from Milford High School in 1956.

An avid equestrian, Elsie competed in gymkhana, show ring, and competitive trail riding, as well as performed trick riding. As a champion competitive trail rider with her beloved horse “JW,” they completed over 3000 endurance miles together. Elsie worked at Northwest Connecticut post offices and retired as a relief Postmaster. She was a member of the Taghhannuck Grange No. 100 in Sharon, and the Eastern Competitive Trail Ride Association (ECTRA). Known as the “Pathfinder”, Elsie created, maintained, and rode trails in northwest Connecticut and upstate New York. If not in the woods, she was line dancing, kayaking, cross country skiing, or volunteering.

She is survived by her twin sister, a son and daughter, two grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Elsie’s wishes were to not have a memorial service, rather that one walk a trail in the woods or be kind to an animal in her memory.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to your local horse or animal rescue organization. There will be a private burial in Medora, North Dakota.

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

Robin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

